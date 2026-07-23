Thursday 23 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup







Record-setting Masters Hockey World Cup kicks off in Netherlands and Belgium







A record-setting Masters Hockey World Cup began on Wednesday, with more than 400 teams from across the globe taking part.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Women's O-35







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Three Kenyan officials earn World Masters Hockey World Cup appointments





Clementine Sims © Alvine Wesonga



Kenya's representation at the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup will extend beyond the players, with three of the country's officials earning appointments to officiate at the prestigious global tournament in the Netherlands.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Germany Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the German women’s team, ranked #5 in the world.







Wales Name Men's Hockey World Cup Squad as History Beckons Again







Cardiff, Wales – Hoci Cymru is proud to announce the Wales men's squad selected for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, as the nation prepares to compete on hockey's biggest stage for only the second time in its history.







Wales name 20-player squad for Hockey World Cup



By Gareth Bailey





Wales finished tied for 11th in the previous Hockey World Cup in India. Image source, World Sport Pics



Wales head coach Danny Newcombe has named a 20-player squad for the Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium in August.







South African Government provides R3 million financial assistance to national hockey team



The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has approved departmental financial assistance of R3 million to enable both the South African Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Teams to participate fully funded at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Sports Dept to ensure SA hockey teams participate in upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup



Mawande Mateza







Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the R3 million pledge in financial assistance to the SA Hockey Association for costs, which the players were expected to pay for themselves.







SA will cover hockey teams’ travel but McKenzie demands explanation by officials



Gayton McKenzie wants to know why the federation could not cover the costs of sending athletes to the world cup in August



Innocent Nkadimeng





Onthatile Zulu, a national women’s team player, recently opened up about the financial burden she carried to be able to compete abroad. (Supplied.)



South African Hockey Administrators must account to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie for why the federation could not afford to cover the costs of sending their athletes to the Wold tournament next month.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 2 - 0

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre







SA take unbeatable lead



By Helge Schutz





Jahntwa Kruger (left) in action for Namibia against Onthatile Zulu of South Africa. Photo: ACK Sport Photography



South Africa (SA) took an unbeatable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches of their women’s field hockey test series against Namibia in Cape Town on Tuesday.







Scotland Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup preparations continued with a hard-fought contest against England.







With just over three weeks to go until Scotland’s opening FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup fixture against Germany on 15th August, preparations are well underway as the countdown to the tournament continues.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



22 Jul 2026 was a rest day



23 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v OMA (Men's Elite)

23 Jul 2026 19:00 IRQ v IRI (Men's Challenger)

23 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v IND (Men's Elite)

23 Jul 2026 21:00 IRI v KSA (Men's Challenger)

23 Jul 2026 21:30 BAN v PAK (Men's Elite)



Pool Standings



Women



22 Jul 2026 was a rest day



23 Jul 2026 18:30 KAZ v IND (Elite)

23 Jul 2026 19:30 PAK v OMA (Challenger)

23 Jul 2026 20:30 UZB v CHN (Elite)

23 Jul 2026 22:00 IRI v PAK (Challenger)

23 Jul 2026 22:30 UZB v KAZ (Elite)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







13 Junior World Cup winners still available for German men’s Euro challenge



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Germany







With 13 of the Junior World Cup winning side, Germany arrive in Valencia with a strong pedigree and belief that they can win their second U21 Euros since 1992.







England focus on playing with conviction on return to Valencia



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – England







Caspar Lea has been named as England’s Under-21 men’s captain for the first time at a major international tournament as they return to the scene of their last medal at this level.







Preview: 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B), Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



Leading junior hockey academies to battle for top honours in Gwalior from 24 July to 3 August



Gwalior: The 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) is set to commence on 24 July in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, bringing together some of the country's finest junior women's hockey academies to showcase the next generation of Indian hockey talent. The 11-day tournament will conclude on 3 August, with the top teams from both pools competing for the championship title.



