Tuesday 28 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







The Dream Lives On for South Africa’s Masters Hockey Stars



South Africa’s Masters Women’s Hockey team is heading to the World Cup, proving that representing your country doesn’t have an age limit.



by Karabo Peter





Photo Credit: Masters Hockey SA50 Ladies World Cup



Netherlands – For most athletes, the dream of representing South Africa doesn’t end when their younger playing days do. For this group of women, it’s only getting started.







Malaysia Men's Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today announced the 20-player squad that will represent Malaysia at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Wavre, Belgium, from 15 to 30 August.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – France Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the French men’s team, ranked #9 in the world.







Only Four Indians Own the Rare Distinction of Winning Three World Cup Medals



K ARUMUGAM







With the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup around the corner, Indian hockey looks back with pride at an exclusive club of players whose achievements remain unmatched even after more than five decades of World Cup competition. Of the 167 players who have represented India in the Men’s Hockey World Cup since its inception in 1971, only 31 have returned home with a medal, underlining just how difficult it has been to finish on the podium.







PHF announces matches schedule against Korea



GLASGOW: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the official schedule for the four-match Test series against South Korea, which will be played in Islamabad from July 30 to August 7.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



27 Jul 2026 10:00 MEX v TTO (POOL A) 1 - 5

27 Jul 2026 12:00 GUA v BAR (POOL A) 2 - 4

27 Jul 2026 14:00 CUB v JAM (POOL B) 1 - 0

27 Jul 2026 16:00 VEN v DOM (POOL B) 0 - 0



Pool Standings



Women



28 Jul 2026 10:00 JAM v BER (POOL B)

28 Jul 2026 12:00 BAR v CUB (POOL B)

28 Jul 2026 14:00 PUR v MEX (POOL A)

28 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v VEN (POOL A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jul 2026 10:00 BEL v SUI (Pool A) 12 - 0

27 Jul 2026 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A) 1 - 4



28 Jul 2026 18:00 ENG v AUT (Pool B)

28 Jul 2026 20:15 NED v ESP (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



27 Jul 2026 18:00 ENG v NED (Pool A) 1 - 6

27 Jul 2026 20:15 ESP v SCO (Pool A) 2 - 0



28 Jul 2026 10:00 IRL v WAL (Pool B)

28 Jul 2026 12:15 BEL v GER (Pool B)

Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Six of the Oranje best earns semi spot as Spain get back in the mix



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship – day 2 round-up







The Netherlands produced another six of the best to beat England 6-1 and advance to the semi-final of the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship in Valencia.







Scotland U21 Women put up strong fight against Spain







After a difficult opening match against England, Scotland looked to bounce back against Spain and climb the Pool A standings. The squad showed determination throughout but were ultimately edged out 2-0 in a fierce battle.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2026 09:00 IRL v CRO (Pool A) 11 - 1

27 Jul 2026 11:15 ITA v UKR (Pool A) 10 - 0

27 Jul 2026 13:30 POL v LTU (Pool A) 11 - 0



28 Jul 2026 14:30 CRO v ITA (Pool A)

28 Jul 2026 16:45 IRL v LTU (Pool A)

28 Jul 2026 19:00 POL v UKR (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Ireland, Italy and Poland in emphatic form in Poznań







Ireland, Italy and Poland marked themselves out as the main contenders on day one of the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A with emphatic, double-figure victories in Poznań.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 16:00 ITA v LTU (Pool A)

28 Jul 2026 18:15 FRA v UKR (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







France looking to put senior know-how to use at women’s U21 II-A in Salon



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A – Salon de Provence, France (July 28th to August 1st)







Salon de Provence is the venue for the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A competition where four nations are in the mix with Euro promotion and a Junior World Cup spot on the line.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v WAL (Pool A)

28 Jul 2026 18:15 TUR v CZE (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Czechia’s home comforts for big U21 men’s II-B battle with Scots, Wales and Turks



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B – Plzen Litice, Czechia (July 28th to August 1st)







Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B returns to Plzen Litice for the third time since 2019 as Czechia, Scotland, Türkiye and Wales lock horns.







Scotland U21 Men Ready for EuroHockey Championship II-B Challenge in Czechia







Scotland’s Under-21 Men are set to begin their EuroHockey Championship II-B campaign this week, with the tournament taking place from 28th July to 1st August in Plzen Litice, Czechia.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2026 15:30 CZE v SUI (Pool A) 2 - 0

27 Jul 2026 17:45 POL v TUR (Pool A) 5 - 1



28 Jul 2026 15:30 CZE v TUR (Pool A)

28 Jul 2026 17:45 AUT v SUI (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Super Novás for Czechia in Vienna as Poland win too







Poland and Czechia took the early initiative in Vienna with day one women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B victories, seeing off Switzerland and Türkiye, respectively.







Hockey Australia appoints Simon Orchard and Marcelle Keet as National Pathways Coaches







Hockey Australia is excited to announce the appointment of former Kookaburra Simon Orchard and former assistant coach of South Africa at the Paris Olympics, Marcelle Keet as the organisation's new National Pathways Coaches, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to developing the next generation of Australian hockey talent.







Results: Day 2 of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 & Day 4 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026







Gwalior, July 27, 2026: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh with Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerging victorious in the Sub Junior competition, while Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat secured wins in the Junior competition.







Preview: UNC field hockey roster features ten accomplished newcomers



By Eva Patel





UNC senior midfielder/back Sietske Brüning (17) celebrates with her teammates after they scored a goal during a field hockey game against St. Joseph's at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Photo by Michael Pearson



This season marks a new era for UNC field hockey head coach Erin Matson in the US NCAA Division 1. Hockey competition.







Fatima lift coveted schoolgirls’ hockey challenge trophy



Prior to the start of the tournament the local school’s best finish had been fifth place in their five previous appearances.



Shiraz Habbib





The victorious Our Lady of Fatima DCS hockey team after the final whistle. Photo: Rogan Ward



OUR Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent School’s hockey team made history when they were crowned champions at the grand finals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge in South Africa at the weekend.







London Hockey 5s organisers aim to grow into club competition







The organisers behind the recently-launched Hockey 5s League London series for juniors aim to grow the format into a club competition.







Yorkshire cricket brand expands into hockey with new venture





Viking is entering the hockey market PIC: Viking Hockey



A Yorkshire sports equipment company has expanded into hockey after a decade in the cricket industry, launching a new brand aimed at supplying players across the UK.







EHL innovator Jons Hensel passes away







EuroHockey is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Jons Hensel on Friday at the age of 75.



