Sunday 26 july 2027

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







Scotland Women Edged Out By England After Hard Fought Battle







The stage was set for the final match of the three-game warm-up series as Scotland took to the pitch against England, with Charlotte Watson getting proceedings underway. The Scots moved the ball confidently in the opening exchanges, as Amy Costello, Sarah Robertson and Sarah Jamieson combined well down the left-hand side to create early momentum.







2026 Test Matches WAL v CHI (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



26 Jul 2026 13:15 WAL v CHI

28 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI

29 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI



FIH Match Centre







2026 Asian Hockey5's

Muscat



All times GMT +4



Men



25 Jul 2026 18:40 OMA v IRI (Men's Qualifier) 1 - 1 (3 - 4 SO)

25 Jul 2026 20:00 OMA v IRQ (Challenger Trophy) 6 - 0

25 Jul 2026 21:20 BAN v IRI (Men's Bronze Medal) 2 - 4

25 Jul 2026 22:40 IND v PAK (Men's Gold Medal) 3 - 1



Pool Standings



Women



25 Jul 2026 17:20 CHN v IRI (Women's Semi Final 1) 9 - 0

25 Jul 2026 18:00 IND v KAZ (Women's Semi Final 2) 8 - 1

25 Jul 2026 19:20 UZB v PAK (Challenger Trophy) 6 - 1

25 Jul 2026 20:40 IRI v KAZ (Women's Bronze Medal) 0 - 9

25 Jul 2026 22:00 CHN v IND (Women's Gold Medal) 4 - 2



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Indian Sub-Junior Men's Team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win Gold at FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Hockey India announces cash rewards for players and support staff of men's and women’s team





Muscat, Oman: The Indian Sub-Junior Men’s Hockey Team produced a clinical performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the Gold Medal match of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat. Goals from Romit Pal (5'), captain Ketan Kushwaha (12'), and Shahrukh Ali (13') crowned India as the Asian Champions. With this victory, the Indian Men's team completed a dominant, unbeaten campaign, having also finished at the top of the Elite Pool table.







Pakistan make player-count error against India at Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship



Green Shirts to face arch-rivals India again in Youth Hockey 5s Asian Championship final on Saturday



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan's Adeel (left) dribbles the ball during their Youth Hockey 5s Asian Championship match against India in Muscat on July 24, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



MUSCAT: Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of traditional rivals India in the blockbuster league-stage match of the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here, after a team management error forced them to play with only three players.







Pakistan team cops penalty for fielding six players in five-a-side hockey game against India



The incident took place on Friday, in the early minutes of the match, after the umpires spotted six Pakistani players on the field.





India won the Asian Youth Championship contest 7-3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Pakistan hockey team management was left red faced when the umpires penalized the side for fielding six instead of five players against India in the five-a-side match at the Asian Youth Hockey5s Championship being held in Muscat, Oman.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team conclude FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship with silver medal







The Indian Women’s Hockey Team finished as runners-up at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman, after going down 2-4 to China in the Final on Saturday. Earlier in the day, India booked their place in the summit clash with a commanding 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the Semi-Final.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



26 Jul 2026 09:40 FRA v SUI (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 12:20 GER v BEL (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 17:40 NED v AUT (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 20:20 ESP v ENG (Pool B)



27 Jul 2026 10:00 BEL v SUI (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Jul 2026 10:00 GER v IRL (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 12:00 BEL v WAL (Pool B)

26 Jul 2026 18:00 NED v ESP (Pool A)

26 Jul 2026 20:00 ENG v SCO (Pool A)



27 Jul 2026 18:00 ENG v NED (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 20:15 ESP v SCO (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







France looking to bring World Cup form onto Euro U21 stage



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – France







France have been one of the powerhouses on the Junior World Cup stage – with 2023 silver and 2021 bronze – for the past three editions and they will look to translate that to the European stage this week.







Switzerland take on top flight for first time since 2002



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship preview – Switzerland







Switzerland are back in the top division for the first time since 2002 and just their third appearance in the competition’s 50-year history thanks to their gold medal at Championship II-B in Lausanne in 2024.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Women



26 Jul 2026 10:00 CUB v JAM (POOL B)

26 Jul 2026 12:00 BAR v BER (POOL B)

26 Jul 2026 14:00 PUR v VEN (POOL A)

26 Jul 2026 16:00 MEX v DOM (POOL A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Day 2 Results: 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh







Gwalior: The second day of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, witnessed Bhai Behla Hockey Academy Bhagta & Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, register wins in their respective Pool B matches.



