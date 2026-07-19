Sunday 19 July 2026

Belgium Men's Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







The Belgian Red Lions – the national hockey team – have been selected for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, as announced this Monday afternoon. National coach Shane McLeod informed his players this morning before officially announcing his 20-man roster. These players will participate in the Hockey World Cup, which will take place from August 15th to 30th in Wavre and Amstelveen (Netherlands).







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Japan Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the Japan men’s team, ranked #15 in the world.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre





2026 Test Matches SCO v MAS (W)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



18 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v MAS 6 - 2

19 Jul 2026 14:00 SCO v MAS



FIH Match Centre







Victory for Scotland women over Malaysia in Peffermill



Scotland women 6-2 Malaysia women







An excellent goal scoring performance saw Scotland women beat Malaysia 6-2 in the first game of two at Peffermill. The games come as part of preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and The Netherlands, and Scotland’s first appearance in 24 years.







Onthatile Zulu Exposes South Africa’s Women’s Hockey Funding Crisis Ahead of World Cup



by Ncube Harrison





South African hockey star Onthatile Zulu bemoaned the team's lack of funding ahead of the World Cup. Image:@thati_zulu10 Source: Instagram



South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu has gone public with a heartfelt plea for investment in women's hockey, revealing that the national team is battling to fund its participation in the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup.







Women's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Muscat, Oman



All times GMT +4

18 Jul 2026 18:00 UZB v HKG (RR) 10 - 1

BAN v KAZ (RR) 2 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre

18 Jul 2026 20:15



A Historic Dawn in Bangladesh Women’s Hockey: Golden Triumph in Muscat



By Maksuda Lisa







In a monumental leap forward for women’s sports in South Asia, Bangladesh’s Under-21 national women’s hockey team has scripted history by clinching their maiden international title at the Women’s Junior AHF Cup 2026.







Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams Depart for Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship Muscat 2026







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday to participate in the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman — scheduled to be held from 20 to 25 July 2026.







Pakistan men's and women's teams to partake in Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Seven-team tournament serves as official Asian Qualifiers for inaugural FIH U18 Youth Hockey5s World Cup





Pakistan players celebrate during their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup third-place playoff against Malaysia at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara on June 6, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KARACHI: The Pakistan 18 men's and women's hockey teams will participate in the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman, later this month.







"Moving in the right direction," says Coach Frederic Soyez as Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team concludes Belgium tour



The India U21 Men's squad wraps up its six-match exposure tour of Belgium on a high with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Netherlands







Antwerp: The Indian Junior (U21) Men’s Hockey Team concluded its highly competitive exposure tour of Belgium on Friday after a series of rigorous encounters against Europe's top hockey nations, and the team’s new coach Frederic Soyez is happy with the progress made during the tour.



