Saturday 4 July 2026

USMNT Earns Series Split Despite Final Match Defeat to Canada







SURREY, Canada - Playing in rainy conditions, the No. 26 U.S. Men's National Team fell 3-0 to No. 19 Canada in the final match of the series. Despite the result, the teams finished the series level overall after each side claimed a win after drawing the first contest.







2026 Test Matches POL v AUT

Politechnika Poznańska



All times GMT +2



4 Jul 2026 17:00 POL v AUT

5 Jul 2026 11:00 POL v AUT



FIH Match Centre







Austria going for three in-a-row as Ukraine and Poland face epic rematch







Austria are one win away from a third successive boys U16 Hockey 5s title while the girls championship final will be a repeat of the 2024 decider between Ukraine and Poland.







Scotland Men’s Squad Named For EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers in Rome



The Scotland’s men’s squad has been selected for the EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers taking place in Rome, Italy, from the 9th – 12th July. The tournament represents Scotland’s bigg







Pro League Show in Europe Indicates Indian Men’s Hockey Team Hitting Form at the Right Time



India defeated World Champions Germany and reigning Olympic gold medallists Netherlands, while taking the fight against England down to the wire in the recently concluded European leg of the FIH Pro League







New Delhi: The Indian Men's Hockey Team concluded the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 on a high, registering confidence-boosting victories over the reigning World Champions Germany and the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallists, the Netherlands, while taking the fight against world No. 3 England down the wire. More importantly, the performances reflected a side that gathered momentum with every phase of the tournament, building valuable confidence ahead of the World Cup and the Asian Games.







'We can beat any team if we stick to our game plan,' says India hockey coach Craig Fulton





Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton



New Delhi: India can beat any country in the world if the team sticks to its game plan, asserted the national men's hockey side head coach Craig Fulton after a strong performance in the last leg of its otherwise overall poor campaign in the FIH Pro League.







PHF announces international coaching team to lead national hockey revival



A key objective of these appointments is the development of Pakistan's own coaching infrastructure



Zulfiqar Baig





Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



LAHORE:The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is pleased to announce the selection of an internationally acclaimed high-performance coaching team as part of its comprehensive strategy to revive Pakistan hockey and restore the country's standing among the world's leading hockey nations.







Panel of foreign experts named to lead Pakistan hockey revival



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday announced a well-known international coaching team to spearhead an ambitious programme aimed at reviving the country’s hockey fortunes and restoring Pakistan’s standing among the world’s leading hockey nations.







PHF appoints international coaching team to lead Pakistan hockey revival



Dutch coach Herman Kruis has been named Overall National Hockey Coaching Advisor and Head Coach





An undated photograph of sports psychologist Chris Bowen. — Instagram/@ChrisBowen



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed an internationally acclaimed high-performance coaching team as part of its long-term strategy to revive Pakistan hockey and restore the country's position among the world's leading hockey nations.







Hockey teams begin Asian Games preparation camps



DHAKA - The Bangladesh men's hockey team began its training camp today (Saturday) at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium under the supervision of head coach Mosiur Rahman Biplob in preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.







Punjab A too good for GB in Pakistan Women’s Hockey



ISLAMABAD: Punjab A produced a scintillating display to outclass Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 11-0 in the Prime Minister National Under-21 Women’s Hockey Championship at the Nasir Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.



