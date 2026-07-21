Tuesday 21 July 2026

Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026



India, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, are placed in Pool D and will begin their campaign against Wales on 15 August, followed by matches against England and arch-rivals Pakistan







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member Indian Men’s Squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 to be held from 15 to 30 August 2026, with Chief Coach Craig Fulton confident that the selected squad has a bright chance to “write its own chapter in Indian hockey history”.







Harmanpreet, Manpreet lead 20-man squad for tournament



Head coach Craig Fulton said the selected players provided good balance to the squad and was confident it has a bright chance to “write its own chapter in Indian hockey history”.





FILE PHOTO: Head Coach Craig Fulton and skipper Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 20-man contingent at the 2026 Hockey men’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR



Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 20-member Indian men’s squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 to be held from 15 to 30 August 2026.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Japan Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the Japan women’s team, ranked #15 in the world.







Road to World Cup: How the Indian Women's Hockey Team Earned Its Place at the FIH World Cup 2026



From Asia Cup heartbreak to World Cup qualification and Nations Cup glory, India's journey has been one of resilience, belief and redemption







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Team's journey to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 has been defined by resilience, determination and an unwavering belief in its abilities. From the disappointment of narrowly missing direct qualification at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 to sealing a World Cup berth in the qualifiers on home soil before lifting the FIH Nations Cup title in New Zealand, the past year has showcased the character and steady progress of a squad that now heads to international hockey's biggest stage with confidence and momentum.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Open Namibia Series with Convincing Victory







The South African Women began their final preparations ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup with victory in the opening Test against Namibia.







2026 WMH Masters World Cup Preview







In just a few days, the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup will get underway in Rotterdam and Schiedan, The Netherlands. The action begins on Wednesday, July 22 with the Men's O-35, O-40, O-45 and O-50 and Women's O-35, O-35 IMC O-40, O-45 and O-50.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Men’s O-50







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Latest ‘Women Who Thrive’ episode dedicated to María José Granatto







The seventh episode of the ‘Women Who Thrive’ series features hockey star María José Granatto. Widely regarded as one of the world’s premier hockey players, the Argentinian ace is renowned for her exceptional skill, vision, and creativity on the ball, capable of changing the course of a match in an instant.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



20 Jul 2026 18:00 OMA v PAK (Men's Elite) 0 - 5

20 Jul 2026 19:00 IRI v IRQ (Men's Challenger) 5 - 0

20 Jul 2026 20:00 IND v BAN (Men's Elite) 7 - 3

20 Jul 2026 21:00 KSA v IRI (Men's Challenger) 0 - 9

20 Jul 2026 21:30 PAK v BAN (Men's Elite) 5 - 2



21 Jul 2026 18:30 IND v OMA (Men's Elite)

21 Jul 2026 19:30 IRQ v KSA (Men's Challenger)

21 Jul 2026 20:30 OMA v BAN (Men's Elite)

21 Jul 2026 21:30 PAK v IND (Men's Elite)



Pool Standings



Women



20 Jul 2026 18:30 IND v KAZ (Elite) 8 - 3

20 Jul 2026 19:30 OMA v PAK (Challenger) 0 - 6

20 Jul 2026 20:30 CHN v UZB (Elite) 12 - 0

20 Jul 2026 22:00 KAZ v UZB (Elite) 5 - 2



21 Jul 2026 18:00 IRI v OMA (Challenger)

21 Jul 2026 19:00 CHN v IND (Elite)

21 Jul 2026 20:00 PAK v IRI (Challenger)

21 Jul 2026 21:00 IND v UZB (Elite)

21 Jul 2026 22:00 KAZ v CHN (Elite)

Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indian Men's and Women's Teams register dominating wins on opening day of FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Women's team registered an 8-3 win over Kazakhstan, while the men's team defeated Bangladesh 7-3 to begin their campaigns on a winning note







Muscat, Oman: The Indian Sub-Junior Men's and Women's Teams made a winning start to their respective campaigns at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.







2026 Nexus Championship Concludes with U-21 & Senior Divisions







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2026 Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, finally came to a close after 11 days in Virginia Beach, Va. The event finished out with the U-21 Junior NXC and Senior NXC on the final three days. China was named the champion of U-21, while Australia took home gold in the Senior division.







Dutch men go in pursuit of 11th Euro Under-21 title



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Netherlands men







National coach Rick Mathijssen has named nine players who also featured at the Junior World Cup last year as they go in pursuit of an 11th EuroHockey U21 Championship men’s title.







Jordan keen for German women to bring full potential to Valencia



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Germany women







Germnay’s Under-21 women are looking to continue their impressive record which has seen them reach the top four in Europe in each of the 21 editions to date, winning the overall crown nine times,







Hockey Turf Day 2026







The hockey turf revolution began 50 years ago at 10 am on 18 July 1976, when India and Argentina played the first match of the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. This was Hockey Turf Day One.



