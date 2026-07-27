Monday 27 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







2026 WMH Masters World Cup Continues







The third and fourth days of the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup saw action continue in Schiedam and Rotterdam, Netherlands.







South African Womens Hockey Squad announced for the FIH Hockey World Cup







South African Hockey has announced the 20-player Women’s squad selected to represent the country at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







South Africa name experienced 20-player squad for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup



Rowan Callaghan





Exciting young SA hockey player Paris-Gail Isaacs will get the opportunity to add to her 22 caps at next month's World Cup. Image: ACK Sport Photography



South Africa will head to next month's FIH Hockey World Cup with a blend of proven international experience and exciting young talent after SA Hockey unveiled their 20-player women's squad for the tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands on Sunday.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – England Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the England women’s team, ranked #7 in the world.







Speedy Tigers set ambitious quarter-final target for World Cup



By Aftar Singh





(From left) Malaysian hockey captain Marhan Jalil, national coach Brendon Carolan, national team manager Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) CEO V. Jayanandan. -- Pic by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have set an ambitious quarter-finals target for the Speedy Tigers at the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from Aug 14-30.







Indian men’s hockey team to have 3-day camp with Paddy Upton before World Cup



India had undergone a similar camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the team won a second successive bronze medal.





India hasn’t reached the final of a World Cup since 1975. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



The Indian men’s hockey team will travel to Switzerland for a three-day high-intensity camp at mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton’s training base ahead of next month’s World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.







India revive Paris Olympics formula with Paddy Upton ahead of men's Hockey World Cup



India's men's hockey team will travel to Switzerland for a three-day camp with Paddy Upton before the World Cup. The move brings back the Paris Olympics mental-conditioning template as Craig Fulton pushes trust, role clarity and selection pressure.



By Alan Jose John





Upton feels India can achieve the World Cup Olympic double (Courtesy: PTI/Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team is set to undergo a specialised training programme in Switzerland later this month as part of its preparations for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







No sweets till LA28: India's women hockey stars embrace Olympic sacrifice





Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia during a press conference, in Ranchi



New Delhi: No sweets, no chocolates, or fast food until the Los Angeles Olympics -- this is the self-imposed diet pledge taken by the Indian women's hockey team as they sharpen their focus on securing podium finishes at the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games, says the legendary goalkeeper Savita Punia.







2026 Test Matches WAL v CHI (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



26 Jul 2026 13:15 WAL v CHI 5 - 1

28 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI

29 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI



FIH Match Centre





Pakistan qualify for FIH Hockey5s World Cup after Asian silver



Adeel wins Player of the Tournament as Pakistan seal World Cup qualification with silver





Pakistan players pose with their silver medals after losing to India in the final of the Men's Asian Hockey5s Championship in Muscat on July 25, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



MUSCAT: Pakistan secured the silver medal at the 2026 Men's Asian Hockey5s Championship in Muscat Oman after an impressive campaign that also sealed qualification for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2026.







Saudi Hockey Team Concludes Participation in Men’s Asian Hockey5s Championship 2026







Riyadh, July 26, 2026, SPA -- The Saudi U18 national hockey team concluded its participation in the Men’s Asian Hockey5s Championship 2026, a World Cup qualifying tournament, held in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



27 Jul 2026 10:00 MEX v TTO (POOL A)

27 Jul 2026 12:00 GUA v BAR (POOL A)

27 Jul 2026 14:00 CUB v JAM (POOL B)

27 Jul 2026 16:00 VEN v DOM (POOL B)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Jul 2026 10:00 CUB v JAM (POOL B) 7 - 0

26 Jul 2026 12:00 BAR v BER (POOL B) 3 - 2

26 Jul 2026 14:00 PUR v VEN (POOL A) 1 - 4

26 Jul 2026 16:00 MEX v DOM (POOL A) 2 - 1



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



26 Jul 2026 09:40 FRA v SUI (Pool A) 6 - 0

26 Jul 2026 12:20 GER v BEL (Pool A) 2 - 1

26 Jul 2026 17:40 NED v AUT (Pool B) 13 - 0

26 Jul 2026 20:20 ESP v ENG (Pool B) 5 - 3



27 Jul 2026 10:00 BEL v SUI (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



26 Jul 2026 10:00 GER v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 0

26 Jul 2026 12:00 BEL v WAL (Pool B) 7 - 0

26 Jul 2026 18:00 NED v ESP (Pool A) 6 - 2

26 Jul 2026 20:00 ENG v SCO (Pool A) 3 - 1



27 Jul 2026 18:00 ENG v NED (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 20:15 ESP v SCO (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Germany and Spain win thrillers on men’s U21 opening day in Valencia







Germany and Spain won thrillers on day one of the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship while France and the Netherlands recorded big wins to start their week in Valencia in positive fashion.







Pabsch begins women’s Euro U21s with a bang in the Valencian heat







Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and England all made winning starts to the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship in the Valencia heat as the tournament began with a bang.







Scotland U21 Women face England in the Eurohockey Championship







Pool A sees Scotland face England, Netherlands, and Spain in group stage of the U21 Eurohockey Championship!







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2026 09:00 IRL v CRO (Pool A) 11 - 1

27 Jul 2026 11:15 ITA v UKR (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 13:30 POL v LTU (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2026 15:30 CZE v SUI (Pool A)

27 Jul 2026 17:45 POL v TUR (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Battle commences in Vienna for women’s U21 II-B title, Euro promotion and World Cup ticket



EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B – Vienna, Austria (July 27th to August 1st)







Battle commences on Monday for the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B in Vienna as five teams battle for Euro promotion and a Junior World Cup spot.







Preview: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



India's top junior men's teams set to battle for national glory in Coimbatore from 28 July to 8 August



Coimbatore: The 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 is all set to begin on 28 July in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where the country's finest junior men's hockey teams will compete over 12 days in one of Hockey India's premier domestic competitions. The tournament will conclude on 8 August, with the Division 'A' Final deciding the national champions.







HAZ in final push for title sponsor ahead of Junior Hockey Series



By Munyaradzi Madzokere



The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) is making a final push to secure a main title sponsor ahead of the 4th edition of the Zimbabwe Junior Hockey Series, set to take place in Harare from August 13 to 16, 2026.







Day 3 Results: 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh







Gwalior, July 26, 2026: The third day of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) register commanding victories in their respective Pool A matches.







Day 1 Results: 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh







Gwalior, 26th July 2026: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B got underway in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with two Pool B encounters. While Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy played out a draw, R K Roy Hockey Academy registered a convincing victory over Mumbai Schools Sports Association on the opening day of the tournament.







Surrey’s Reigate Grammar School hockey girls end their tour with battle against Shumbas Hickey Club U15



Reigate Grammar School's second team closed out their South African tour with a hard-fought hockey match against a Randburg club side.



Nkazimulo Ncube





Players from Reigate Grammar School and their Randburg hosts pose for a group photo after their hockey match. Photo: Nkazimulo Ncube



A touring hockey team from Reigate Grammar School in Surrey, England, ended their South African tour with a hockey match against Shumbas Hockey Club’s U15 Premier side in Randburg.



