Friday 17 July 2026

Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026







New Delhi: The 20-member Indian Women’s Squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 was announced by Hockey India on Friday, with Salima Tete to lead the squad that Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne has described as a well-balanced group.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – India Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the United States women’s team, ranked #11 in the world.







Salima Tete to Shoulder Twin Responsibility as India Names Identical Squads for Hockey World Cup and Asian Games



s2hteam







The Indian women’s hockey team will head into two of the biggest events of the year with remarkable continuity, as Hockey India has named an identical 20-member squad for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup in August and the Asian Games in September. The decision reflects the faith reposed in a settled combination and places captain Salima Tete at the centre of India’s campaign in two back-to-back global assignments.







South African Men’s Hockey Squad Announced for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







South African Hockey is proud to announce the SA Men’s squad selected to represent the country at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Cassiem leads balanced SA squad to 2026 Hockey World Cup



MORGAN PIEK





Dayaan Cassiem. Photo: FIH



South African Hockey has confirmed the 20-man squad that will represent the country at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







PHF finalises proposed selection criteria for Pakistan's Hockey World Cup camp



PHF states standardised evaluation system has been designed to ensure fair and objective selection process



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised the proposed selection criteria for the Pakistan senior men's national team's World Cup training camp, introducing a transparent and merit-based evaluation system ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







PHF initiates new merit-based selection system



Asher Butt



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in a significant step toward reviving the game on modern and professional lines, has introduced a new merit-based evaluation and selection framework for the senior men’s national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup training camp. The initiative is designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and high performance, aligning Pakistan’s selection process with international standards.







PHF moves towards fair, scientific selection for Hockey World Cup



LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised a proposed merit-based selection framework for the Pakistan senior men’s national team’s World Cup camp, introducing a transparent, objective and performance-driven evaluation system ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Shahbaz invited by FIH for World Cup celebrations



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmad Senior has once again brought honour to the country after becoming the only former Pakistani player to receive an official invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to represent Pakistan during the celebrations and official activities of the 2026 Hockey World Cup.







Shahbaz Senior urges Pakistan to aim high after FIH World Cup honour



Azhar Khan







LAHORE - Pakistan hockey legend and former captain Shahbaz Ahmad Senior has described the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) invitation to attend the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup as an honour for both himself and the nation, calling it a recognition of Pakistan’s rich and illustrious contribution to world hockey.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Women’s O-40







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Kenya Hockey Union to flag off four teams for World Masters Cup in Europe



Saturday's ceremony will officially launch Kenya's World Cup campaign before the teams leave for Europe in readiness for the opening matches on July 22.



By Erick Kariuki





Players during the KHU Masters Hockey Tournament Series 2 at the Dashmesh Hockey Stadium. (Photo: KHU/Facebook)



The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will on Saturday officially flag off four national teams ahead of the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup, marking the final step in the country's preparations for the global tournament.







Hockey Ireland Accepts Invitation to Inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup







Tuesday, July 16: Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce that it has accepted an invitation to compete at the inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup, which will take place from 21–25 August 2026 across Belgium and the Netherlands.







Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



16 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v BAN (RR) 0 - 8

16 Jul 2026 20:00 HKG v KAZ (RR) 1 - 4



17 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v UZB (RR) 3 - 5

17 Jul 2026 20:00 KAZ v BAN (RR) 1 - 2

18 Jul 2026 18:00 UZB v HKG (RR)





Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



18 Jul 2026 20:15 BAN v KAZ (RR)



Speedy Tigresses hunt top four finish at Asian Games



By Aftar Singh





The national women's team will play seven matches in Europe in preparation for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from Sept 19 to Oct 4. -- Pic by Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team's main goal in the Asian Games from Sept 19 to Oct 4 is to finish in the top four.







U-21 USWNT Finish First at 4 Nations Tournament







Lilleshall, England — With a record of 4-1 after a week of play at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Lilleshall, England, the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team finished first at the 4 Nations Tournament. The event featured U-21 teams from Belgium, England, India, and the United States. The young Junior Eagles squad went into the tournament facing tough opposition, falling by a wide margin in their first match to India, but showed growth and resilience, winning their next four matches, three decided in shootouts.







Australia’s future stars named in 2026/27 Under-18 National Futures Squads







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce the 2026/27 Women’s and 2026/27 Men’s Under-18 National Futures Squads, recognising 54 of the country’s most promising young athletes as they continue their journey through Australia's high-performance pathway.







Remember the names: Junior players honoured by Hockey Writers’ Club





Alistair Broadwith in action PIC: Dan Baxter



Four new rising talents of the game were announced as winners of the annual Hockey Writers’ Club youth and junior awards for 2025.







USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following 2026 Club Season







COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the updated National Club Rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 club season. These rankings reflect club performances at officially sanctioned USA Field Hockey events, including Regional Club Championships (RCC), National Club Championship (NCC), Sunshine Showcase, and National Hockey Festival.







Sports ministry instructs IOA to form enquiry committee into Hockey India allegations



Meanwhile, a group of 13 national and international players from Jharkhand have also legally challenged Hockey Jharkhand elections, officially scheduled for July 19.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said an external inquiry would ensure fairness and transparency as the allegations involve federation office-bearers. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY



The allegations of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and institutional protection for the accused within Hockey India have gone beyond the Federation’s internal purview. The sports ministry, recognising the seriousness of the matter, has now directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to look into it.







IOA to probe sexual harassment, threat charges raised by hockey ex-captain



Complainant alleges Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh had threatened her with “consequences” for raising sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of coach Sudhir Golla



Vinayak Padmadeo



The Sports Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an independent committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment and institutional intimidation raised by former India hockey captain Asunta Lakra.



