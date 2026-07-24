Friday 24 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







Masters of the game: 5 Punjab players picked for 55+ International hockey tournament





The Punjab players selected for the tournament are Dr Hardeep Singh Shahi, Kamaljit Shahi and Rupinder Singh Gill from Samrala, as well as Avtar Singh and Narinder Singh from Jalandhar.



Five hockey playes from Punjab have been selected to participate in the World Masters Hockey World Cup-2026, which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium in the 55+ age category from July 22 to August 16.







Mount Edgecombe resident ready for masters hockey World Cup



Janna Strang has been selected for the SA Masters hockey team (Over 40) World Masters Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands.



Shiraz Habbib





Janna Strang will represent South Africa at the World Masters Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands staring this week.



MOUNT Edgecombe resident Janna Strang has played hockey since primary school and represented various provincial teams, however, a South African call-up eluded her, until now.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Women's O-50







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Australia Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the Australian men’s team, ranked #4 in the world.







South African Hockey Welcomes Government Support For World Cup Campaigns







The South African Hockey Association has welcomed the decision by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, to approve R3 million in financial assistance towards the participation of South Africa’s Men’s and Women’s national teams at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Hockey funding reignites fury over R31m World Cup bill



Opposition parties have called for urgent investigations into Sport and Arts Minister Gayton McKenzie and Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe over separate allegations of misconduct.





Gayton McKenzie has authorised R3 million to fund South Africa’s hockey teams for the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium Photo: Archive



Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s announcement of R3 million in government funding for South Africa’s hockey teams has backfired spectacularly, reigniting rather than extinguishing public fury over the department’s reported R31 million expenditure on the FIFA World Cup campaign. What was presumably intended as a positive news story has instead become another flashpoint in a controversy that refuses to die.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 2 - 0

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 1

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Secure Series with Third-Test Victory







South Africa produced a superb opening five minutes on their way to a 4-1 victory over Namibia in the third Test of the series at Elkanah House.







Hockeyroos to host South Korea in preparation for the World Cup







The Hockeyroos will continue their preparations for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup when they host South Korea in a series of international matches at Perth Hockey Stadium.







One Base Camp at a time, Sjoerd Marijne hopes to lead the Indian women’s hockey team to summit at the Olympics



The Indian team is in its final stage of preparations for the FIH World Cup and Marijne at the moment is focussing more than ever on fitness, aware that it could be the difference in a competition of small margins.



Uthra Ganesan





Sjoerd Marijne said that the FIH World Cup will be another stepping stone for the team’s preparation towards the Olympics. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain



The Indian women’s hockey team may be aiming to go further than ever before when the World Cup begins on August 15 in Netherlands and Belgium. For coach Sjoerd Marijne, it will only be one of the many halts with the girls on the way to what he calls the summit of sports – the Olympics.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



23 Jul 2026 18:00 PAK v OMA (Men's Elite) 7 - 3

23 Jul 2026 19:00 IRQ v IRI (Men's Challenger) 1 - 4

23 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v IND (Men's Elite) 3 - 8

23 Jul 2026 21:00 IRI v KSA (Men's Challenger) 7 - 0

23 Jul 2026 21:30 BAN v PAK (Men's Elite) 2 - 2



24 Jul 2026 18:30 OMA v IND (Men's Elite)

24 Jul 2026 19:30 KSA v IRQ (Men's Challenger)

24 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v OMA (Men's Elite)

24 Jul 2026 21:00 IND v PAK (Men's Elite)

24 Jul 2026 22:00 2nd Men's Challenger v 3rd Men's Challenger



Pool Standings



Women



23 Jul 2026 18:30 KAZ v IND (Elite) 0 - 10

23 Jul 2026 19:30 PAK v OMA (Challenger) 6 - 1

23 Jul 2026 20:30 UZB v CHN (Elite) 0 - 10

23 Jul 2026 22:00 IRI v PAK (Challenger) 2 - 5

3 Jul 2026 22:30 UZB v KAZ (Elite) 0 - 5



24 Jul 2026 18:00 OMA v IRI (Challenger)

24 Jul 2026 19:00 IND v CHN (Elite)

24 Jul 2026 20:30 UZB v IND (Elite)

24 Jul 2026 21:30 CHN v KAZ (Elite)

24 Jul 2026 22:30 2nd Challenger v 3rd Challenger



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indian Women's & Men's Teams continue unbeaten runs with impressive wins at FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Women's team enjoyed a 10-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Men's team defeated Bangladesh 8-3







Muscat, Oman: The Indian Sub-Junior Women's and Men's Teams continued their unbeaten runs in their respective Elite Pool at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat with big wins on Tuesday.







Favourable Asian Games draw boosts Speedy Tigers semi-final hopes



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's first choice goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman (at goalpost) together with other keepers training at Bukit Jalil in preparation for World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium from Aug 14-30. -- Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Speedy Tigers received a favourable draw for the men's hockey tournament in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games from Sept 19 to Oct 4.







Six hopefuls head to Poznań seeking mens’ U21 promotion and JWC ticket



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Poznań, Poland) – July 27th to August 1st







Poznań’s Politechnic Univeristy is the venue for the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A where promotion to the top division in 2028 and one place at next year’s Junior World Cup is on the line.







Oranje women looking to continue Under-21 winning streak



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Netherlands







As the EuroHockey U21 Championship’s most decorated team and the reigning world champions, the Netherlands arrive in Valencia as ones of the teams to beat.







Ireland U21 Men’s Squad announced for EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A







Ireland U21 Men’s head coach Patrick Tshutshani has announced his 18-player squad to travel to Poznan, Poland for the 2026 EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A beginning this Monday, July 27.







Ireland U21 Women’s Squad announced for EuroHockey U21 Championship







Ireland U21 Women’s head coach Graeme Francey has announced his 18-player squad to travel to Valencia, Spain for the 2026 EuroHockey U21 Championships beginning this Sunday, July 26.







Junior Green Army keen to build on Junior World Cup run



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Ireland







Ireland are competing in their fifth successive women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship campaign as they looks to breach the top five – apart from 2017’s curtailed competition – for the first time since 1984.







Scotland back in the big time after Konya promotion in 2024



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Scotland







Scotland’s women are competing in the top tier for just the second time since 2010 following their first place finish in Championship II-B in Konya in 2024.



