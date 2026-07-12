Sunday 12 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 2

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 3

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS



FIH Match Centre







USWNT’s 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Team Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Twenty athletes. One crest. Today, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore named the roster that will compete at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026

Rome, Italy



All times GMT +2



11 Jul 2026 10:00 TUR v SUI (5th-8th Place) 0 - 7

11 Jul 2026 12:15 CZE v UKR (5th-8th Place) 7 - 2



12 Jul 2026 09:15 TUR v UKR (7th-8th Place)

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v CZE (5th-6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 13:45 CRO v POR (3rd-4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v ITA (Final)



FIH Match Centre







Switzerland and Czechia’s magnificent seven in fifth place playoffs



Men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I (Rome, Italy)







Switzerland will play Czechia for fifth place on Sunday at the men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I in Rome after they won their respective classification matches against Türkiye and Ukraine.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women

Prague, Czechia



All times GMT +2



11 Jul 2026 13:00 UKR v POL (Semi-final) 2 - 1

11 Jul 2026 15:15 AUT v CZE (Semi-final) 1 - 0



12 Jul 2026 09:15 CRO v TUR (7th-8th Place)

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v LTU (5th-6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 13:45 POL v CZE (3rd-4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 16:00 UKR v AUT (Final)



FIH Match Centre







Ukraine and Austria star in Prague to win top tier status



Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier (Prague, Czechia)







Ukraine and Austria both won narrow encounters to end their respective long waits to get back to the top tier of European hockey and secure their place in London 2027.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026

Helsinki, Finland



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Jul 2026 13:45 LUX v HUN (Pool A) 5 - 0

11 Jul 2026 16:00 GIB v MLT (Pool B) 2 - 2

11 Jul 2026 18:15 FIN v GRE (Pool B) 2 - 2



12 Jul 2026 13:15 HUN v FIN (5th/6th Place)

12 Jul 2026 15:30 LUX v MLT (3rd/4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 17:45 LTU v GIB (Final)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jul 2026 09:15 GIB v LUX (Pool A) 1 - 3

11 Jul 2026 11:30 HUN v FIN (Pool A) 11 - 0



12 Jul 2026 08:30 GIB v FIN (3rd/4th Place)

12 Jul 2026 10:45 HUN v LUX (Final)

Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Lithuania land first ticket to Championship II as Gibraltar men and women impress in Helsinki



Men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II (Helsinki, Finland)







Lithuania’s men became the first side to secure a place in next summer’s EuroHockey Championship II as their 4-0 win over Hungary guarantees them a top two finish from their qualifier in Helsinki.







Gibraltar stave off huge Malta battle to win men’s Championship qualifier spot



Men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II (Helsinki, Finland)







Final quarter goals from Craig Bossano-Anes and Jack Cox saw Gibraltar copper-fasten their place at the head of Pool B ahead of Malta, earning both a final berth and a place at next year’s EuroHockey Championship II.







Scotland U21 Women lose close contest with Ireland in Glasgow







A tremendous comeback from 3-0 down by Scotland U21 Women wasn’t quite enough as they were defeated 4-3 by Ireland at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Hockey camp starts with renewed effort to raise a competitive unit



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named a 28-member list of probables, including fit-again stars Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid, for the national training camp ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30.







Coach Marijne urges Indian women’s hockey team to prioritise team goals for Asian Games





ANI Photo | Coach Marijne urges Indian women’s hockey team to prioritise team goals for Asian Games



The Chief Coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, has emphasised the importance of focusing on the team’s objectives ahead of individual ambitions as the squad prepares for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, set to take place in Japan from September 19 to October 4.







Century later, how Dhyan Chand and India’s maiden tour unites India, New Zealand



In June 1926, India played its first international hockey match; 100 years later, that historic tour has become a tool for sporting diplomacy between the two countries.



by Mihir Vasavda





The Indian Army team, including the great Dhyan Chand (3rd from left, standing) that travelled to New Zealand in 1926. (Credit: Thakar Singh family collection & Sikhsinhockey.com)



Watching the Prime Ministers of India and New Zealand reminisce about his father, hockey legend Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar’s heart swelled with pride.







Boxes of Hockey Kits Arrive in SA Donated by England Hockey Club!



Kindness travelled across the world and landed in the hands of skilled young hockey players in Jozi.



by Savanna Douglas





Photo Credit: Play it Forward Jozi



Johannesburg, South Africa) – It’s true what they say about kindness – it knows no borders.



