Monday 3 August 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – New Zealand Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at New Zealand men’s team, ranked #11 in the world.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – China Women







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at China women’s team, ranked #4 in the world.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



2 Aug 2026 08:00 BAR v JAM (Cross 5/8) 0 - 2

2 Aug 2026 10:15 DOM v GUA (Cross 5/8) 4 - 1

2 Aug 2026 12:30 TTO v VEN (SF) 2 - 1

2 Aug 2026 14:45 CUB v MEX (SF) 3 - 2



Pool Standings



Women



3 Aug 2026 08:00 JAM v BER (7/8)

3 Aug 2026 10:15 DOM v PUR (5/6)

3 Aug 2026 12:30 BAR v VEN (Bronce Medal)

3 Aug 2026 14:45 MEX v CUB (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Cuba and Trinidad & Tobago Set Up Gold Medal Clash and Secure Lima 2027 Berths







The men's competition at the Central American and Caribbean Hockey5s Qualifier reached its decisive stage with four exciting crossover matches that determined the final standings and the two teams that will represent the region at the Lima 2027 Pan American Games.







Marcano’s brace takes T&T to CAC hockey final



by Walter Alibey



​Teague Marcano’s double strike ensured that the Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team advanced to the final of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games play-offs Sunday, defeating Venezuela 2-1 as action resumed at the Field Hockey Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.







2026 Test Matches SCO v CHI (M)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 12:30 SCO v CHI 1 - 0

4 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v CHI



FIH Match Centre







Scotland Men Claim Victory Over Chile for the Second Time in the Saltire Series







A final quarter goal for Scotland sees the men make it two wins from two against a strong Chilean side.







2026 Test Matches SCO v RSA (W)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 15:00 SCO v RSA 2 - 0

3 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v RSA



FIH Match Centre







Scotland Women Build Momentum with 2-0 Victory Over South Africa Ahead of World Cup







Scotland Women began their two-match home series against South Africa at Peffermill, Edinburgh, in their final preparations before travelling to the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup. Scotland secured a 2-0 victory over the side after goals from McEwan and Costello.







Pakistan hockey team to tour South Korea ahead of Asian Games



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally accepted an invitation from the South Korea Hockey Federation for an international tour ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.







Hockey is a means for realising father’s unfinished dream: Ishtiaque Sadeque







The atmosphere at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Paltan, Bangladesh seems to have changed completely. While players are busy sharpening their skills with sticks in hand on the turf, hockey officials are equally busy off the field trying to provide them with the best possible facilities.







Nigeria targets World Cup ticket at U18 Africa Hockey 5s Championship in Kenya



Austine Agbo Emmanuel



Nigeria’s U18 boys’ and girls’ hockey teams will begin their quest for continental glory and qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey5s World Cup when they compete at the U18 Africa Hockey 5s Championship scheduled to hold in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 6 to 8.







Day 6 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed commanding performances in both Division 'A' and Division 'B' as Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Arunachal secured victories in Division 'B', while Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in their respective Division 'A' fixtures at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Sunday.







Results: Semi-Finals of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 & 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026







Gwalior: The Semi-Finals of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B concluded in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat advancing to the Final of the Sub Junior competition. In the Junior competition, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy also secured convincing victories to book their places in the title clash.







PHF launches hockey portal to find grassroots talent



GLASGOW: In a welcoming initiative aimed at reviving the country’s national game, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), with the support of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has launched the National Hockey Portal, a nationwide digital platform designed to identify, register and nurture young hockey talent from schools across Pakistan.







Nationwide hockey coaching education programme launched



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in a landmark step to modernize coaching standards and unify player development across the country, has officially launched a comprehensive Coaching Education Program.



