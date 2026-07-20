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Monday 20 July 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – India Men



As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the India men’s team, ranked #8 in the world. 


Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)
Cape Town, South Africa

All times GMT +2

20 Jul 2026 10:00     RSA v NAM     4 - 0
21 Jul 2026 17:00     RSA v NAM     
23 Jul 2026 17:00     RSA v NAM     
24 Jul 2026 14:00     RSA v NAM     

FIH Match Centre
    


2026 Test Matches SCO v MAS (W)
Scotland

All times GMT +1

18 Jul 2026 16:00     SCO v MAS     6 - 2
19 Jul 2026 14:00     SCO v MAS     6 - 0

FIH Match Centre


Scotland women strike another six against Malaysia at Peffermill

Scotland women 6-0 Malaysia women



It was two wins from two for Scotland women over Malaysia with an excellent 6-0 victory at Peffermill.


Sri Lankan Men’s Masters Hockey teams leave for World Cup Championships


The three teams with the President, Fouzul Hameed pose for a picture 

Men’s Over-35, 40 and 50 Masters Hockey teams left the Island yesterday (19) to participate at the Masters World Cup Hockey Championship 2026 scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from July 22 to August 1. The 2026 World Cup tour is facilitated by the Sri Lanka Masters National Hockey Association (SLMNHA), which is a member of the World Masters Hockey.


Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home

Set sights beyond Asia Cup to World Cup qualification


Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home Photos: Tanvin Tamim

Bangladesh Under-20 women’s team returned home after claiming the country’s first ever international hockey title in history.


2026 Asian Hockey5's
Muscat

All times GMT +4

Men

20 Jul 2026 18:00     OMA v PAK (Men's Elite)     
20 Jul 2026 19:00     IRI v IRQ (Men's Challenger)     
20 Jul 2026 20:00     IND v BAN (Men's Elite)     
20 Jul 2026 21:00     KSA v IRI (Men's Challenger)     
20 Jul 2026 21:30     PAK v BAN (Men's Elite)     

Pool Standings

Women

20 Jul 2026 18:30     IND v KAZ (Elite)     
20 Jul 2026 19:30     OMA v PAK (Challenger)     
20 Jul 2026 20:30     CHN v UZB (Elite)     
20 Jul 2026 22:00     KAZ v UZB (Elite)     

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre


2026 U18 Australian Indoor Squads named



Congratulations to all athletes selected in the U18 Australian Indoor Squads for the Indoor Pro Series in South Africa this December.


SSTMI Thunderbolts capture TNB Cup

By Aftar Singh


SSTMI-PKS Uniten celebrating after winning the girls’ overall Cup in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League at Bukit Jalil today. - Pic credit: MHC

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 3-1 in the TNB Cup final in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League today.