Saturday 1 August 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







Belgium gunning for glory when it hosts its first-ever Hockey World Cup this August



As Belgium hosts its first hockey World Cup, the Red Lions and Red Panthers arrive with genuine medal ambitions, world-class talent and the weight of expectation that comes with being among the sport's elite.



Julian Hale





Belgium's goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch pictured in action during a hockey game between Belgian national team Red Lions and Australia in Antwerp. Credit: Belga



Belgian hockey is no stranger to success. Yet as the country prepares to co-host the men's and women's Hockey World Cups with the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, both national teams arrive with a point to prove.







Pakistan hockey team to leave for Netherlands on August 7



LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s hockey team will formally begin its FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with departure for the Netherlands on August 7, while National Coaching Advisor Herman Kruis is scheduled to join the squad a day later on August 8.







All for one: Three musketeers bring World Cup wisdom to Belgium





Able hands: (From left) Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari and Faiz Helmi Jali.



PETALING JAYA: Experience will be Malaysia’s biggest asset at the World Cup in Belgium with veterans Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari and Faiz Helmi Jali set to make their fourth appearance on hockey’s biggest stage.







Indian men’s hockey coach Fulton confident team can make World Cup history





ANI Photo | Indian men’s hockey coach Fulton confident team can make World Cup history



Craig Fulton, coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, stated that every member of the squad is determined to create their own legacy at the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup. He emphasised the team’s focus on restoring national pride through successive match victories.







Propriety, procedure and internal cracks — Saffron jersey change leaves Hockey India officials red-faced



An exchange of letters between HI president Tirkey and director general Srivastava on Friday reveals the decision was not unanimous and limited to only two or three people in the organisation.



Y.B. Sarangi





FILE PHOTO: Dilip Tirkey on Friday revealed that Hockey India’s Executive Board was kept in the dark over the change in jersey colour. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu



The exchange of letters on Friday between Hockey India (HI) functionaries over the controversial change in the colour of the Indian team’s jersey ahead of the FIH World Cup has made it clear that the issue is one of propriety and procedure.







"Decision didn't come from outside": Manpreet Singh defends India's new Hockey jersey amid controversy







Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]: Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh defended the team's new jersey, saying the decision to wear the saffron/orange kit was taken collectively by the players and team management, not due to any external influence.







Hockey India jersey controversy escalates with President Dilip Tirkey denying approval of controversial decision



Hockey India’s jersey colour change took a dramatic twist after President Dilip Tirkey revealed the decision to switch from blue to saffron was made without his knowledge.





Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey sought clarification over the team kit's recent jersey change. Image: PTI



Hockey India’s decision to change the team’s jersey colour from the traditional blue to saffron took a new turn after President Dilip Tirkey said that the decision was made without his knowledge.







Who took the call and why, asks Hockey India chief as jersey blue turns saffron



Federation chief, also a former national captain, seeks to know whose decision it was to move from blue to saffron, the reasons thereof, and the process undertaken



Mihir Vasavda





Hockey India prez Dilip Tirkey said the board was not consulted before jersey colour change. (CREDIT: Hockey India & X)Hockey India prez Dilip Tirkey said the board was not consulted before jersey colour change. (CREDIT: Hockey India & X)



A fortnight before the FIH Hockey World Cup gets underway in Belgium and the Netherlands, a row is brewing in India over the decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron.







In response to Dilip Tirkey's mail, Hockey India clarifies saffron jersey call



Hockey India has explained the shift from blue to saffron after president Dilip Tirkey sought details of the approval process. Tirkey questioned HI officials as to why the call was made without his knowledge in the leaked emails.



By Alan Jose John





Tirkey got the response to his mail to the HI officials (Courtesy: Hockey India)



In response to the mail from President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India offered a clarification behind the call to take to change the national team's jersey from blue to saffron. A day after backing Hockey India's decision to replace the traditional blue jersey with a saffron kit, president and former India captain Tirkey sought an explanation from the federation over the approval process.







We won the 1975 Hockey World Cup wearing blue. Don’t change our history and identity



Pakistan played hockey with green shirts on green turf and never had a problem. So why do we?



By Ajit Pal Singh





India hockeyHockey India has said that because the turf is blue, the players' jerseys blend into the background, affecting visibility on the field. I don't accept that explanation.



When India first played hockey in the Olympics in 1928, the players wore blue jerseys. When the country won its first Olympic medal after Independence, they wore blue. When the team I captained lifted the World Cup in 1975 — the first and only time India won that title — we wore blue.







Behind Hockey India's saffron jersey row lies a more troubling story



Hockey India's call to change the national team's jersey colour from blue to saffron has caused a massive uproar. But, is it a smokescreen that the higher-ups have deployed to hide more sinister issues in the sport's ecosystem?



Kingshuk Kusari & Alan Jose John





The jersey change does seem to be a smokescreen to hide bigger issues (Courtesy: Hockey India)



key India found itself in the eye of the storm this week over a jersey. The national teams, dressed in blue for as long as most fans can remember, will turn out in saffron at the upcoming World Cup, and the switch has made headlines and drawn fire from former players and supporters alike.







Ahead of World Cup, women's team had zero training sessions in new jerseys; men's team had one



India men's team had one session on Thursday before heading to Switzerland for chemistry exercise under Paddy Upton



Swaroop Swaminathan





Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men's and women's teams on July 27, ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups(Photo | X)



THE women's team left for the World Cup without even training once in their new saffron jerseys. It's understood that the men's team, scheduled to leave India on Friday, were able to train once -- on Thursday -- since the jersey unveiling inside the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru earlier this week. This adds up to the latest controversy threatening to eat up the sport at a time when both teams ought to be finalising their structures and strategies with just weeks left for the FIH World Cup.







Dilip Tirkey on saffron jersey row: Nothing is permanent, decision can be changed



In the wake of backlash over the Indian hockey team’s new saffron jerseys, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has signaled that the controversial decision could be reversed following a review.



Uthra Ganesan





Earlier in the day, Tirkey had dissociated himself from the decision and wrote to the Executive Board claiming he had no knowledge of the same. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO LIBRARY



Amidst the controversy around the change of Indian hockey teams’ jersey, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has made it clear that the decision could well be reversed or changed after review.







2026 Test Matches PAK v KOR

Islamabad



All times GMT +5



30 Jul 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR 3 - 1

1 Aug 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR



FIH Match Centre







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



31 Jul 2026 10:00 MEX v BAR (POOL A) 3 - 0

31 Jul 2026 12:00 VEN v JAM (POOL B) 5 - 0

31 Jul 2026 14:00 TTO v GUA (POOL A) 10 - 0

31 Jul 2026 16:00 DOM v CUB (POOL B) 5 - 7



Pool Standings



Women



1 Aug 2026 08:00 DOM v JAM (Cross 5/8)

1 Aug 2026 10:15 BER v PUR (Cross 5/8)

1 Aug 2026 12:30 MEX v BAR (SF)

1 Aug 2026 14:45 CUB v VEN (SF)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela Advance to the Semi-Finals







The final day of the men's pool stage at the CAC Games Hockey5s tournament delivered decisive results, confirming the four semi-finalists. Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela will now battle for a place in the gold medal match on 2 August.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



31 Jul 2026 09:40 SUI v AUT (Pool C) 2 - 3

31 Jul 2026 10:00 NED v BEL (Mens SF2) 2 - 1

31 Jul 2026 12:00 FRA v ENG (Pool C) 1 - 1

31 Jul 2026 12:20 GER v ESP (Mens SF1) 3 - 3 (2 - 1 SO)



1 Aug 2026 09:30 FRA v AUT (Pool C) 5 - 1

1 Aug 2026 09:50 ENG v SUI (Pool C) 9 - 0

1 Aug 2026 11:50 ESP v BEL (Mens 3rd/4th)

1 Aug 2026 17:40 GER v NED (Mens Final)



Pool Standings



Women





31 Jul 2026 16:30 ENG v IRL (Pool C) 4 - 3

31 Jul 2026 16:50 NED v GER (Women's SF1) 4 - 0

31 Jul 2026 18:50 SCO v WAL (Pool C) 3 - 3

31 Jul 2026 19:10 BEL v ESP (Women's SF2) 2 - 2 (3 - 4 SO)



1 Aug 2026 15:20 GER v BEL (Women's 3rd/4th)

1 Aug 2026 15:40 ENG v WAL (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 18:00 IRL v SCO (Pool C)

1 Aug 2026 20:00 NED v ESP (Women's Final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Netherlands and Germany will battle for gold after thrilling men’s semi-finals



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – day 5 round-up







The Netherlands and Germany set up a classic men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship decider as they will battle for gold and silver for the eighth time when they meet on Saturday.







Marti magic sparks sets Spain up for huge final date with the Netherlands



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – day five round-up







Ivet Marti’s nerves of steel helped Spain set up a repeat of the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship final against the Netherlands.







U21 Women battle Wales to earn 3-3 draw







Scotland U21 Women entered Phase 2 of the U21 Eurohockey Championships today. The pressure was on to win to confirm their place in the top 6 and avoid relegation.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2026 11:00 UKR v CRO (Pool A) 1 - 2

31 Jul 2026 13:15 LTU v ITA (Pool A) 0 - 8

31 Jul 2026 15:30 POL v IRL (Pool A) 0 - 1



1 Aug 2026 09:15 LTU v CRO (Pool A) 3 - 6

1 Aug 2026 11:30 IRL v UKR (Pool A)

1 Aug 2026 13:45 ITA v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Scotland win over Czechia in shadow battle before Saturday final



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Plzen-Litice, Czechia) – day 3 round-up







Scotland won the precursor to Saturday’s men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A final with a 4-2 win over Czechia, the same score by which Wales defeated Türkiye to end the group stages.







Scotland U21 Men Make It Three Wins from Three with Victory Over Czechia







Scotland’s U21 Men continued their perfect run in the EuroHockey U21 Men’s Championship II-B with a 4-2 victory over Czechia in Plzen Litice, securing a third consecutive win and a place in Saturday’s final.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2026 09:00 UKR v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 3

31 Jul 2026 11:15 FRA v LTU (Pool A) 8 - 0



1 Aug 2026 09:00 UKR v LTU (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 1

1 Aug 2026 11:15 FRA v ITA (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Italy grab point they need to reach II-A final with France in Salon



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Salon-de-Provence, France) – day 3 round-up







Italy grabbed the draw they need to reach Saturday’s final of the women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A as they drew 3-3 against Ukraine on Friday morning.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2026 10:00 SCO v CZE (Pool A) 4 - 2

31 Jul 2026 12:15 WAL v TUR (Pool A) 4 - 2



1 Aug 2026 10:00 WAL v TUR (3rd/4th place) 4 - 2

1 Aug 2026 12:15 SCO v CZE (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Thompson strike sends Ireland to brink of II-B promotion and World Cup spot



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B (Poznan, Poland) – day 4 round-up







Milo Thompson’s 50th minute goal sent Ireland to the top of the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B in Poznan and one point away from European promotion and a Junior World Cup spot.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2026 11:15 SUI v POL (Pool A) 0 - 5

31 Jul 2026 13:30 CZE v AUT (Pool A) 1 - 0



1 Aug 2026 10:00 POL v CZE (Pool A) 0 - 1

1 Aug 2026 12:15 AUT v TUR (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Poland and Czechia set for II-B “final” showdown in Vienna



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B (Vienna, Austria) – day 3 round-up







Poland and Czechia will play what amounts to a final on Saturday after they both continued their super runs in Vienna, making it three wins from three.







Pakistan U-21s outplay Oman



LAHORE: The Pakistan Under-21 hockey team continued their impressive run in Muscat, defeating hosts Oman 4–1 in the second match of the ongoing international series to secure back-to-back victories.







Day 4 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 saw Goans Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Gujarat won their respective matches in Division 'C' while Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Chandigarh won in Division 'B' at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Friday.







Results: Day 6 of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 & Day 8 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026







Gwalior, July: The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub-Junior competition, while Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the Junior competition.



