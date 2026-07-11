Saturday 11 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 2

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 3

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Seal Series Despite Late Malaysia Fightback







South Africa’s Hockey Men secured the series against Malaysia after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the fourth test, played in pouring rain in KwaZulu-Natal.



Captain Dayaan Cassiem led South Africa out in his 99th test for his country, while Malaysia also celebrated a milestone as Shello Silverius reached his 100th international cap.







SA hockey sides step up World Cup preparations with crucial home Test series



Rowan Callaghan





Star striker Mustapha Cassiem marked his return from injury with a goal for SA against Malayasia in Thursday's third Test match at Riverside Sports Club in Durban. Image: ACK Sport Photography



South Africa's men's and women's hockey teams are entering a defining phase of their preparations for this year's FIH Hockey World Cup, with valuable home Test series providing the ideal platform to fine-tune combinations and build momentum.







Cape Town to Stage South Africa’s Four-Match Hockey Test Series Against Namibia





The South African Women's Hockey Team will take on Namibia in a four-match test series in Cape Town from 20 to 24 July 2026, with three fixtures at Elkanah House High School and the final test at Hartleyvale Stadium as preparations for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup continue. File Photo: Hockey South Africa



The South African Women’s Hockey Team will host Namibia in a four-match test series, with a 24-player squad confirmed for the assignment, at Elkanah House High School and Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town from Monday 20 July to Friday 24 July 2026.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026

Rome, Italy



All times GMT +2



10 Jul 2026 16:15 SCO v CRO (Semi-final) 6 - 4

10 Jul 2026 18:30 POR v ITA (Semi-final) 2 - 5



11 Jul 2026 10:00 TUR v SUI (5th-8th Place) 0 - 7

11 Jul 2026 12:15 CZE v UKR (5th-8th Place)



12 Jul 2026 09:15 TUR v Loser CZE/UKR (7th-8th Place)

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v Winner CZE/UKR (5th-6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 13:45 CRO v POR (3rd-4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v ITA (Final)



FIH Match Centre







Scotland’s golden moment while Italy will end 24-year wait for top tier European action



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men (Rome, Italy) – day 2 round-up







Italy will play in Europe’s men’s top division for the first time since 2003 while Scotland will join the in London next year after they both won emotional rollercoasters at the EuroChampionship II Qualifier in Rome today.







EuroHockeyChaps27 Qualified!!! 10 Goal thriller seals the win for Scotland men







Scotland men seal their place at the EuroHockey Championships 2027 next summer in London, after a 10-goal thriller against Croatia in the Semi-Final of the EuroHockey Qualifier I Championship 2026.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women

Prague, Czechia



All times GMT +2



10 Jul 2026 15:30 SUI v CRO (5th-8th Place) 7 - 0

10 Jul 2026 17:45 TUR v LTU (5th-8th Place) 0 - 2



11 Jul 2026 13:00 UKR v POL (Semi-final)

11 Jul 2026 15:15 AUT v CZE (Semi-final)



12 Jul 2026 09:15 CRO v TUR (7th-8th Place)

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v LTU (5th-6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 13:45 Loser UKR/POL v Loser AUT/CZE (3rd-4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 16:00 Winner UKR/POL v Winner AUT/CZE (Final)



FIH Match Centre







Switzerland and Lithuania bounce back in Prague classification series



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women (Prague, Czechia) – day 2 round-up







Switzerland will meet Lithuania in the fifth place playoff on Sunday while Croatia play Türkiye for seventh following today’s classification matches in Prague.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026

Helsinki, Finland



All times GMT +2



Men



10 Jul 2026 14:00 HUN v LTU (Pool A) 0 - 4

10 Jul 2026 16:15 GIB v GRE (Pool B) 2 - 0

10 Jul 2026 18:30 MLT v FIN (Pool B) 1 - 3



11 Jul 2026 13:45 LUX v HUN (Pool A)

11 Jul 2026 16:00 GIB v MLT (Pool B)

11 Jul 2026 18:15 FIN v GRE (Pool B)



12 Jul 2026 13:15 3rd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (5th/6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 15:30 2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool B (3rd/4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 17:45 1st Pool A v 1st Pool B (Final)



Pool standings



Women



10 Jul 2026 09:30 LUX v HUN (Pool A) 2 - 4

10 Jul 2026 11:45 GIB v FIN (Pool A) 3 - 0



11 Jul 2026 09:15 GIB v LUX (Pool A) 1 - 3

11 Jul 2026 11:30 HUN v FIN (Pool A) 11 - 0



12 Jul 2026 08:30 GIB v 4th FIN (3rd/4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 10:45 HUN v LUX (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Lithuania land first ticket to Championship II as Gibraltar men and women impress in Helsinki



Men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II (Helsinki, Finland)







Lithuania’s men became the first side to secure a place in next summer’s EuroHockey Championship II as their 4-0 win over Hungary guarantees them a top two finish from their qualifier in Helsinki.







Scotland U21 Women defeat Ireland in Glasgow







A sensational 5-3 victory for Scotland U21 Women saw them beat Ireland at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Both sides are building up to competing at the U21 EuroHockey Championship in Valencia, and the series offers high-quality preparation for both teams.







Beach, Wozniak Competing for USA Field Hockey at 4 Nations Tournament







LILLESHALL, ENGLAND – Currently competing for USA Field Hockey's U-21 team, Duke field hockey junior Madison Beach and sophomore Shae Wozniak continue action at the 4 Nations Tournament this weekend in Lilleshall, England.







Int’l coaching experts arrive to reshape Pakistan hockey



LAHORE - Pakistan hockey received a significant boost on Friday as three internationally renowned coaches officially assumed their roles with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), marking a major step in the federation’s drive to restore the country’s status among the world’s leading hockey nations.







Hockey star Sufyan back to training after injury layoff





Sufyan Khan posing for picture with FIH Rising Star Award. — The News/File



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey received a timely boost as national drag-flick specialist Sufyan Muhammad Khan resumed full training following his recovery from a knee injury.







Punjab crowned women champions as team for international events named



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Punjab produced a commanding performance to outclass Sindh B 5-0 and lift the inaugural Prime Minister National Under-21 Women’s Hockey Championship title at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.







India, New Zealand celebrate 100 Years of sporting ties as Hockey strengthens friendship



India and New Zealand are celebrating 100 years of sporting ties in 2026. Hockey, which started this journey in 1926, continues to bring the two countries closer. Akashvani’s correspondent reports that the sporting relationship began in 1926 when the Indian Army Hockey Team became the first Indian sports team to tour New Zealand.







HC Oranje-Rood To host ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League Men’s ROUND1







HC Oranje-Rood will host the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League Men’s ROUND1 in Eindhoven from October 9th to 11th 2026, bringing the competition back to one of the EHL’s iconic locations after a seven-year break.







Indian Hockey: Asunta seeks sports ministry’s intervention in Bholanath issue, Tirkey promises action



Writing to the ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha among others, Lakra alleged that individuals accused of misconduct were being protected while those raising concerns were threatened.



Uthra Ganesan





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey assured he would talk to both parties to resolve the matter. | Photo Credit: R RAGU



Following up on her accusations of threats and intimidation by Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh, former India captain Asunta Lakra has urged the Sports Ministry to intervene against what the “institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey” even as federation president Dilip Tirkey assured to look into the matter.



