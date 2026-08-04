Tuesday 4 August 2026

France Men's Squad Named for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







The French senior Men's National Team has published the list of 20 players selected for the next World Cup organized from August 15 to 30, 2026 jointly by Belgium and the Netherlands.







FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Belgium Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at Belgium men’s team, ranked #1 in the world.







Striving for Excellence: D’Ariano’s Sacrifice Paying off as Teenager Heads to World Cup



by Luke Brown







The last name D’Ariano has been pronounced any way you can imagine. There's only one way to say it correctly – it’s Dare-ee-on-oh. In the middle school pickup line, extra syllables slipped in as Reese D’Ariano’s name was called.







Saffron jersey row: Hockey India chief says officials kept in dark till 11th hour



Hockey India president and former captain seeks clarification on whether written feedback had been obtained from players and whether any concerns had been raised before the announcement



By Mihir Vasavda





Indian hockey team players sport the new saffron jersey. (Photo: Hockey India)



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has claimed that the federation’s office-bearers were informed about the change in colour of the national teams’ jersey just over two hours before it was unveiled publicly, as he sought answers on the process that led to the decision to switch from blue to saffron.







Tirkey slams Hockey India DG, seeks detailed response on jersey colour change



Dilip Tirkey has directed Srivastava to file a point-by-point response to the objections raised in a fresh mail addressed to all Hockey India Executive Board members.



Uthra Ganesan





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey had clarified earlier that he was not consulted in the jersey colour change process. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN



The jersey controversy in Indian hockey has now developed into a full-blown internal battle with Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey taking strong exception to the less-than-satisfactory response on his notice seeking details on the uniform change.







‘We are going to show what Scottish Hockey is all about’



By Nigel Duncan





Charlotte Watson is handed her Hockey World Cup shirt ALL PICS: Nigel Duncan



Scotland women were presented with their FIH Hockey World Cup shirts during a special reception in Edinburgh before heading to Belgium.







South Africa's Dayaan Cassiem gear up for World Cup hockey challenge



Fuad Esack





Central Hockey Club siblings Dayaan, right, and Mustapha Cassiem go through their paces during a midweek training session at Vygieskraal. Image: Fuad Esack



Central Hockey Club’s Abdud Dayaan Cassiem is on the verge of reaching another milestone in an illustrious career as he gears up to lead the SA national men's hockey team at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, which starts on Saturday, August 15.







Roster Announced for 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup







In a monumental moment, USA Field Hockey has announced the ten-athlete* roster for the 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup.







2026 Test Matches SCO v CHI (M)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 12:30 SCO v CHI 1 - 0

4 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v CHI



FIH Match Centre







2026 Test Matches SCO v RSA (W)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 15:00 SCO v RSA 2 - 0

3 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v RSA 2 - 3



FIH Match Centre







Scotland Women Edged Out by South Africa in Hard-Fought Encounter







Scotland Women produced a determined display but were unable to hold off a late South Africa comeback, falling to a narrow 3-2 defeat after leading majority of the game.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Men's O-55







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



4 Aug 2026 08:00 BAR v GUA (7/8)

4 Aug 2026 10:15 JAM v DOM (5/6)

4 Aug 2026 12:30 VEN v MEX (Bronce Medal)

4 Aug 2026 14:45 TTO v CUB (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Aug 2026 08:00 JAM v BER (7/8) 1 - 0

3 Aug 2026 10:15 DOM v PUR (5/6) 2 - 1

3 Aug 2026 12:30 BAR v VEN (Bronce Medal) 1 - 4

3 Aug 2026 14:45 MEX v CUB (Gold Medal) 0 - 0 (0 - 2 SO)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Cuba Crowned Champions as Lima 2027 Places Are Secured







The final day of the women’s Hockey5s competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifier brought an exciting conclusion, with Cuba claiming the gold medal after a dramatic shoot-out victory over Mexico and both finalists securing their places at the Lima 2027 Pan American Games.







'The club is Bangladesh': New hockey coach Gerhard’s selection mantra





Peter Gerhard hockey coach.jpg Photo: BHF



Bangladesh hockey coach Peter Gerhard wants to pick the final squad based on positions rather than reputations or clubs as the national team prepare for next month’s Asian Games in Japan with a training tour of Germany.







Ireland crowned EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A champions with perfect campaign in Poznań







Sunday, August 2: The Ireland U21 Men delivered a flawless performance at the EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A in Poznań, Poland, winning all five of their matches in emphatic fashion to claim the gold medal, secure promotion back to Europe’s top tier for the 2028 competition, and book their place at the 2027 FIH Junior World Cup.







SA Hockey Announces U21 Coaching and Management Teams for 2027 Junior World Cup Cycle







The South African Hockey Association has confirmed the coaching and management teams that will lead the national Under-21 Men’s and Women’s programmes through the qualification campaign for the 2027 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups.







Day 7 Results: 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu







Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The seventh day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 witnessed a series of exciting Division 'A' encounters at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground, with Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registering important victories, while Manipur Hockey and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey shared the spoils in a thrilling draw.







Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinches double glory at 4th Hockey India Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B



Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy crowned champions in both the Sub Junior and Junior Women categories







Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy enjoyed a memorable day as they emerged champions in both the Sub Junior and Junior categories of the 4th Hockey India Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.







‘Pulling on England Hockey match shirt was like putting on a super suit’



Ever wondered what a day looks like at a junior international hockey tournament? Ed Morris charts his preparation for England at the 8 Nations





Ed Morris, centre, charts a day in the life of an England junior hockey player ALL PICS: DAN BAXTER



I travelled to Walcz, Poland for the Boys U16 8 nations, a tournament consisting of Europe’s best junior teams, such as Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium. Here is my account of a full day as we took on Scotland.







441 schools register on national hockey portal



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that 441 schools nationwide have registered on the national hockey portal.







The Growth of Field Hockey in the “Hinterlands” of Texas & Oklahoma







Over the past several decades, Texas and Oklahoma have transformed into two of the fastest-growing field hockey regions in the United States. Once considered non-traditional markets for the sport, the two states now regularly produce nationally ranked high school and club programs, NCAA student-athletes, and members of the U.S. Women's National Team.



