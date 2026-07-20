Monday 20 July 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – India Men
As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the India men’s team, ranked #8 in the world.
Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)
Cape Town, South Africa
All times GMT +2
20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0
21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM
23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM
24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM
FIH Match Centre
2026 Test Matches SCO v MAS (W)
Scotland
All times GMT +1
18 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v MAS 6 - 2
19 Jul 2026 14:00 SCO v MAS 6 - 0
FIH Match Centre
Scotland women strike another six against Malaysia at Peffermill
Scotland women 6-0 Malaysia women
It was two wins from two for Scotland women over Malaysia with an excellent 6-0 victory at Peffermill.
Sri Lankan Men’s Masters Hockey teams leave for World Cup Championships
The three teams with the President, Fouzul Hameed pose for a picture
Men’s Over-35, 40 and 50 Masters Hockey teams left the Island yesterday (19) to participate at the Masters World Cup Hockey Championship 2026 scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from July 22 to August 1. The 2026 World Cup tour is facilitated by the Sri Lanka Masters National Hockey Association (SLMNHA), which is a member of the World Masters Hockey.
Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home
Set sights beyond Asia Cup to World Cup qualification
Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home Photos: Tanvin Tamim
Bangladesh Under-20 women’s team returned home after claiming the country’s first ever international hockey title in history.
2026 Asian Hockey5's
Muscat
All times GMT +4
Men
20 Jul 2026 18:00 OMA v PAK (Men's Elite)
20 Jul 2026 19:00 IRI v IRQ (Men's Challenger)
20 Jul 2026 20:00 IND v BAN (Men's Elite)
20 Jul 2026 21:00 KSA v IRI (Men's Challenger)
20 Jul 2026 21:30 PAK v BAN (Men's Elite)
Pool Standings
Women
20 Jul 2026 18:30 IND v KAZ (Elite)
20 Jul 2026 19:30 OMA v PAK (Challenger)
20 Jul 2026 20:30 CHN v UZB (Elite)
20 Jul 2026 22:00 KAZ v UZB (Elite)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
2026 U18 Australian Indoor Squads named
Congratulations to all athletes selected in the U18 Australian Indoor Squads for the Indoor Pro Series in South Africa this December.
SSTMI Thunderbolts capture TNB Cup
By Aftar Singh
SSTMI-PKS Uniten celebrating after winning the girls’ overall Cup in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League at Bukit Jalil today. - Pic credit: MHC
KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 3-1 in the TNB Cup final in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League today.