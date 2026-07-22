Wednesday 22 July 2026

Germany Men’s Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







National coach André Henning has announced the squad for the German men's national team for the World Championship in Belgium and the Netherlands (August 15-30). The 20-man roster includes nine reigning world champions from 2023 and 13 reigning European champions from 2025.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Germany Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the German men’s team, ranked #5 in the world.







'We Want to End the 51-Year Wait': India Captain Harmanpreet Singh Eyes Historic Run at FIH Hockey World Cup



Harmanpreet Singh speaks about India’s World Cup squad, facing Pakistan in the pool stage and the team's determination to create history at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026







New Delhi: It’s an honour to lead the national side at a World Cup, and Harmanpreet Singh is set for a rare distinction of doing that twice when the 2026 edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, begins on August 15.







We can write a new chapter in India’s hockey history: Fulton



India have been drawn in Pool D alongside Wales (August 15), England (August 17) and Pakistan (August 19)





India coach Craig Fulton



India, on Tuesday, named a 20-member squad led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands (August 14 to 30).







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 2 - 0

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Take 2-0 Series Lead Against Namibia







South Africa secured a second consecutive victory over Namibia to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series at Elkanah House.







SA hockey star Onthatile Zulu speaks out on financial struggles ahead of WC



Players are expected to contribute to flights and pay for accommodation, meals, transport and medical or recovery costs, amounting to over R68,000



Innocentia Nkadimeng





National hockey player Onthatile Zulu says while international flights are partially sponsored, players are still left to cover the remaining expenses to go and play in next month's World Cup. Picture: (Supplied.)



South African Women's National Team hockey player Onthatile Zulu has opened up about the severe financial burden she faces to represent SA in international competitions.







National hockey selection committee dissolved



LAHORE: In a dramatic shake-up of Pakistan hockey administration, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has dismissed its selection committee, handing full authority for team selection to the foreign coaching staff.







Follow Canada at the Masters World Cup



Follow all the action from the 2026 WMH Masters World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium







The WMH Masters Field Hockey World Cup is taking place in Belgium and Netherlands this summer. Four host cities are combining to showcase the best of the best of masters hockey from July 22-August 16. Rotterdam, Schiedam, Breda and Brasschaat are united in hosting the 2026 Masters World Cup. Withe over 100 teams from over 30 countries in 10 divisions, the Masters World Cup is one of hockey’s biggest international festival events. Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending eight national teams across the divisions.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Men's O-35







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



21 Jul 2026 18:30 IND v OMA (Men's Elite) 14 - 0

21 Jul 2026 19:30 IRQ v KSA (Men's Challenger) 4 - 1

21 Jul 2026 20:30 OMA v BAN (Men's Elite) 3 - 4

21 Jul 2026 21:30 PAK v IND (Men's Elite) 4 - 7



22 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



21 Jul 2026 18:00 IRI v OMA (Challenger) 11 - 0

21 Jul 2026 19:00 CHN v IND (Elite) 2 - 2

21 Jul 2026 20:00 PAK v IRI (Challenger) 1 - 4

21 Jul 2026 21:00 IND v UZB (Elite) 16 - 0

21 Jul 2026 22:00 KAZ v CHN (Elite) 1 - 5



22 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Indian Sub-Junior Men's and Women's Teams remain unbeaten at FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Men's team beat Oman 14-0 before 7-4 triumph against Pakistan. Women's team hold China to a 2-2 draw before defeating Uzbekistan 16-0 in Elite Pool action







Muscat, Oman: The Indian Sub-Junior Men's and Women's Teams continued their Elite Pool campaign at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 with another productive day in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday. The men's team defeated Oman and Pakistan, while the women's team shared the points with China before overcoming Uzbekistan.







India thump Pakistan in Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Pakistan remain second in Men's Elite standings despite defeat against India





India players celebrate during their Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship match against Pakistan in Muscat on July 21, 2026. — Hockey India



MUSCAT: Karan Gautam's hat-trick propelled India to a dominant 7-4 victory over traditional rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship match here on Tuesday.







Promoted Austria back in men’s top tier after Walcz gold



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Austria







Austria are competing in the top tier for the fifth time in the last six editions having won their way back via a gold medal from Championship II-A in Walcz in 2024.







Pakistan invited to participate in Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026



Pakistan team earned qualification based on final standing at Women's Junior AHF Cup, says continental body



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan U18 women's team players sing national anthem ahead of their Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship match against Oman in Muscat on July 20, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KARACHI: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday formally invited the Pakistan junior women's national team to participate in this year's Women's Junior Asia Cup.







Follow U18 Nationals in Surrey



Keep up with all the action from Tamanawis Field







Field Hockey Canada is excited to host the 2026 U18 National Championships in Surrey, British Columbia at Tamanawis Park. The tournament will take place from July 21 – 26, 2026.







University of Waterloo to Host 2026 U SPORTS/FHC Field Hockey Championship







Field Hockey Canada, in partnership with the University of Waterloo and U SPORTS, is excited to announce the 2026 U SPORTS/FHC Field Hockey Championship will be hosted by the University of Waterloo from November 4-8, 2026.







PHF initiates U-15 schools hockey development programme



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the launch of a nationwide Under-15 schools hockey development programme, aimed at reviving hockey at the grassroots level and nurturing the next generation of players



