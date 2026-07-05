Sunday 5 July 2026

2026 Test Matches POL v AUT

Politechnika Poznańska



All times GMT +2



4 Jul 2026 17:00 POL v AUT 1 - 1 (2 - 4 SO)

5 Jul 2026 11:00 POL v AUT 2 - 1



FIH Match Centre







Third day of PM Women’s U-21 Hockey Championship produces one-sided victories







Four matches were played on the third day of the Prime Minister National Women’s Under-21 Hockey Championship 2026 at the Nasir Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad. The event is taking place under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with the support of Alaska Batteries, PTCL and PARCO.







KPK B beat Sindh A in Women’s Hockey



ISLAMABAD: KPK B overwhelmed Sindh A with a comprehensive 6-0 victory in the Prime Minister National Women’s Under-21 Hockey Championship 2026 at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Nor Saiful shapes raw hockey talent in Tokyo for Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





The national junior hockey team will play five friendly matches against Japan from July 7-12 in preparation for the Junior Asia Cup in September. Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey squad will play five friendly matches against Japan, including a game against their senior side, ahead of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Moqi, China, on Sept 4-Sept 13.







Austria going for three in-a-row as Ukraine and Poland face epic rematch







Austria are one win away from a third successive boys U16 Hockey 5s title while the girls championship final will be a repeat of the 2024 decider between Ukraine and Poland.







Turkish delight as Alanya hosts win first boys U16 title



EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship Boys 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye)







Türkiye withstood a huge Austria comeback to win their first ever EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship boys title, denying their rivals a third successive gold in a dramatic final.







Poland continue remarkable girls Hockey 5s gold-rush



EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship Girls 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye)







Poland won the girls Hockey 5s championship for the third time in four editions thanks to an impressive 4-1 final win over Ukraine in Alanya.







Sports commission reaffirms commitment to Nigerian hockey revival



Dikko said President Bola Tinubu approved the nationwide rehabilitation of sports infrastructure.



The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to revitalising hockey through infrastructure, grassroots development, and domestic competitions.



