Thursday 2 July 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)

Surrey, British Columbia



All times GMT -6



29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA 3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)

30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN 2 - 0

2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA



FIH Match Centre







USMNT Shuts Out Canada in Second Contest of Series







SURREY, Canada - In their second game of the series, the No. 26 U.S. Men's National Team capitalized on their scoring opportunities and delivered a disciplined defensive performance to earn a 2-0 victory over No. 19 Canada. The Wolves made the most of their chances in front of goal, while a resilient defensive effort, anchored by goalkeeper Jonathan Klages, kept the hosts off the scoreboard to secure the shutout win.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5

1 Jul 2026 09:30 IRI v TJK (7/8th Place) 3 - 0

1 Jul 2026 11:45 SRI v INA (5/6th Place) 2 - 4

1 Jul 2026 14:00 KAZ v THA (Bronze Medal) 3 - 0

1 Jul 2026 16:15 KOR v UZB (Gold Medal) 5 - 3

Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Welcome Wobble and Bubble!







The countdown to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 has officially begun. Taking place from 15 to 30 August 2026, the tournament will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, bringing together the very best hockey talent from around the globe to compete at the flagship event of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).







SA Hockey Thanks South Africa for Unforgettable Support During FIH Hockey Nations Cup







South African Hockey has extended its heartfelt thanks to the people of South Africa following the successful hosting of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town.







South Africa to Host Malaysia in Five-Test Match Series at Riverside Sports Club







South African Hockey is pleased to confirm that the South African Men’s Hockey Team will host Malaysia in a five-test match series at Riverside Sports Club in Durban from 6–12 July 2026.







Tickets on sale for Hoci Cymru senior men and women test series







Top international hockey is returning to Cardiff this summer, as the National Hockey Centre hosts both the senior women and men in test series.







Pakistan hockey’s biggest challenge? Modernisation





Pakistan last competed on global stage at 2022 Commonwealth Games PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



We all know Pakistan hockey as one of the most decorated stories in the sport, writes Syed Noman Alam.







PHF appoints Herman Kruis as hockey advisor



He will work closely with the senior and junior national teams



Zulfiqar Baig





Photo: AFP



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Herman Kruis as the National Hockey Coaching Advisor for Pakistan on an initial two-year engagement.







PHF ropes in Herman Kruis to spearhead hockey revival



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards reviving the country’s hockey fortunes, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed renowned Dutch coach and high-performance expert Hernab Kruis as the National Hockey Coaching Advisor under a two-year contract.







Pakistan appoint Herman Kruis as National Hockey Coaching Advisor



PHF says Kruis's appointment first in series of international technical engagements planned to revive Pakistan hockey



By Atique ur Rehman





An undated picture of Dutch coach Herman Kruis. — Reporter



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced the appointment of renowned Dutch coach Herman Kruis as the National Hockey Coaching Advisor for the men's team.







Women hockey starts today



ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister National Under-21 Women’s Hockey Championship 2026 starts with the opening ceremony at the Nasir Banda Hockey Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Thursday at 6:00 pm.







WC Eagles Claim U-19 Gold, 2026 National Club Championship Concludes







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It was another clean sweep for the WC Eagles of Pennsylvania, who capped off the 2026 U-16 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Harrow Sports, with a win in the U-19 division.







2026 Senior Nexus Championship Rosters & Schedule Announced







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In a little more than two weeks the 2026 Senior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, will commence at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. With competition running from Friday, July 17 to Sunday, July 19, USA Field Hockey is pleased to reveal the rosters and schedule for the upcoming event.







Croatia U16s start Hockey 5s championships in flying form







Croatia’s boys and girls both made flying starts at the EuroHockey 5s U16 Championships in Alanya as their back-to-back wins on day one have set themselves up well in the group stages.







‘Nigerian Clubs Need More International Exposure’ — Berhman Urges Foreign Tours



By Lovette Ochicha







Federation of International Hockey (FIH) instructor Michael Berhman has called on the Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) to create more opportunities for domestic clubs to compete internationally.



