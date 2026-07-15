Wednesday 15 July 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: One Month to Go!







In exactly one month, the global hockey community will turn its eyes to the low lands of Europe as the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 officially gets underway! On 15 August 2026, the highly anticipated tournament, featuring both the men’s and women’s editions, will burst into life with an electrifying opening day featuring the world’s elite teams going head-to-head across two historic hockey hotbeds in Wavre, Belgium and Amsterdam, Netherlands.







England squads set for World Cup stage







England’s road to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 is officially underway, with the announcement of the women’s and men’s squads that will take on the world’s best from 15–30 August.







PHF hands foreign experts key role in World Cup team selection



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In a major shift of policy aimed at raising professional standards ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has handed sweeping powers to its newly-appointed foreign coaching staff, making their approval mandatory before any player can be considered for national team selection.







Young Namibian hockey squad to face SA



By Helge Schutz





Azaylee Philander (right) in action for Namibia u21 against SA. Photo: Helge Schütz



A young Namibian women’s hockey squad will face a baptism of fire when they take on South Africa in a four match test series in Cape Town next week.







Finances hamper Namibia women’s hockey preparations



Edward Tenete







Head coach of Namibia’s women’s hockey team, Trevor Cormack, has expressed dissatisfaction with preparations for the upcoming International Test Series against South Africa (SA), citing the unavailability of overseas-based players, limited access to training facilities and financial constraints.







2 years to go to LA28!







In exactly 2 years from now, the next Olympiad will start in Los Angeles, USA! Twelve female and twelve male teams, involving the best hockey athletes, will battle it out for a historic Olympic medal!







Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



14 Jul 2026 18:00 UZB v HKG (RR) 6 - 1

14 Jul 2026 20:00 KAZ v PAK (RR) 9 - 0



15 Jul 2026 is a rest day



16 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v BAN (RR)

16 Jul 2026 20:00 HKG v KAZ (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







U21 squads announced ahead of EuroHockey Championships







England Hockey has announced the men’s and women’s squads selected to compete at the EuroHockey U21 Championships which runs from 26 July to 1 August 2026 in Valencia, Spain.







Scotland Men’s U21 Squad Announced for EuroHockey Championship II-B



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce a strong Scotland Men’s U21 squad selected to compete at the EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B in Plzen Litice, Czechia, from 28th July to 1st August.







Teams from Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan to compete at field hockey tournament in Minsk



MINSK – The International field hockey tournament - Cup of the Strongest Athletes will take place at Gorky Park in Minsk from 21 to 26 July, BelTA has learned.







Malaysia hockey great Sarjit Singh recovering after serious illness





Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Mordi Bimol, first from left, with National Athletes Welfare Foundation chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, standing second from right, with Sarjit Singh.--PIC FROM MORDI BIMOL FB



KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia hockey captain and national coach Sarjit Singh is recovering in hospital after being struck by a serious illness that has left him bedridden for more than a week.







Former teammates pray for Sarjit's recovery



By Aftar Singh





Former national hockey coach Sarjit Singh receiving a visit from Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mordi Bimol at a hospital in Cheras on July 14, 2026. -- Pic from Mordi Bimol Facebook page



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey players are praying for Sarjit Singh's recovery after the ex-national coach was admitted to a hospital in Cheras.







PHF revival drive gives Pakistan girls' hockey a fresh start



Women's hockey receives renewed attention, with PHF planning competitions, camps and long-term development programmes nationwide



By Faizan Lakhani





An undated picture of the Pakistan women's hockey team players and management. — Reporter



KARACHI: Just weeks after many of them had never imagined wearing the Pakistan jersey, the country's young female hockey players are now competing on the international stage.







Adil to lead Pakistan youth hockey team in Asian Five-a-Side Championship



LAHORE: The Pakistan Youth Hockey Team has officially named Adil Afzal as captain for the Youth Asian Five-a-Side Hockey Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Muscat. The squad, comprising 10 players and 5 officials, will depart from Islamabad on July 16.







Netherlands Takes Gold at 2026 U-16 Junior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Action at the 2026 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, continued over the past three days, finishing with Netherlands winning the U-16 Girls division.







Sports Ministry directs Hockey India to look into allegations of harassment and intimidation



Former India captain and Hockey India executive board member Asunta had accused the federation secretary Bholanath Singh of institutional intimidation and protection of those accused of sexual harassment and sought the ministry’s intervention.



Uthra Ganesan



The Sports ministry has taken cognizance of complaints against Hockey India officials and directed the federation, through president Dilip Tirkey, to investigate the allegations.



