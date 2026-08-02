Sunday 2 August 2026

2026 World Master Hockey World Cup



2026 WMH World Cup Schiedam Details



2026 WMH World Cup Rotterdam Details



All fixtures and results from both venues



Live streaming World Masters Hockey World Cup (Subscription €20 for all games per venue or €50 for all venues)







First Leg of 2026 WMH Masters World Cup Concludes







After ten days, the nine USA Masters teams playing in Rotterdam and Schiedam, Netherlands for the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters World Cup have wrapped up competition and will head back home.







2026 Test Matches PAK v KOR

Islamabad



All times GMT +5



30 Jul 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR 3 - 1

1 Aug 2026 17:15 PAK v KOR 3 - 1



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan crush South Korea in second Hockey Test match



Skipper Mahmood bags Player of the Match for match-defining brace in dying minutes





Pakistan players celebrate during their second Hockey Test match against South Korea at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on August 1, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



ISLAMABAD: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood scored a brace to help Pakistan ease past South Korea in the second Hockey Test match of the four-match home series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Pakistan conquer South Korea 3-1 to take 2-0 lead in hockey series



South Korea took a 1-0 halftime lead after Sun Din scored in the 30th minute following a closely fought first half



Zulfiqar Baig





With two victories from the opening two matches, Pakistan now hold a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series against South Korea, putting the hosts in a strong position to win the series. PHOTO: PHF



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan staged an impressive second-half comeback to defeat South Korea 3-1 in the second Test of the four-match FIH-sanctioned bilateral hockey series on Saturday, taking a commanding 2-0 lead.







Abu Bakr brace helps Pakistan beat Korea in second Test



Kashif Abbasi





ISLAMABAD: Players of Pakistan and South Korea vie for the ball during the second Test at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star



ISLAMABAD: A brace from captain Abu Bakr Mahmood guided Pakistan to a 3-1 victory against South Korea in the second Test of a four-match series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Captain Mahmood’s brace guides Pakistan to 3-1 win over South Korea







LAHORE - Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood delivered a match-winning performance as Pakistan defeated South Korea 3-1 in the second match of the four-Test hockey series at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Governor KP welcomes revival of international hockey in Pakistan







Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday welcomed the revival of international hockey in Pakistan, saying it would not only promote the country’s national game but also project a positive image of Pakistan across the world.







2026 Test Matches SCO v CHI (M)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 12:30 SCO v CHI

4 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v CHI



FIH Match Centre







Scotland Men put 3 past Chile in their first game in the Saltire Series







The Men played their first game of the Saltire Series today, the first game of three against Chile.







2026 Test Matches SCO v RSA (W)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 15:00 SCO v RSA

3 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v RSA



FIH Match Centre







Vantage Black Sticks Men arrive in Europe ahead of World Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have officially arrived in Europe, with the squad touching down in Belgium to begin the final phase of preparations for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup from 15–30 August.







Hockey India at it again, coach on leave ahead of WC



Skips women team’s camp, Germany tour; timing questioned



Vinayak Padmadeo







Days after Hockey India came under fire for replacing the team's iconic blue jersey with saffron, the federation has sparked fresh controversy by sanctioning leave for women team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne ahead of the FIH World Cup.







Ignore jersey controversy, focus on ending World Cup medal drought, advises Sreejesh



Sreejesh said he had no objection regarding the change of jersey colour but found the explanation that blue jerseys affected visibility on blue turfs difficult to understand.





FILE PHOTO: Former India captain and junior team coach P. R. Sreejesh said the debate over the jersey should not become about politics. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY



The legendary P. R. Sreejesh has advised the Indian men’s hockey team to leave behind the unnecessary jersey controversy and off-field noises and focus on ending the country’s 50-year World Cup medal drought in next month’s quadrennial event in the Netherlands and Belgium.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men





2 Aug 2026 08:00 BAR v JAM (Cross 5/8)

2 Aug 2026 10:15 DOM v GUA (Cross 5/8)

2 Aug 2026 12:30 TTO v VEN (SF)

2 Aug 2026 14:45 CUB v MEX (SF)



Pool Standings



Women



1 Aug 2026 08:00 DOM v JAM (Cross 5/8) 1 - 0

1 Aug 2026 10:15 BER v PUR (Cross 5/8) 1 - 1 (1 - 3 SO)

1 Aug 2026 12:30 MEX v BAR (SF) 5 - 0

1 Aug 2026 14:45 CUB v VEN (SF) 6 - 0



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





CAC Games Women Competition - Finalists Confirmed as Medal Matches Are Set







The women's competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games reached its decisive stage on Saturday as the semi-finals determined the two teams that will compete for the gold medal and secure a place at the Lima 2027 Pan American Games.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2026

Valencia, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



1 Aug 2026 09:30 FRA v AUT (Pool C) 5 - 1

1 Aug 2026 09:50 ENG v SUI (Pool C) 9 - 0

1 Aug 2026 11:50 ESP v BEL (Mens 3rd/4th) 5 - 4

1 Aug 2026 17:40 GER v NED (Mens Final) 1 - 4



Pool Standings



Women



1 Aug 2026 15:20 GER v BEL (Women's 3rd/4th) 3 - 0

1 Aug 2026 15:40 ENG v WAL (Pool C) 8 - 0

1 Aug 2026 18:00 IRL v SCO (Pool C) 1 - 2

1 Aug 2026 20:00 NED v ESP (Women's Final) 2 - 1



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Brilliant oranje win men’s Under-21 title for 11th time



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – final







The Netherlands won a supreme final contest with Germany 4-1 to secure the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship title for the 11th time.







Double-Dutch delight as the Netherlands women win 12th Euro U21 title



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – final







The Netherlands’ women made it double-dutch delight as they overcame a monumental challenge to defeat Spain 2-1 in the final, taking the title for the 12th time.







Gesti strokes Spain to men’s Euro bronze medal



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – bronze medal match







Pau Gesti’s penalty stroke 16 seconds from time earned Spain’s men bronze from the EuroHockey U21 Championship to the delight of their home fans in Valencia.







Germany precision brings 15th Euro women’s medal



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – bronze medal match







Germany’s women signed off on their EuroHockey Championship in style with a 3-0 victory over Belgium to take home the bronze medal.







France and England retain Euro status and qualify for Junior World Cup



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain)







France and England both finished their men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship campaigns on a high as they recorded big wins that confirmed their place in 2028’s top tier and a place at the 2027 Junior World Cup.







Scotland fight back to retain Euro top tier status



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship (Valencia, Spain) – Pool C







Scotland fought back from a goal down to beat Ireland 2-1 and win the last remaining place at 2028’s women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2026

Poznan, Poland



All times GMT +2



1 Aug 2026 09:15 LTU v CRO (Pool A) 3 - 6

1 Aug 2026 11:30 IRL v UKR (Pool A) 7 - 0

1 Aug 2026 13:45 ITA v POL (Pool A) 5 - 2



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Scotland in dreamland with men’s II-A gold



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Plzen-Litice, Czechia)







Scotland completed a perfect performance to win the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A title in Plzen-Litice with a 3-0 final win over hosts Czechia.







Ireland’s magnificent seven secures promotion and JWC ticket



Men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Poznan, France)







Ireland produced a magnificent seven to win the men’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A gold, earning promotion and a spot at next year’s Junior World Cup.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2026

Salon-de-Provence, France



All times GMT +2



1 Aug 2026 09:00 UKR v LTU (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 1

1 Aug 2026 11:15 FRA v ITA (Final) 5 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Duffrene and France sign off with special Euro promotion and JWC spot



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Salon-de-Provence, France)







A four-star first half set France on course for a memorable 5-0 final women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A win over Italy in Salon to secure Euro promotion and a Junior World Cup ticket.







Czechia qualify for U21 Euro 2028 and Junior World Cup for first time



Women’s EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A (Vienna, Austria)







Czechia will play in the 2028 EuroHockey U21 Championships for the first time since 2006 and in the Junior World Cup in 2027 for the first time ever after they completed their flawless campaign in Vienna.







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2026

Plzen Litice, Czechia



All times GMT +2



1 Aug 2026 10:00 WAL v TUR (3rd/4th place) 4 - 2

1 Aug 2026 12:15 SCO v CZE (Gold Medal) 3 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2026

Vienna, Austria



All times GMT +2



1 Aug 2026 10:00 POL v CZE (Pool A) 0 - 1

1 Aug 2026 12:15 AUT v TUR (Pool A). 3 - 2



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Malaysia U-21 Men's Hockey Team Arrives in India for Eight-Match Exposure Tour







Bengaluru: The Malaysia U-21 Men's Hockey Team has arrived in Bengaluru for an eight-match exposure tour, where they will take on the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team in five matches and the SAI Team in three matches at the SAI Netaji Subhas Southern Centre. The series forms an important part of both teams' preparations for upcoming international competitions.







Day 5 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The fifth day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed victories for Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Chandigarh in Division 'B', while Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Association of Odisha emerged victorious in their respective Division 'A' fixtures at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Saturday.







Pakistan hockey: Paradise lost in Pro League



By Shahnaz Sheikh (Former Olympian)







The brutal truth Pakistan Hockey conceded 79 against 22 goals scored in recently- concluded Pro-league 2026. This is not bad luck but a broken system.







‘Mission impossible’ to revive Bangladesh hockey: Peter Gerhard







Newly appointed Bangladesh national hockey team head coach Peter Gerhard wasted no time getting down to work, admitting he faces a "mission impossible" as he bids to prepare the side for the Asian Games with barely five weeks in hand.



