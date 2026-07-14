Tuesday 14 July 2026

Steph Kershaw (AUS) and Arthur Van Doren (BEL) win exciting Pro League Poligras Award!







Following another unforgettable edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, filled with breathtaking skill, dramatic finishes, and countless moments of brilliance, fans from around the world had the opportunity to vote for their favourite "Magical Skill" of the season through the “Poligras Magic Skill Award”.







LA28 Games-Time Volunteer Applications Opens 14 July 2026



Content Courtesy of LA28







From welcoming guests and helping people find their way to supporting athletes, fans and operations across the Games, volunteers help create the moments people remember long after the competition ends.







Speedy Tigers fail South Africa tests



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team ended their five Test matches against South Africa (from July 6-12) without a win in Durban, South Africa.







Scotland men complete home nation set for Euro Hockey 2027



By Nigel Duncan





Jamie Golden celebrates with Andrew McConnell PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Scotland Men defeated hosts Italy in the EuroHockey Championship quailifers final in Rome, having already secured qualification to the 2027 EuroHockey Championships in London thanks to a 6-4 victory over Croatia earlier in the tournament.







Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



13 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v HKG (RR) 1 - 2

13 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v UZB (RR) 1 - 0



14 Jul 2026 18:00 UZB v HKG (RR)

14 Jul 2026 20:00 KAZ v PAK (RR)



15 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Come and play at the Saltire Series!







Come and join us for an exciting open pitch session for Primary 4-Primary 7 pupils before the international matches!

From 9:30am-11:30am, pupils can enjoy two hours of free hockey at Peffermill Playing Fields, taking part in Fun 4s and Super 6s!







Hockey India Announces Squads for Men’s and Women’s Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Sub-Junior Men’s and Women’s squads for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman, from 20 to 25 July 2026.







2026 National Club Championship All-Star List







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the All-Star Team for the 2026 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Harrow Sport.







UNC Field Hockey Head Coach Erin Matson to Appear on New ABC Series



by Michael Koh







UNC field hockey head coach Erin Matson will be featured on the latest episode of the ABC series “The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein.” The series, which premiered in May, “highlights women excelling in their professional fields and spotlights the lessons they have learned as athletes that drive their successes while featuring practical advice on sports nutrition, mental preparation, and injury prevention,” according to a release shared Monday.







FIH approves first dual-certified surface for hockey and football







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved the first artificial turf surface certified for both hockey and football, marking a significant step in providing multi-sport facilities for schools and community clubs.



