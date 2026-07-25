Saturday 25 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







2026 WMH Masters World Cup Underway, Nine USA Teams in Action







Nine USA Masters teams took to the field over the past two days as the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup got underway. USA’s Men’s O-35, Men’s O-40, Women’s O-35, and Women’s O-40 teams got things started in Schiedam, Netherlands, while the Men’s O-45, Men’s O-50, Women’s O-45, Women’s O-50, and Women’s O-35 IMC were in action over in Rotterdam, Netherlands.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Women's O-45







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Siblings chase hockey world cup dreams



Stephen Stuart





Six players from the Endeavours team after training at the Nelson Hockey Centre ahead of their trips to Europe. Mike Kearney, left, Gary Wilson, Tim Brenton, ‘Ziggy’ McLachlan, Quinton MacMurray and Clare MacMurray. Photo: Stephen Stuart



Upper Moutere brother and sister Quentin and Clare MacMurray are both pulling on New Zealand hockey singlets for masters' world cup events next month.







Manpreet Singh chasing World Cup medal and LA Olympics podium finish before drawing curtains



To his credit, former captain Manpreet has two Olympic medals -- back-to-back bronze in Tokyo and Paris -- two Asian Games gold (2014 Incheon and 2022 Hangzhou) and a bronze (2018 Jakarta), besides multiple other titles.





FILE PHOTO: Manpreet Singh is confident of breaking World Cup jinx in the upcoming edition to be jointly hosted by The Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



Talismanic Manpreet Singh has achieved plenty in his hockey journey, but the veteran midfielder still rues one missing trophy from his cabinet -- a medal in the World Cup -- a feat he wants to attain in the upcoming mega-event before drawing curtains to his illustrious career after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.







Underdogs and proud: Fulton embraces long-shot tag ahead of Hockey World Cup



There will also be the Asian Games in two months with an Olympic ticket at stake but Fulton insisted the team wasn’t looking that far ahead, not even to the knockout stages at the World Cup yet.



Uthra Ganesan





File photo | Asked about the pressure of expectations, Fulton admitted the title dream was alive but it was equally important to focus on the immediate. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy



It’s been more than half a century that the Indian men’s hockey team has been anywhere near the World Cup podium. As Craig Fulton’s boys enter the final stretch of preparations for yet another shot at the elusive medal, the coach is not only aware of the challenge ahead but also comfortable with the ‘underdogs’ tag for his team.







Village Mates Manpreet and Mandeep Set to Script Unique World Cup Milestone for India



K ARUMUGAM







When India walks onto the turf at the historic Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on August 15 for its opening match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, Indian hockey will witness a unique milestone in the tournament’s 55-year history. For the first time ever, two village-mates — Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh — will play their fourth Hockey World Cup together, adding a remarkable chapter to India’s rich hockey legacy.







Test Matches RSA v NAM (W)

Cape Town, South Africa



All times GMT +2



20 Jul 2026 10:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0

21 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 2 - 0

23 Jul 2026 17:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 1

24 Jul 2026 14:00 RSA v NAM 4 - 0



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Complete Series Sweep Against Namibia







South Africa completed a 4-0 series victory over Namibia with a 4-0 win in the final Test at Hartleyvale Stadium.







Scotland Women Face England in Penultimate World Cup Warm-Up Clash







With the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup fast approaching, Scotland took to the pitch under the midday sun for the second of three warm-up matches against England. The penultimate fixture offered another important test as preparations continued ahead of the tournament.







Summer of Hockey: Umpire & Technical Official Appointments







Friday, July 24: It has already been a busy summer for our umpires and technical officials, with a number of major competitions now concluded and plenty more exciting hockey still to come.







Bangladesh drawn in tough groups for Asian Games hockey







The hockey draw for the Asian Games, set to begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September, was held on Friday, presenting Bangladesh formidable challenges in both the men's and women's competitions.







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



24 Jul 2026 18:30 OMA v IND (Men's Elite) 1 - 10

24 Jul 2026 19:30 KSA v IRQ (Men's Challenger ) 2 - 2

24 Jul 2026 20:00 BAN v OMA (Men's Elite) 8 - 1

24 Jul 2026 21:00 IND v PAK (Men's Elite) 7 - 3

24 Jul 2026 22:00 IRQ v KSA 2 - 2 (1 - 0 SO)



25 Jul 2026 18:40 OMA v IRI (Men's Qualifier)

25 Jul 2026 20:00 Loser M20 v IRQ (Challenger Trophy)

25 Jul 2026 21:20 BAN v Winner M20 (Men's Bronze Medal)

25 Jul 2026 22:40 IND v PAK (Men's Gold Medal)

Pool Standings



Women



24 Jul 2026 18:00 OMA v IRI (Challenger) 0 - 6

24 Jul 2026 19:00 IND v CHN (Elite) 3 - 6

24 Jul 2026 20:30 UZB v IND (Elite) 0 - 10

24 Jul 2026 21:30 CHN v KAZ (Elite) 3 - 2

24 Jul 2026 22:30 PAK v OMA 11 - 0



25 Jul 2026 17:20 CHN v IRI (Women's Semi Final 1)

25 Jul 2026 18:00 IND v KAZ (Women's Semi Final 2)

25 Jul 2026 19:20 UZB v PAK (Challenger Trophy)

25 Jul 2026 20:40 Loser M20 v Loser M21 (Women's Bronze Medal)

25 Jul 2026 22:00 Winner M20 v Winner M21 (Women's Gold Medal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indian Men's Team beat Pakistan 7-3 and Oman 10-1; Women bounce back with 10-0 win over Uzbekistan at FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Indian Men to face Pakistan in Final; Women to play Kazakhstan in Semi-Final 2







Muscat, Oman: The Indian Sub-Junior Men's Team enjoyed a triumphant Friday at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 7-3 after thrashing host nation Oman 10-1 earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the Indian Sub-Junior Women's Team registered a massive 10-0 victory over Uzbekistan after suffering a 3-6 defeat against China in their Elite Pool matches.







Iran's U-18 girls convincingly advance to Asian Hockey Championship semifinals





Iran secured a place among Asia's final four at the Asian U-18 Five-a-Side Field Hockey Championship in Muscat, Oman



ran's Under-18 girls' five-a-side field hockey team has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Championship.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



26 Jul 2026 09:40 FRA v SUI (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 12:20 GER v BEL (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 17:40 NED v AUT (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 20:20 ESP v ENG (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Jul 2026 10:00 GER v IRL (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 12:00 BEL v WAL (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 18:00 NED v ESP (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 20:00 ENG v SCO (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Red Lions ready to roar with spine of JWC side in tact



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Belgium







Since the tournament’s inception in 1976, Belgium have reached the podium seven times, earning gold in 2012, silver in 2010 and 2017 along with three bronze, including the two most recent editions.







Spain’s men looking to keep hot streak firing in Valencia



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Spain







Spain are going through a golden period of sorts with this current underage group coached by Oriol Torras following first place in Europe in 2024 and silver at the Junior World Cup last December.







Spain return to city of their greatest U21 women’s Euro campaign



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Spain







Spain are back in the city of their greatest EuroHockey U21 success, their shoot-out win over the Netherlands in 2019 to take their maiden gold.







New Tarongers pitch in Valencia hosts Euro U21 official opening







The EuroHockey U21 Championships 2026 were officially opened on Thursday at the brand new Tarongers hockey field in Valencia ahead of the competition which begins on Sunday.







Regional champions battle for SPAR hockey title



Ten regional champions compete for school hockey glory this weekend.





Amelie van Niekerk (captain) and Lariska Nell (vice-captain) of Ferrum High School's first XI hockey team. Photo: Supplied/ Rogan Ward



10 regional champions will descend on the St Mary’s DSG turf for the Grand Finals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge in South Africa on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26.







Day 1 Results: 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh







Gwalior, 24th July 2026: The 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) got underway in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradhesh Hockey Academy, registering convincing victories in their respective Pool A and Pool B encounters on the opening day of the tournament.







Field Hockey Canada welcomes National Bank of Canada as Premium National Sponsor



Partnership will help grow the sport through aligning FHC’s talent pathway with a shared talent recruitment engagement program







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce a new partnership with National Bank of Canada, who joins the organization as a Premium National Sponsor.



