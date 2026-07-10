Friday 10 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 2

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre







South Africa and Malaysia Share Spoils in Third Test Thriller







South Africa’s Hockey Men were held to a 2-2 draw by Malaysia in the third test of their five-match series, leaving the contest alive heading into the final two matches.







Foreign coaches take charge for Pakistan World Cup preparations



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s preparations for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will enter a decisive phase when the national training camp begins at the Bunda Ground, Islamabad, on Saturday (tomorrow) under the supervision of a newly-appointed panel of foreign coaches, marking the start of a fresh chapter for the national team ahead of the prestigious event in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 16.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026

Rome, Italy



All times GMT +2



9 Jul 2026 10:00 SUI v CRO 2 - 3

9 Jul 2026 12:15 SCO v TUR 6 - 1

9 Jul 2026 16:15 CZE v POR 3 - 3 (2 - 3 SO)

9 Jul 2026 18:30 ITA v UKR 6 - 2



10 Jul 2026 16:15 SCO v CRO (Semi-final)

10 Jul 2026 18:30 POR v ITA (Semi-final)



11 Jul 2026 10:00 TUR v SUI (5th-8th Place)

11 Jul 2026 12:15 CZE v UKR (5th-8th Place)



FIH Match Centre







Fireworks light up Rome on opening day of men’s EuroChamps27 qualifier







Croatia, Scotland, Portugal and Italy all won through to Friday’s all-important men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers in Rome where they will battle for a place at EuroChamps27.







Resounding victory over Türkiye for Scotland men in Rome







Scotland men are one step closer to securing their place at the EuroHockey Championships 2027 next summer in London, after a resounding victory over Turkiye to reach the semi-finals.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women

Prague, Czechia



All times GMT +2



9 Jul 2026 11:00 SUI v UKR 1 - 3

9 Jul 2026 13:15 POL v CRO 3 - 0

9 Jul 2026 15:30 AUT v TUR 5 - 1

9 Jul 2026 17:45 CZE v LTU 1 - 0



10 Jul 2026 15:30 SUI v CRO (5th-8th Place)

10 Jul 2026 17:45 TUR v LTU (5th-8th Place)



11 Jul 2026 13:00 UKR v POL (Semi-final)

11 Jul 2026 15:15 AUT v CZE (Semi-final)



FIH Match Centre







Ukraine, Poland, Austria and Czechia move within one win of EuroChamps27



Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier (Prague, Czechia)







Ukraine will meet Poland while Austria face Czechia on Saturday for a place in EuroChamps27 as they all won through dramatic quarter-finals at the Championship Qualifier in Prague.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026

Helsinki, Finland



All times GMT +2



Men



9 Jul 2026 14:00 LTU v LUX (Pool A) 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 16:15 MLT v GRE (Pool B) 3 - 2

9 Jul 2026 18:30 FIN v GIB (Pool B) 0 - 3



10 Jul 2026 14:00 HUN v LTU (Pool A)

10 Jul 2026 16:15 GIB v GRE (Pool B)

10 Jul 2026 18:30 MLT v FIN (Pool B)



11 Jul 2026 13:45 LUX v HUN (Pool A)

11 Jul 2026 16:00 GIB v MLT (Pool B)

11 Jul 2026 18:15 FIN v GRE (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



9 Jul 2026 09:30 HUN v GIB (Pool A) 0 - 1

9 Jul 2026 11:45 LUX v FIN (Pool A) 3 - 0



10 Jul 2026 09:30 LUX v HUN (Pool A) 2 - 4

10 Jul 2026 11:45 GIB v FIN (Pool A)



11 Jul 2026 09:15 GIB v LUX (Pool A)

11 Jul 2026 11:30 HUN v FIN (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Helinski delivers Qualifier II drama galore







Helsinki delivered a day of thrills and spills as the men’s and women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers II got under way at the Velodrome.







Malta Hockey fight back to beat Greece in Euro Championship II qualifier







Malta opened their 2026 EuroHockey Championship II qualifier campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Greece.







Salima Tete to lead India's 20-member squad for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.







Oman to host Asian Hockey Federation Women's Cup







Al Amerat— The Sultanate of Oman, represented by Oman Hockey Association, will host the "Hadid Muscat" (Muscat Iron) Women's Asian Hockey Federation Cup. The tournament will be held at Oman Hockey Stadium in the Wilayat of Al Amerat from 12 to 18 July 2026, with the participation of five Asian national teams.







Former India captain accuses Hockey India secretary of threats, intimidation for asking questions



Asunta Lakra further alleged that Bholanath Singh had boasted that no one can challenge or remove him from Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey India or even FIH.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Bholanath, however, dismissed all allegations. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar



Former India captain and Asian Games medallist Asunta Lakra has accused Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh of threatening and intimidating her for questioning wrongdoings in Jharkhand.







At 75, Baldev Singh keeps alive fire to guide hockey talent



Padma Shri awardee hockey coach promises free services at Jarkhar after AstroTurf installation, pushes for sports policy in line with Haryana



Anil Datt





President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to hockey coach Baldev Singh at a ceremony in New Delhi. File Photo



At the age of 75, renowned hockey coach Baldev Singh, who recently received Padma Shri — the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honour — has kept alive the fire in him to guide young talent towards glory.







Three-time Olympian gives back to Catholic school hockey



By Kieran Donohue





Three-time Olympian Matthew Dawson coaches students at the NSWCCC Hockey Championships. PHOTO: CSNSW



Three-time Olympian Matthew Dawson has swapped the green and gold for the classroom, but his commitment to developing young athletes remains as strong as ever. Following his retirement from a distinguished 10-year international hockey career with the Kookaburras, Dawson has spent the past month mentoring aspiring players across Catholic schools in New South Wales while beginning his teaching career in the Diocese of Broken Bay.







Punjab A, Sindh B in final of Women’s Hockey



ISLAMABAD: Punjab A and Sindh B booked their places in the final of the Prime Minister National Women’s Hockey Championship after registering convincing victories in their respective semi-finals at the Bunda Ground on Thursday.







eVero Corporation Named Official Sponsor for Inaugural 2026 Para Hockey World Cup Team



Supporting inclusion, empowerment, and Team USA’s first‑ever Hockey ii World Cup appearance.







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey proud to announce that eVero Corporation (eVero), a leading software solutions provider for the Home and Community‑Based Services (HCBS) sector, has been named the Official Event Sponsor of the U.S. National Intellectual Impairment (Hockey ii) Team competing in the 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands this August.







FIH launches ‘Hockey Scores Live’ app ahead of FIH Hockey World Cup







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has just launched ‘Hockey Scores Live’, a new digital platform that will become the global home for hockey scores, statistics, standings, and competition information, including in real-time.







Building the Future of Field Hockey: Canada’s First Dedicated Hockey5s Centre Coming to Ottawa



New facility marks major step in FHC’s infrastructure strategy







Canada’s first dedicated Hockey5s Centre is coming to Ottawa, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Field Hockey Canada (FHC). Announced in partnership with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the new centre will feature a Polytan Hockey5s pitch donated through the FIH’s More Places to Play initiative.



