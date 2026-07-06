Monday 6 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre







Kookaburras squad confirmed for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







In their quest for a fourth World Cup title, Hockey Australia is today excited to confirm the Kookaburras squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, to be played across Belgium and the Netherlands from 15-30 August.







Hockeyroos squad named for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







Hockey Australia is excited to announce the Hockeyroos squad for the 2026 FIH World Cup as the Hockeyroos chase a third World Cup title which will be played across Belgium and the Netherlands from 15-30 August.







Australia aim for fourth men’s title





The Kookaburras will play in Belgium PIC:WORLDSPORTPICS



Australia men’s coach Mark Hager says his World Cup squad has “strong depth” as they aim for a fourth World Cup title.







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Vantage Black Sticks Women's Squad







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have named their 20-player squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, with New Zealand's best set to compete on the sport's biggest stage when the tournament gets underway in Belgium and the Netherlands this August.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Leaves for Belgium Exposure Tour







Bengaluru: The 24-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday night for its exposure tour of Belgium, with matches scheduled from 7 to 17 July 2026.







PHF names 20-member U21 squad for Oman tour; Hamza Fayyaz named captain



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalized a 20-member Under-21 squad for the upcoming Oman tour, following selection trials held at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad.



