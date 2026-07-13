Monday 13 July 2026

2026 Test Matches RSA v MAS (M)

Durban North, South Africa



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 1

7 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 1

9 Jul 2026 18:00 RSA v MAS 2 - 2

10 Jul 2026 19:00 RSA v MAS 3 - 3

12 Jul 2026 10:30 RSA v MAS 5 - 2



FIH Match Centre







Melville Hat-Trick Powers South Africa to Series-Sealing Win Over Malaysia







South Africa’s Hockey Men signed off their five-match test series against Malaysia in emphatic fashion, claiming a resounding victory in the final game to secure the series 3-0.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Men 2026

Rome, Italy



All times GMT +2



12 Jul 2026 09:15 TUR v UKR (7th-8th Place) 3 - 3 (4 - 2 SO)

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v CZE (5th-6th Place) 2 - 2 (4 - 3 SO)

12 Jul 2026 13:45 CRO v POR (3rd-4th Place) 3 - 2

12 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v ITA (Final) 3 - 1

FIH Match Centre







Scotland crown qualification weekend with gold in Rome



Men’s EuroHockey Championship I Qualifier (Rome, Italy)







Scotland added gold to their EuroChamps27 qualification ticket as two goals in quick succession saw them pull away from hosts Italy in their final this evening in the Rome heat.







Scotland Men Win the EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers After Securing Victory Over Italy in the Final







Scotland Men defeated hosts Italy 3-1 in the EuroHockey Championship Quailifers final in Rome to claim the title, having already secured qualification to the 2027 EuroHockey Championships in London with Friday’s semi-final victory over Croatia.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier I Women

Prague, Czechia



All times GMT +2



12 Jul 2026 09:15 CRO v TUR (7th-8th Place) 0 - 2

12 Jul 2026 11:30 SUI v LTU (5th-6th Place) 3 - 2

12 Jul 2026 13:45 POL v CZE (3rd-4th Place) 1 - 0

12 Jul 2026 16:00 UKR v AUT (Final) 2 - 3



FIH Match Centre







Austria add gold to EuroChamps27 qualification with outrageous late show in Prague



Women’s EuroHockey Championship I Qualifier (Prague, Czechia)







Austria produced an incredible last minute show to win the women’s EuroHockey Championship qualifier, scoring twice within seconds of each other to beat Ukraine 3-2.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II 2026

Helsinki, Finland



All times GMT +2



Men



12 Jul 2026 13:15 HUN v FIN (5th/6th Place) 0 - 2

12 Jul 2026 15:30 LUX v MLT (3rd/4th Place) 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO)

12 Jul 2026 17:45 LTU v GIB (Final) 3 - 3 (2 - 1 SO)



Pool standings



Women



12 Jul 2026 08:30 GIB v FIN (3rd/4th Place) 6 - 0

12 Jul 2026 10:45 HUN v LUX (Final) 1 - 1 (0 - 1 SO)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Lithuania finish Helsinki qualifier on a high with final shoot-out win



Men’s EuroHockey Championship II Qualifier (Helsinki, Finland)







Lithuania won the men’s EuroHockey Championship II qualifier in dramatic fashion as they won a shoot-out against Gibraltar in the final in Helsinki.







Gibraltar stave off huge Malta battle to win men’s Championship qualifier spot



Men’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II (Helsinki, Finland)







Final quarter goals from Craig Bossano-Anes and Jack Cox saw Gibraltar copper-fasten their place at the head of Pool B ahead of Malta, earning both a final berth and a place at next year’s EuroHockey Championship II.







Luxembourg win first ever EuroHockey competition with Helsinki gold



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II Qualifier (Helinski, Finland)







Luxembourg won their first ever EuroHockey tournament as they took gold from the women’s Championship II qualaifier in Helsinki by the narrowest of margins over Hungary.







Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



12 Jul 2026 18:00 BAN v HKG (RR) 6 - 0

12 Jul 2026 20:00 KAZ v UZB (RR) 1 - 1



13 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v HKG (RR)

13 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v UZB (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey World Cup: Wales men crowdfund to offset £150k costs





Wales will compete in successive World Cups PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Wales men need to raise £150,000 to fund their participation at this summer’s Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.







PHF introduces GPS player tracking technology to modernise Pakistan hockey



Pakistan's senior hockey team will first benefit from federation's new GPS tracking technology





Pakistan hockey players wear state-of-the-art GPS player tracking vests during training session. — Reporter



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken another major step towards modernising the national game by introducing a state-of-the-art GPS player tracking system to scientifically monitor and improve players' performance.







National hockey players being trained through modern technology



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has introduced a groundbreaking innovation in national team training, marking a new era of modern technology in the sport. For the first time, players of the national hockey team took to the field wearing GPS tracking system jackets during practice sessions at the ongoing training camp.







Dutch ambassador backs Zim teams ahead of World Masters Hockey World Cup



By Munyaradzi Madzokere







The Netherlands Embassy in Harare hosted a celebratory sendoff dinner on Thursday evening for Zimbabwe’s national Over-40 and Over-50 hockey teams ahead of the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup.







Zim team set for hockey Masters WC



Don Makanyanga



Zimbabwe’s national hockey teams for over-40 and over-50 men’s have received a boost ahead of the 2026 World Masters Hockey World Cup.







Scotland U21 Women beat Ireland to secure series win in Glasgow







A 2-1 victory in the sun at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre saw Scotland U21 Women secure a series win over Ireland. The series is part of preparation for the upcoming U21 EuroHockey Championships.







2026 Junior Nexus Championship Gets Underway with U-14 Girls Division







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2026 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, kicked off on Thursday with the U-14 Girls division at the Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. The Junior Nexus Championship is a culmination of hard work, bringing together hundreds of athletes who are selected from regions across the country.



