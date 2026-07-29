Wednesday 29 July 2026

Wednesday 29 July 2026



2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







Crossovers Set for USA Masters at 2026 WMH Masters World Cup







It was another successful few days for the USA Masters at the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup, with four USA teams advancing to the quarterfinals tomorrow: Men’s O-35, Women’s O-35, Women’s O-40, and Men’s O-45.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team Departs for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026



Team to play two practice matches against Germany in Frankfurt before opening its FIH World Cup campaign against China on 16 August in Amstelveen, Netherlands







New Delhi, 29 July 2026: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed for Europe early Wednesday morning, beginning its journey to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, scheduled to be held from 15 to 30 August.







Women's squad player replacement ahead of 2026 FIH World Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have been forced into a change ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, with Hannah Gravenall ruled out of the tournament through injury.







Belgium Women's Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







The selection of the Belgian Red Panthers – the national women's hockey team – for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 was announced on Saturday afternoon. National coach Adam Commens informed his troops this morning before announcing his official squad of 20 players. They will participate in the Hockey World Cup, which takes place from August 15 to 30 in Waver and Amstelveen (the Netherlands).







World Cup Preparations Continue as Scotland Women Take on Belgium







Following a three-match series against England, Scotland Women continued their preparations for the FIH World Cup with the first of two fixtures against the Red Panthers in Wavre.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Wales Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the Welsh men’s team, ranked #15 in the world.







Speedy Tigers must beat the best to reach Olympics as Carolan embraces World Cup challenge



Malaysia coach Brendon Carolan refuses to label the Speedy Tigers' daunting FIH Hockey World Cup draw as a "group of death", insisting facing the world's top teams is essential if they are to become a top-eight nation and qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics



Sandru Narayanan





Speedy Tigers head coach Brendon Carolan has dismissed suggestions that Malaysia have been handed a "group of death" at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. - Social media pic, July 28, 2026



KUALA LUMPUR – Speedy Tigers head coach Brendon Carolan has dismissed suggestions that Malaysia have been handed a “group of death” at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, insisting the daunting draw is exactly the challenge his side must embrace if they are serious about qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.







Vivek relying on mentor Ashok’s advice to break Hockey World Cup medal drought



India’s last World Cup medal, a gold in 1975, came when Ashok Kumar’s decisive goal sealed a memorable 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final.





FILE PHOTO: Vivek Sagar Prasad honed his skills under World Cup winner Ashok Kumar in his academy in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: FIH Hockey Pro League



Two-time Olympic medallist hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad is drawing inspiration from his mentor, Ashok Kumar, to break India’s 51-year medal drought at the Hockey World Cup.







PHF Welcomes Korea for Historic Test Series



The visit marks a historic milestone for Pakistan hockey



Zulfiqar Baig







ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is delighted to announce the arrival of the Korean National Hockey Team in Islamabad last night for a four-match FIH-approved international test series against Pakistan.







‘I Knew I Had to Take a Leap’: Gladieux Took a Gamble Training in Charlotte in 2024, and Now, She’s A Staple



by Luke Brown







Phia Gladieux was a month into student-teaching at Pleasant Gap Elementary – ten minutes from Penn State’s campus – and she got the text.







2026 Test Matches WAL v CHI (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



26 Jul 2026 13:15 WAL v CHI 5 - 1

28 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI 5 - 1

29 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI



FIH Match Centre







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



29 Jul 2026 10:00 TTO v BAR (POOL A)

29 Jul 2026 12:00 GUA v MEX (POOL A)

29 Jul 2026 14:00 CUB v VEN (POOL B)

29 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v JAM (POOL B)



Pool Standings



Women



28 Jul 2026 10:00 JAM v BER (POOL B) 0 - 1

28 Jul 2026 12:00 BAR v CUB (POOL B) 1 - 7

28 Jul 2026 14:00 PUR v MEX (POOL A) 1 - 5

28 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v VEN (POOL A) 3 - 6



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India announces Men's Squad for 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026



Captained by Harmanpreet Singh, India will begin their title defence against Indonesia in Pool A on 20 September







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming 20th Asian Games, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October 2026.







Two foreign coaches for Bangladesh men's, women's teams ahead of Youth Asia Cup Hockey







The biggest youth hockey tournament in Asia is going to be held in Mochi, China next September. The Under-20 Men's and Women's Junior Asia Cup 2026 will be held simultaneously from 4 to 13 September. Ahead of this important tournament, which is considered the main qualifier for the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, there has been a major reshuffle in the Bangladesh youth hockey team. Two international-standard foreign coaches have been appointed for both the Under-20 men's and women's teams to prepare the red-green jersey holders for the field battle.







Job Opportunity – Women’s National Team Head Coach







Field Hockey Canada is seeking a Head Coach for the Canadian Women’s National Field Hockey team. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, and working in collaboration with senior staff, the Head Coach is responsible for all aspects of performance of the women’s national team, including the design, content and implementation of a comprehensive competition, training and monitoring program for the Women’s National program.







Richard de Snaijer appointed head coach of Pakistan women's hockey team



De Snaijer boasts more than two decades of elite coaching and player development experience



By Faizan Lakhani





An undated picture of Dutch coach Richard de Snaijer (right). — Instagram/@rds24seven



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PFF) has appointed renowned Dutch coach Richard de Snaijer as the head coach of the national women's hockey team as part of its long-term strategy to revive and strengthen the women's hockey program in the country.







Sanaijer appointed to revive Pakistan women hockey



GLASGOW: In an effort to revive women’s hockey in the country, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed renowned Dutch coach Richard de Snaijer as the national women’s hockey coach under its long-term plan to rebuild and strengthen the women’s game.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



28 Jul 2026 18:00 ENG v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 2

28 Jul 2026 20:15 NED v ESP (Pool B) 4 - 1



29 Jul 2026 09:40 GER v SUI (Pool A) 8 - 0

29 Jul 2026 10:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 17:40 ENG v NED (Pool B)

29 Jul 2026 18:00 ESP v AUT (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



28 Jul 2026 10:00 IRL v WAL (Pool B) 5 - 0

28 Jul 2026 12:15 BEL v GER (Pool B) 2 - 2



29 Jul 2026 12:00 GER v WAL (Pool B)

29 Jul 2026 12:20 IRL v BEL (Pool B)

29 Jul 2026 20:00 NED v SCO (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 20:20 ESP v ENG (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Meisel magic gets red yamahas revving in Valencia



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – day 3 round-up







Max Meisel’s 58th minute strike earned Austria a memorable 2-2 draw against England to get off the mark in Pool B while the Netherlands won well over Spain to advance to the semi-finals.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 14:30 CRO v ITA (Pool A) 1 - 8

28 Jul 2026 16:45 IRL v LTU (Pool A) 14 - 0

28 Jul 2026 19:00 POL v UKR (Pool A) 2 - 1



29 Jul 2026 14:30 ITA v IRL (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 16:45 UKR v LTU (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 19:00 CRO v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Poland keep pace with Ireland and Italy in men’s II-A table



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Poznań, Poland) – day 2 round-up







Poland kept pace with high-flying Ireland and Italy who all finished day two of the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A on six points.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 16:00 ITA v LTU (Pool A) 1 - 0

28 Jul 2026 18:15 FRA v UKR (Pool A) 6 - 0



29 Jul 2026 16:00 UKR v LTU (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 18:15 ITA v FRA (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







French shine bright on day one in Salon as Italy prevail too



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Salon-de-Provence, France) – day one round-up







France shone on day one of the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A in Salon-de-Provence while Italy also eked out a victory.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 16:00 SCO v WAL (Pool A) 7 - 1

28 Jul 2026 18:15 TUR v CZE (Pool A) 1 - 3



29 Jul 2026 16:00 TUR v SCO (Pool A)

29 Jul 2026 18:15 WAL v CZE (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



28 Jul 2026 15:30 CZE v TUR (Pool A) 1 - 0

28 Jul 2026 17:45 AUT v SUI (Pool A) 2 - 1



29 Jul 2026 17:45 POL v AUT (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Austria and Czechia leave it late for victory in Vienna



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II-B (Vienna, Austria) – day 2 round-up







Driven on by a passionate home crowd, Austria began their women’s EuroHockey Championship II-B with a late victory over Switzerland with all the goals arriving in the last eight minutes.







Day 1 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The opening day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed exciting hockey action at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Tuesday.







Results: Day 3 of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 & Day 5 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026







Gwalior: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub Junior competition, while Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the Junior competition.







Gemming calls time on an incredible career in Hockey







You'll struggle to find anyone in the world more passionate about hockey than Gill Gemming. The Tauranga local is a living legend within our game and her impact will have touched every hockey player in the country, and many abroad.



