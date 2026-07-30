Thursday 30 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







Netherlands Men's Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







National coach Jeroen Delmée has announced his World Cup squad for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Twenty players, including two goalkeepers, are part of the selection. The Dutch men's hockey team, TeamNL, will be in action from August 15 to 30 during the 2026 Hockey World Cup, which will be played in Amsterdam and partly in Waver (Belgium).







Hockey India introduces new jersey, Indian hockey teams to don saffron kit in FIH World Cup



The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will don saffron jerseys at the upcoming FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, replacing their traditional blue kits.





Hockey India introduce new orange kits for the upcoming World Cup, ditching the traditional blue kits. Image; Screengrab/X



The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month’s FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, a change that has been questioned by former captain Viren Rasquinha.







"What is logic of orange?": Former hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha questions colours of new India jersey







New Delhi [India]: Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision to have the national team wear an orange jersey, saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue.







Priyanka Gandhi criticises decision to change Indian hockey jersey colour to saffron from blue







New Delhi [India]: Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey from blue to saffron, linking the move to broader concerns over attempts to rewrite the country's history.







"Petty mindset; focus on promoting players, providing them facilities": Former Hockey India Captain Pargat Singh on saffron jersey row







New Delhi [India]: Congress MLA and former India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's national jersey colour from blue to saffron, alleging that the move reflected the BJP's mindset of giving everything a particular colour.







Why did India’s hockey team change its jersey from blue to saffron? Hockey India explains



Hockey India has explained why India’s iconic blue hockey jersey has been replaced by saffron, citing player feedback, visibility concerns and tradition.





India’s hockey team will not wear its iconic blue jersey at the World Cup, and Hockey India has explained the reasons behind the switch to saffron. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Indian hockey team’s jersey colour change to saffron was based on technical feedback by support staff and players, the Hockey India said on Thursday.







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey explains decision to change team jersey colour to saffron from blue







Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey on Thursday explained the decision to change the Indian men's and women's hockey teams' primary jersey colour from blue to orange, saying the change was suggested by players, coaches and support staff due to visibility issues on the blue hockey turf.







Sydney 1994 Still India’s Best-Ever Men’s Hockey World Cup Finish on Synthetic Turf



K ARUMUGAM







As the countdown to another FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup gathers pace, India’s performance at the 1994 World Cup in Sydney continues to stand out as the country’s finest campaign on synthetic turf. More than three decades later, the fifth-place finish achieved under captain Jude Felix and coach Cedric D’Souza remains India’s best result in the World Cup after hockey switched from natural grass to artificial surfaces.







Indian hockey back on 'road to gold'



They are targeting a return to their glory days





Hardik Singh (left) trains with the India squad in Bengaluru. "Every nation has a time and I believe India has arrived," says the 27-year-old. Photo: AFP



Under the gaze of men's coach Craig Fulton, India's hockey players run, dribble and sweat buckets at an intense training camp in Bengaluru.







Ammad Butt replaced as Pakistan captain ahead of FIH World Cup



Leadership change comes just over two weeks before FIH Hockey World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt (right) in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: Experienced midfielder Ammad Butt has been removed as the captain of the national men's hockey team after 14 years in the role, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Wednesday.







PHF names Abu Bakar Mahmood as new Pakistan hockey captain







LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed seasoned international player Abu Bakar Mahmood as the new captain of the Pakistan national hockey team ahead of its upcoming international assignments.







When the World prepares for Hockey's biggest event, New Zealand do it our way







The world's leading hockey nations are currently preparing for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup with full-time programmes, international test matches and daily access to teammates and coaches. The reality for New Zealand's Vantage Black Sticks looks very different.







FIH and Topfanz unveil official FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 merchandise collection for fans around the world







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Topfanz are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership that will bring hockey fans closer to the action than ever before through the official FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 merchandise collection.







South African Hockey Salutes Keenan Horne Following International Retirement







Olympian Keenan Horne has announced his retirement from international hockey after 11 years of representing South Africa at the highest level. Horne confirmed the news on his social media platforms on Wednesday.







2026 Test Matches WAL v CHI (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



26 Jul 2026 13:15 WAL v CHI 5 - 1

28 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI 5 - 1

29 Jul 2026 17:30 WAL v CHI 1 - 0



FIH Match Centre







2026 Test Matches PAK v KOR

Islamabad



All times GMT +5



30 Jul 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR

1 Aug 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR



FIH Match Centre







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



29 Jul 2026 10:00 TTO v BAR (POOL A) 5 - 0

29 Jul 2026 12:00 GUA v MEX (POOL A) 0 - 5

29 Jul 2026 14:00 CUB v VEN (POOL B) 4 - 0

29 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v JAM (POOL B) 2 - 1



Pool Standings



Women



30 Jul 2026 10:00 CUB v BER (POOL B)

30 Jul 2026 12:00 MEX v VEN (POOL A)

30 Jul 2026 14:00 JAM v BAR (POOL B)

30 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v PUR (POOL A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



29 Jul 2026 09:40 GER v SUI (Pool A) 9 - 0

29 Jul 2026 10:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A) 2 - 1

29 Jul 2026 17:40 ENG v NED (Pool B) 3 - 3

29 Jul 2026 18:00 ESP v AUT (Pool B) 7 - 0



30 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



29 Jul 2026 12:00 GER v WAL (Pool B) 7 - 0

29 Jul 2026 12:20 IRL v BEL (Pool B) 0 - 3

29 Jul 2026 20:00 NED v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 0

29 Jul 2026 20:20 ESP v ENG (Pool A) 2 - 2



30 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Spain withstand English attack to reach women’s semis



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – day 4 round-up







Spain withstood a late onslaught to pick up the point they needed to complete the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship semi-final line-up, denying England in Valencia.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2026 14:30 ITA v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 4

29 Jul 2026 16:45 UKR v LTU (Pool A) 1 - 1

29 Jul 2026 19:00 CRO v POL (Pool A) 0 - 2



30 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Ireland and Poland set up huge Friday showdown



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Poznan, Poland) – day 3 round-up







Ireland and Poland are set for a huge showdown on Friday afternoon in the chase for men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A gold as both progressed to three wins out of three in Poznań.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2026 16:00 UKR v LTU (Pool A) 1 - 1

29 Jul 2026 18:15 ITA v FRA (Pool A) 0 - 3



30 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







France nail down final spot in Salon



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Salon-de-Provence, France)







France produced a superb second half performance to defeat Italy 3-0 and guarantee themselves a place in the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A final with a game to spare.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2026 17:45 POL v AUT (Pool A) 4 - 1



30 Jul 2026 11:15 TUR v SUI (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Scots and Czechs set up men’s II-B double-header with gold on line on Saturday



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B (Plzen-Litice, Czechia) – day two round-up







Scotland and Czechia both confirmed place in Saturday’s final of the EuroHockey Championships II-B with victories over Türkiye and Wales, respectively.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2026 16:00 TUR v SCO (Pool A) 2 - 5

29 Jul 2026 18:15 WAL v CZE (Pool A) 2 - 4



30 Jul 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Poland’s blistering second quarter earns big win over Austria



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B (Vienna, Austria) – day three round-up







An amazing set of three Poland goals in four minutes saw them defeat Austria 4-1 in the only game of the day at the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B in Vienna.







Day 2 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The second day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 saw Hockey Rajasthan, Telangana Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey win their matches in Division 'C' while Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Chandigarh emerge victorious in Division 'B' at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Wednesday.







Results: Day 4 of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 & Day 6 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026







Gwalior, July 29, 2026: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Cheema Hockey Academy, Anantapur Sports Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub Junior competition, while Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat) emerged victorious in the Junior competition.



