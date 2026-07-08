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Wednesday 8 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)
Durban North, South Africa

All times GMT +2

6 Jul 2026 19:00     RSA v MAS     3 - 1
7 Jul 2026 18:00     RSA v MAS     2 - 1
9 Jul 2026 18:00     RSA v MAS     
10 Jul 2026 19:00     RSA v MAS     
12 Jul 2026 10:30     RSA v MAS     

FIH Match Centre


South Africa Hold Firm to Seal Second Test Victory Over Malaysia



South Africa’s Hockey Men made it two wins from two in their test series against Malaysia, holding off a strong Malaysian challenge to secure a 2-1 victory in the second test.


Scotland Women’s Squad Named for FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the Scotland women’s squad selected to compete at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026, marking the nation’s return to hockey’s biggest stage for the first time in 24 years.


Scotland women Hockey World Cup squad revealed

By Nigel Duncan



Scotland’s World Cup-bound women’s team completed a double over India under-21 at The University of Edinburgh Playing Fields, and both coaches were pleased.


EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026
Rome, Italy

All times GMT +2

9 Jul 2026 10:00     SUI v CRO     
9 Jul 2026 12:15     SCO v TUR     
9 Jul 2026 16:15     CZE v POR     
9 Jul 2026 18:30     ITA v UKR     

FIH Match Centre


Italy look to end 24-year wait but Czechs, Portugal and Ukraine all eye Roman plans of their own



Italy’s men will look to draw on a lively welcome to their Roman colosseum at the city’s Olympic training centre as they bid to end a 24-year wait for European top tier hockey.


EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women
Prague, Czechia

All times GMT +2

9 Jul 2026 11:00     SUI v UKR     
9 Jul 2026 13:15     POL v CRO     
9 Jul 2026 15:30     AUT v TUR     
9 Jul 2026 17:45     CZE v LTU     

FIH Match Centre


Switzerland, Ukraine, Poland and Croatia battle for women’s EuroChamps27 spot in Prague



Slavia Prague is the venue for the women’s EuroHockey Championship I qualifier this weekend where the last remaining places at EuroChamps27 will be confirmed.


EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026
Helsinki, Finland

All times GMT +2

Men

9 Jul 2026 14:00     LTU v LUX (Pool A)         
9 Jul 2026 16:15     MLT v GRE (Pool B)     
9 Jul 2026 18:30     FIN v GIB (Pool B)         

Pool standings

Women

9 Jul 2026 09:30     HUN v GIB (Pool A)     0 - 1
9 Jul 2026 11:45     LUX v FIN (Pool A)         

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre


Tickets Now on Sale for Scotland’s Summer International Series at Peffermill



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for this summer’s Saltire Series at Peffermill, Edinburgh.


USA Field Hockey Announces 2026-27 Junior USMNT Squad Selections



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Assessment Camp held in mid-June, the Junior USMNT staff is pleased to release the selections for the teams of the U-16/U-18 and U-21 age groups.


2026 Hockey Australia Masters Indoor Invitational nominations open



Hockey Australia is pleased to announce that the Masters Indoor Invitational will return to the Illawarra Hockey Centre in December 2026, delivering another high‑quality national Masters competition across two multi‑day events.


Victories for GB and AJK in Pakistan women's hockey

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu registered impressive victories while Star Women Academy A and Sindh C battled to a goalless draw on another action-packed day of the Prime Minister National Women’s Under-21 Hockey Championship 2026 at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium.