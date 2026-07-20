Monday 20 July 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – India Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the India men’s team, ranked #8 in the world.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre





2026 Test Matches SCO v MAS (W)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



18 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v MAS 6 - 2

19 Jul 2026 14:00 SCO v MAS 6 - 0



FIH Match Centre





Scotland women strike another six against Malaysia at Peffermill



Scotland women 6-0 Malaysia women







It was two wins from two for Scotland women over Malaysia with an excellent 6-0 victory at Peffermill.







Sri Lankan Men’s Masters Hockey teams leave for World Cup Championships





The three teams with the President, Fouzul Hameed pose for a picture



Men’s Over-35, 40 and 50 Masters Hockey teams left the Island yesterday (19) to participate at the Masters World Cup Hockey Championship 2026 scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from July 22 to August 1. The 2026 World Cup tour is facilitated by the Sri Lanka Masters National Hockey Association (SLMNHA), which is a member of the World Masters Hockey.







Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home



Set sights beyond Asia Cup to World Cup qualification





Triumphant hockey girls rewarded upon return home Photos: Tanvin Tamim



Bangladesh Under-20 women’s team returned home after claiming the country’s first ever international hockey title in history.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



20 Jul 2026 18:00 OMA v PAK (Men's Elite)

20 Jul 2026 19:00 IRI v IRQ (Men's Challenger)

20 Jul 2026 20:00 IND v BAN (Men's Elite)

20 Jul 2026 21:00 KSA v IRI (Men's Challenger)

20 Jul 2026 21:30 PAK v BAN (Men's Elite)



Pool Standings



Women



20 Jul 2026 18:30 IND v KAZ (Elite)

20 Jul 2026 19:30 OMA v PAK (Challenger)

20 Jul 2026 20:30 CHN v UZB (Elite)

20 Jul 2026 22:00 KAZ v UZB (Elite)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







2026 U18 Australian Indoor Squads named







Congratulations to all athletes selected in the U18 Australian Indoor Squads for the Indoor Pro Series in South Africa this December.







SSTMI Thunderbolts capture TNB Cup



By Aftar Singh





SSTMI-PKS Uniten celebrating after winning the girls’ overall Cup in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League at Bukit Jalil today. - Pic credit: MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 3-1 in the TNB Cup final in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League today.



