Thursday 9 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre







Competition venue for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics



Rachel Goodman





Carson Field, the home of field hockey during the Los Angeles Olympics. Getty Images



Field hockey returns to the Los Angeles Olympics, with matches being held from July 12 to July 29, 2028.







Germany Women’s Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







National coach Janneke Schopman has announced the squad for the German women's national team for the World Championship in Belgium and the Netherlands (August 15-30). The squad includes 13 World Championship debutants and four players who have not yet played in a major tournament.







We travel to Hockey World Cup with ambition, says Scotland women coach



By Nigel Duncan





Amy Costello in Scotland colours PIC: ADY KERRY/Worldsportpics



Scotland’s women’s head coach, Chris Duncan, revealed the squad for the FIH World Cup Hockey and declared: “We travel with ambition, but also with confidence and immense pride in wearing the Scotland shirt.”







South Africa to Host Namibia in Women’s Test Series as FIH World Cup Preparation Continues







South African Hockey is pleased to confirm that the South African Women’s Hockey Team will host Namibia in a four-match test series in Cape Town from 20–24 July 2026.







South African Hockey Announces Women’s Squad for Namibia Series







South African Hockey is pleased to announce the SA Women’s squad selected for the upcoming four-match test series against Namibia in Cape Town.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026

Rome, Italy



All times GMT +2



9 Jul 2026 10:00 SUI v CRO

9 Jul 2026 12:15 SCO v TUR

9 Jul 2026 16:15 CZE v POR

9 Jul 2026 18:30 ITA v UKR



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women

Prague, Czechia



All times GMT +2



9 Jul 2026 11:00 SUI v UKR

9 Jul 2026 13:15 POL v CRO

9 Jul 2026 15:30 AUT v TUR

9 Jul 2026 17:45 CZE v LTU



FIH Match Centre







Czechia aim to use Slavia home comforts in women’s qualifier as Lithuania, Austria and Türkiye lie in wait







Czechia will be looking to delight their home fans and get back into the women’s EuroHockey Championship top tier after a decade away; they start their qualifier campaign against Lithuania at Slavia Prague.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026

Helsinki, Finland



All times GMT +2



Men



9 Jul 2026 14:00 LTU v LUX (Pool A)

9 Jul 2026 16:15 MLT v GRE (Pool B)

9 Jul 2026 18:30 FIN v GIB (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



9 Jul 2026 09:30 HUN v GIB (Pool A) 0 - 1

9 Jul 2026 11:45 LUX v FIN (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







History in the making for several men’s sides at Championship II qualifier in Helsinki







A number of nations are set to break new ground this week as seven teams all vye for a top-two spot from the men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II in Helsinki, Finland from Thursday to Sunday.







Scotland Women’s U21 Squad Selected for Ireland Series and EuroHockey Championships







Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the Scotland Women’s U21 squad selected to compete in this month’s international fixtures, with the same group of players set to represent Scotland at both the home series against Ireland U21s and the EuroHockey U21s Championship.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2026-27 Junior USMNT Squad Selections







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Assessment Camp held in mid-June, the Junior USMNT staff is pleased to release the selections for the teams of the U-16/U-18 and U-21 age groups.



