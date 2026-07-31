Friday 31 July 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







USA Masters Head to Placement Matches at 2026 WMH Masters World Cup







The USA Masters teams competing in Rotterdam and Schiedam, Netherlands at the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup will play their final matches after a solid eight days of competition so far.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – England Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at England men’s team, ranked #3 in the world.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – New Zealand Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at New Zealand women’s team, ranked #10 in the world.







2026 Test Matches PAK v KOR

Islamabad



All times GMT +5



30 Jul 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR 3 - 1

1 Aug 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan outclass South Korea 3-1 in historic FIH-sanctioned encounter



Pakistan started cautiously against Korea before unleashing a strong attack to dominate the second quarter



Alam Zeb Safi





Pakistan sealed 3-1 victory over South Korea. PHOTO: PAKISTAN HOCKEY FEDERATION FB page



LAHORE: Pakistan’s national hockey team showcased a masterclass, securing a commanding 3-1 victory over South Korea in a high-profile match on Thursday that marked a historic milestone for the country’s national sport.







Sufyan stars as Pakistan beat South Korea in first hockey test







LAHORE - Pakistan made a commanding start to their four-match hockey Test series by defeating South Korea 3-1 in the opening fixture at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Thursday, delivering an encouraging performance ahead of upcoming international assignments.







Pakistan go 1-0 up in three-match series against Korea



GLASGOW: International hockey returned to Pakistan in spectacular fashion after a gap of 21 years as the hosts defeated South Korea 3-1 in the opening Test of the four-match series at the Naseer Bunda Stadium on Thursday.







Ammad Butt breaks silence after Pakistan hockey captaincy removal



Abu Bakar Mahmood replaces Ammad as Pakistan hockey captain following federation decision





An undated picture of Pakistan's Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. - File



KARACHI: Experienced midfielder Ammad Butt has broken his silence after being removed as captain of Pakistan's men's hockey team, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to representing the country despite losing the leadership role.







Ammad reaffirms loyalty to Pakistan after captaincy change



LAHORE: Experienced midfielder Ammad Butt has pledged his unwavering commitment to the national side despite losing the leadership role.







Scotland Women Defeat World No. 3 Belgium 2-1 as Watson and Ross Martin Deliver







What a performance from Scotland Women. On another hot day in Belgium, they claimed a memorable 2-1 victory over world No. 3 Belgium at the Belfius Arena, sending a clear message ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup.







Ranmore backs Wales Hockey World Cup fundraiser with donation match pledge





Wales run out at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium PIC: WorldSportPics



Wales men’s hockey team’s bid to reach the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup with full financial backing has received a significant boost after Ranmore Fund Management pledged to match every pound donated to the squad’s crowdfunding campaign until it closes.







Road to FIH World Cup: Indian strikers highlight the importance of chemistry and consistency



Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra share insights into the preparation of Indian strikers ahead of the FIH World Cup beginning August 15







New Delhi: From chemistry and consistency to teamwork and relentless preparation, creating an attacking move hinges on the finishing touch. A near-miss or creating a goal out of nothing is often the difference between a win and a defeat in modern hockey. That’s where the synchronisation between the forward line comes into play.







Harmanpreet confident of India’s World Cup chances, plays down furore over saffron jersey



India skipper Harmanpreet Singh stated that the fixture will be “intense”, but called on his men to keep it strictly business.



Ashwin Achal





The 30-year-old is confident that India can break the World Cup jinx and win a medal at the tournament for the first time since 1975. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar



An India-Pakistan clash, across sports, evokes heightened passions. For the players, this marquee match is all about keeping emotions muted while focussing on the task at hand. This resolve will be tested at the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup when the arch rivals face other in a Pool ‘D’ game on August 19.







Former Odisha Chief Minister Condemns Change in Indian Hockey Jersey Colour, Calls It an Attack on Sporting Legacy



K ARUMUGAM







Strongly objecting to the reported change in the colour of the Indian hockey team’s jersey from its iconic blue to saffron, former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik has termed the move an assault on the country’s sporting heritage and accused the BJP government in Odisha of politicising the national game.







Hockey India defends going saffron from blue







India’s decision to replace its traditional blue hockey jersey with a predominantly saffron kit for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup has triggered a debate over sporting identity, prompting Hockey India to defend the move as a practical and player-backed decision.







India hockey’s saffron jersey divides opinion: Former captains question move, Harmanpreet backs it



India’s saffron hockey jersey sparks debate: Viren Rasquinha, Ajit Pal question move; Harmanpreet backs change.



Aashin Prasad





For a long time, Indian sports teams, especially hockey, have been synonymous with the colour blue, hence the radical switch to ditch it altogether has received a mixed response. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



The launch of a new jersey ahead of a major tournament is usually accompanied with either excitement or disappointment for many. But Hockey India’s (HI) decision to change the Indian team’s official colour from the iconic blue to saffron this week, ahead of next month’s World Cup, has caused quite a stir among both former players and the public.







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey seeks explanation over jersey change, says Board was not consulted



Federation chief, also a former national captain, seeks to know whose decision it was to move from blue to saffron, the reasons thereof, and the process undertaken



Mihir Vasavda





Hockey India prez Dilip Tirkey said the board was not consulted before jersey colour change. (CREDIT: Hockey India & X)Hockey India prez Dilip Tirkey said the board was not consulted before jersey colour change. (CREDIT: Hockey India & X)



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Friday shot off two separate emails to senior office-bearers and Executive Board members, seeking an explanation over the decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup.







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey says Executive Board kept in dark regarding India jersey colour change



Tirkey clarified that his objection was not to the new saffron colour itself but to the manner in which the decision was made.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has sought clarification over the decision-making process behind the Indian hockey team’s jersey colour change. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has questioned the process behind the decision to change the colour of the Indian hockey team’s jersey, saying it was implemented without the knowledge of the federation’s elected leadership or Executive Board. He has also sought a detailed explanation from officials.







From blue to saffron: Hockey players say they were not consulted about jersey colour change



Indian hockey players have denied being consulted before Hockey India changed the national team's jersey colour from blue to saffron. This comes in direct contradiction to the federation's claim that the decision was made after detailed discussions with players and support staff.



By Kingshuk Kusari





India's hockey jersey colour was changed from blue to saffron. (Screengrab/X)



Indian hockey players have denied that they were consulted before Hockey India changed the national team's jersey colour from the traditional blue to saffron.







Six veterans to join camp ahead of Asiad hockey: BHF







The Bangladesh Hockey Federation on Thursday announced in a press release that it will include six additional experienced and talented players in the ongoing national hockey camp.







Shahnaz Sheikh blames ‘broken system’ for Pakistan hockey’s Pro League failure







LAHORE - Pakistan hockey legend Shahnaz Sheikh has called for sweeping structural reforms following the national team’s disappointing campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2026, warning that Pakistan will continue to struggle at the highest level unless it embraces the demands of modern hockey.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



31 Jul 2026 10:00 MEX v BAR (POOL A)

31 Jul 2026 12:00 VEN v JAM (POOL B)

31 Jul 2026 14:00 TTO v GUA (POOL A)

31 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v CUB (POOL B)



Pool Standings



Women



30 Jul 2026 10:00 CUB v BER (POOL B) 9 - 0

30 Jul 2026 12:00 MEX v VEN (POOL A) 6 - 2

30 Jul 2026 14:00 JAM v BAR (POOL B) 1 - 3

30 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v PUR (POOL A) 1 - 1



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Cuba Cruises, Mexico Stays Perfect as Crossovers Are Set







The women's pool stage concluded under another sweltering day and bright sunshine in Santo Domingo, with Cuba and Mexico confirming their dominance ahead of the crossover matches on 1 August.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



30 Jul 2026 was a rest day



31 Jul 2026 09:40 SUI v AUT (Pool C) 2 - 3

31 Jul 2026 10:00 NED v BEL (Mens SF2) 2 - 1

31 Jul 2026 12:00 FRA v ENG (Pool C)

31 Jul 2026 12:20 GER v ESP (Mens SF1)



1 Aug 2026 09:30 FRA v AUT (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 09:50 ENG v SUI (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 11:50 Loser SF1 v BEL (Mens 3rd/4th)

1 Aug 2026 17:40 Winner SF1 v NED (Mens Final)



Pool Standings



Women



30 Jul 2026 was a rest day



31 Jul 2026 16:30 ENG v IRL (Pool C)

31 Jul 2026 16:50 NED v GER (Women's SF1)

31 Jul 2026 18:50 SCO v WAL (Pool C)

31 Jul 2026 19:10 BEL v ESP (Women's SF2)



1 Aug 2026 15:20 Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (Women's 3rd/4th)

1 Aug 2026 15:40 ENG v WAL (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 18:00 IRL v SCO (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 20:00 Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Women's Final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







U21 Women hold their own against world No.1 Netherlands







Scotland U21 women faced one of their toughest challenges in the U21 European Championships so far as they took on world No.1 Netherlands, with the Dutch showing their strength in a 4-0 victory. Despite the result, Scotland showed resilience, discipline and determination throughout the match, competing against the very best in the world on the international stage.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



30 Jul 2026 was a rest day



31 Jul 2026 11:00 UKR v CRO (Pool A)

31 Jul 2026 13:15 LTU v ITA (Pool A)

31 Jul 2026 15:30 POL v IRL (Pool A)



1 Aug 2026 09:15 LTU v CRO (Pool A)

1 Aug 2026 11:30 IRL v UKR (Pool A)

1 Aug 2026 13:45 ITA v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



30 Jul 2026 was a rest day



31 Jul 2026 09:00 UKR v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 3

31 Jul 2026 11:15 FRA v LTU (Pool A)



1 Aug 2026 09:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool A

1 Aug 2026 11:15 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool A



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2026 10:00 SCO v CZE (Pool A) 4 - 2

31 Jul 2026 12:15 WAL v TUR (Pool A)



1 Aug 2026 10:00 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool A

1 Aug 2026 12:15 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool A



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



30 Jul 2026 11:15 TUR v SUI (Pool A) 1 - 1



31 Jul 2026 11:15 SUI v POL (Pool A)

31 Jul 2026 13:30 CZE v AUT (Pool A)



1 Aug 2026 10:00 POL v CZE (Pool A)

1 Aug 2026 12:15 AUT v TUR (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Tickets on sale for EHL ROUND1 in Eindhoven







Tickets are now on sale for the Euro Hockey League ROUND1 Men which takes place in HC Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven from October 9th to 11th, 2026.







2026 Boys AAU Junior Olympic Games Participants Announced







DE MOINES, Iowa - USA Field Hockey is pleased to reveal the 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games Boys Participants for the event taking place next week. For the first time, the boys’ competition will feature a standalone U-14 7v7 and U-18 7v7 event, providing a fast-paced and dynamic competitive environment.







Day 3 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The third day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 saw Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Arunachal emerge victorious in Division 'B' at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Thursday.







Results: Day 7 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) & Day 5 of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B)







Gwalior: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub-Junior competition, while Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the Junior competition.







4 of 10 members of Runner-up Pakistan Youth team from Dar Hockey Academy



By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan finished second at the recently concluded Youth Asian Five-a-Side Hockey Championship 2026 in Muscat.







In memoriam – Barb Hart Harris



The Canadian hockey community mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Barb Hart Harris







Field Hockey Canada was saddened this week to hear of the passing of Barb Hart Harris, an incredible woman and contributor to the Canadian hockey community. Barb was a 2020 Field Hockey Canada inductee and a lifelong builder of the sport of Field Hockey in Canada. Our thoughts are with Barb’s family and friends during this time.



