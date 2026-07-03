Friday 3 July 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)

Surrey, British Columbia



All times GMT -6



29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA 3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)

30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN 2 - 0

2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA 3 - 0



FIH Match Centre







What was your most ‘magical’ moment of the 2025-26 Pro League season? Vote now!







Lausanne, Switzerland – The curtain has fallen on another unforgettable edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, with the seventh season delivering breathtaking skill, dramatic finishes, and countless moments of brilliance.







SA look to ride Nations Cup wave into hockey Test series against Malaysia



Rowan Callaghan





South Africa fought bravely before going down to France in the FIH Nations Cup final in Cape Town, with Sam Mvimbi scoring the sole goal for SA. The road to the World Cup continues for the SA side when they host Malayasia in a five-Test series in Durban. Image: Supplied / Ray Chaplin Sports Media



South Africa's men's hockey team will look to build on the momentum generated by their impressive run to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final when they host Malaysia in a five-match Test series in Durban next week.







Y11 Sport and Media to sponsor Hywel Jones at World Cup







Hoci Cymru is delighted to announce that Y11 Sport and Media will sponsor Wales international Hywel Jones at this summer’s Hockey World Cup.







‘The honor of a lifetime’ | As America turns 250, Penn State athletes reflect on representing their country



Noah Aberegg





Sophia Gladieux competes in the Summer of Hockey Women's Tri-Series in New Zealand. Courtesy of Sophia Gladieux



When Sophia Gladieux was growing up, she looked up to Simone Biles, Michael Jordan and other American athletes, dreaming of the moment she could wear a United States jersey and represent her home country on the field.







Somaya, Mar­ijne hold forth on India’s near future in hockey





Wise men: Somaya and Marijne during the panel discussion



The twin chal­lenge of the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games that awaits India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams was the broad theme of a panel dis­cus­sion organ­ised as part of World Sports Journ­al­ists Day cel­eb­ra­tion held at the KSBA premises here on Thursday.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Departs for United Kingdom Exposure Tour







Bengaluru: The 24-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday night for its exposure tour of the United Kingdom, scheduled from 5 to 14 July 2026.







PR Sreejesh launches scathing attack on coach Craig Fulton after India's Pro League flop show: 'Spending Rs 25 lakh...'



PR Sreejesh took to social media to express his disappointment with India’s recent performances and asked if paying Rs 25 lakhs a month to an overseas coach was justified or not.





PR Sreejesh is not happy with coach Craig Fulton's performance. X/HockeyIndia and Reuters



India hockey legend PR Sreejesh targetted head coach Craig Fulton after the team’s poor performance at the recently concluded FIH Pro League where the Men in Blue could only secure four wins in 16 matches. The flop show meant India finished eighth in the nine-team table with only Pakistan behind.







Hockey Australia names Under-18 National Indoor teams coaches







Hockey Australia has announced the appointment of Ben Poulton as Head Coach of the Australian Under-18 Men's Indoor Hockey Team and Amanda Christie as Head Coach of the Australian Under-18 Women's Indoor Hockey Team recognising their outstanding contribution to the sport and long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of athletes.







Alanya’s semi-finalists confirmed as U16 Hockey 5s reaches the business end







The EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship semi-final line-ups are complete in Alanya following a hectic day two while the potential finalists have pushed themselves forward in Championship II in Kutaisi.







Battle for last EuroChamps27 spots reaches climax in Rome and Prague







The battle for the remaining EuroChamps27 qualification spots reaches its climax next week as Rome, Italy, and Prague, Czechia, stage the EuroHockey Championships Qualifier I tournaments, with two places up for grabs at each venue.







New Hoofdklasse season kicks off at the end of September







The Staatsloterij Hoofdklasse will begin next season on the last Sunday in September. All men’s and women’s teams will be in action on that day. The play-off finals will be played on 22 and 23 May.







Hosting international league is the need of the hour: Shakeel



LAHORE: Former Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Abbasi has welcomed the arrival of the South Korean hockey team to Pakistan after 24 years, calling it a milestone moment in the revival of the national sport.







First-ever PM Youth Hockey League to be hosted this year: Mashhood



LAHORE: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has announced that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Prime Minister Youth Hockey League will be organised this year.







Over 300 girls gather for PM National Under-21 Hockey



ISLAMABAD: Around 300 girls, all aged 21 and under, representing 16 teams from across the country, have assembled in the federal capital to compete in the inaugural Prime Minister National Under-21 Women’s Hockey Championship at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium.







How schoolboy has adapted to hockey and cricket with shortened forearm



By Rod Gilmour





Henry Golding has a rare condition called ulnar aplasia PIC: Supplied



With a rare condition born with a shortened left arm, the multi-talented Henry Golding had adapted and used his undoubted skills as best he could on the hockey pitch. That is until the 6ft 4in teenager was given an extended 41 inch, custom-made stick from Pakistan.







Vale Stanley Noel Griffin OAM







Hockey Australia pays tribute to Stanley Noel Griffin OAM, a highly respected administrator, umpire and lifelong servant of the game, who passed away on 27 June 2026, aged 96.



