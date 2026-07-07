Tuesday 7 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre





South Africa Strike First Against Malaysia in KwaZulu-Natal







South Africa’s Hockey Men made a winning return to KwaZulu-Natal, playing in the province for the first time since 2020 as they opened their five-match test series against Malaysia at Riverside Sports Club.







South Africa Starts Hockey Test Series on a Winning Note



The SA Hockey Men marked their return to KwaZulu-Natal with a 3-1 victory over Malaysia and will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s second Test.



by Karabo Peter



Durban, South Africa – South Africa’s Hockey Men made a winning return to KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night, kicking off their five-match Test series against Malaysia with a confident victory at Riverside Sports Club. It was also the national team’s first Test match in the province since 2020.







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Vantage Black Sticks Men's Squad







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have named their 20-player squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands this August.







Switzerland and Croatia face huge showdown as Scots face Turkish challenge in Rome







The last remaining places at EuroChamps27 will be confirmed this week with the men’s qualifier tournament taking place in Rome from Thursday to Sunday.







Opportunity knocks for women’s sides at iconic Helsinki Velodrome for Championship II qualifiers



Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II (July 9-12) – Helsinki, Finland







Finland will host the women’s and men’s field hockey EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II tournaments at the Helsinki Velodrome from Thursday to Sunday with two spots at next year’s Championship II on the line.







Royal support fuels Malaysian veterans' quest for hockey world glory



By Faizal Salim





The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (middle), Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang, Tengku Fahd Mua'adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah (left), and Tan Sri Rashpal Singh Randay (right) posing with all of the sponsors ahead of the World Masters Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. - PIC FROM SOCMED



KUALA LUMPUR: Five Malaysian men's teams will compete in the World Masters Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium from July 22-Aug 16.







Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) annual awards







Scotland’s Struan Walker and England’s Biba Mills have been voted men’s and women’s senior players of the year in the prestigious Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) annual awards.







‘Incredibly proud’: Biba Mills makes history with hockey writers’ award



British stars on their prestigious hockey writers’ club awards





Biba Mills runs out at East Grinstead PIC: EVA GILBERT



Scotland’s Struan Walker and England’s Biba Mills have been voted men’s and women’s senior players of the year in the prestigious Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) annual awards.







Job Opportunity – Women’s National Team Head Coach







Field Hockey Canada is seeking a Head Coach for the Canadian Women’s National Field Hockey team. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, and working in collaboration with senior staff, the Head Coach is responsible for all aspects of performance of the women’s national team, including the design, content and implementation of a comprehensive competition, training and monitoring program for the Women’s National program.







2026 USFHL National Club Championship Preview







ST. LOUIS - The 2026 United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Club Championship (NCC) is this weekend! The event is set to take place Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 at the Sportport International and Saint Louis University's Field Hockey Complex facilities in St. Louis, Mo. This premier adult event will showcase the nation's top men’s and women’s field hockey clubs as they compete for the national title.







Hockey India names players for sub-junior men's national camp ahead of Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026



The camp under coach Sardar Singh is being held in Punjab University, Chandigarh, from July 7 to 18 ahead of the continental tournament in Oman







New Delhi, July 6, 2026: Hockey India has announced names of the 15 players who will be part of the sub-junior men's national camp in preparation for the inaugural Men's Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.







Hockey India announces 15-member Sub Junior group for Women's Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 preparatory camp in Bhopal



The ongoing National Coaching Camp, under the guidance of former India captain Rani, is being held from July 4 to 18 at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 15-member Sub Junior Women's group for the Women's Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026. The selected players are currently undergoing a National Coaching Camp at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal in preparation for the tournament in Muscat, Oman.







England hockey's oldest ex-international player







Normally when someone turns 100, what they can expect to receive is a telegram from the King.



But for Marjorie Daniel, who became a centenarian in May, there was been a second recognition.







Hockey Ireland Strengthens Board with New Appointments







Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the co-opting of two additional new members to its Board of Directors, to go with the four Directors appointed at the organisation’s AGM in May, strengthening the organisation’s governance and bringing a wealth of expertise from across sport, business and public life.







“FIH Connect”, an innovative new platform to strengthen engagement and collaboration between global hockey stakeholders







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to introduce FIH Connect, an innovative new platform designed to strengthen engagement and collaboration between FIH, Continental Federations and National Associations.



