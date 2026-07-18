Saturday 18 July 2026

Dayaan Cassiem leads settled SA squad to Hockey World Cup after Malaysia triumph



Rowan Callaghan





Mustapha Cassiem will provide a cutting edge to the SA team at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands next month. Image: Travis Rein



South Africa have named an experienced yet evolving 20-man squad for next month's FIH Hockey World Cup, with captain Dayaan Cassiem set to lead the country's challenge after an encouraging build-up on home soil.







‘We Want to Play the Final’: India Captain Salima Tete Eyes Deep Run at FIH Hockey Women's World Cup



Leading India in her first World Cup as captain, Salima Tete speaks about guiding the youngsters, facing China in the opening match and the team's determination to go the distance







New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, scheduled for August 15 to 30, the Indian Women's Team will enter the tournament with confidence, belief and a renewed determination to challenge the world's best.







England Hockey ID team set to make history at first FIH Para Hockey World Cup







England Hockey announces the England Hockey ID team that will attend the first-ever FIH Para Hockey World Cup, taking place in Belgium and the Netherlands from 20–24 August 2026.







Pakistan hockey squad for S Korea series finalised



LAHORE: A crucial meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Selection Committee has finalised the composition of the national squad, with significant changes made to balance experience and emerging talent.





Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4



16 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v BAN (RR) 0 - 8

16 Jul 2026 20:00 HKG v KAZ (RR) 1 - 4



17 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v UZB (RR) 3 - 5

17 Jul 2026 20:00 KAZ v BAN (RR) 1 - 2

18 Jul 2026 18:00 UZB v HKG (RR)





Pool standings



FIH Match Centre

18 Jul 2026 20:15 BAN v KAZ (RR)



Pakistan women’s hockey needs an overhaul



Asher Butt



LAHORE: Pakistan’s women’s hockey team endured a disastrous start to the Muscat Steel Women’s Junior AHF Cup 2026, suffering three consecutive defeats that exposed glaring weaknesses in every department of the game.







England name Under-21 women’s panel packed with know-how for Valencia



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview







England’s Under-21 women can draw on the experience of 12 players from last December’s Junior World Cup squad as they look to back







Cape Town International Hockey Tournament Fixtures for 22- 26 July







Celebrating 20 years of excellence, the Cape Town International Hockey Tournament has established itself as one of South Africa’s premier school hockey events, attracting the finest boys’ and girls’ teams from across the country and around the world. Held annually in Cape Town, the tournament provides an elite platform where 64 top school teams compete across multiple world-class venues under international hockey standards.







2026 Junior Nexus Championship Continues, China Finishes on Top at U-18







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After three more days at the 2026 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, China was crowned the champion of the U-18 Girls division.







Summer Sixes hockey champions are crowned



The league has been run over the last five weeks





The Big Booty Bacchas team that won the Pro League summer series (-)



The final round of Manx Hockey Association’s Summer Sixes matches took place on Thursday at the National Sports Centre, bringing the five-week mixed tournament to a close.







National Pathway Coaching Opportunities







Scottish Hockey are recruiting for key positions within our performance pathway programmes. These roles sit at the heart of our athlete development system, supporting excellence on and off the pitch. We’re seeking individuals with strong leadership, clear communication, and a commitment to creating high quality, athlete environments. If you’re driven by performance, motivated by purpose, and excited by the chance to shape Scotland’s future talent, we’d love to hear from you.







FIH President chairs Development Forum in Oman







Under the vision of FIH President Tayyab Ikram and the FIH Empowerment & Engagement Strategy, the FIH Development Forum brought together 14 Member National Associations to shape the future of hockey through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development.







Battle within Hockey India intensifies: Federation slaps show cause notice on Asunta; latter calls it “retaliation”



This comes a day after the sports ministry, supported by HI president Dilip Tirkey, had asked the IOA to conduct an independent enquiry into Asunta’s allegations of sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand hockey and institutional intimidation by HI secretary general Bholanth Singh.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Asunta, meanwhile, has sought the ministry’s intervention against the notice. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The mess within Hockey India keeps getting worse.



In the latest development, former India captain and Executive Board member Asunta Lakra has been served a show cause notice by the federation’s Ethics Committee on a complaint allegedly filed against her by fellow Jharkhand player Albela Rani Toppo.



