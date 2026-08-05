Wednesday 5 August 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Team Profile – Netherlands Men







As we count down to the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, we take a closer look at the competing men's and women's teams ready to battle for global supremacy. In this special preview series, we profile each nation's journey to the tournament, examining their road to qualification, historic achievements, key players to watch, and the tactical minds leading them into the ultimate hockey showcase. In today’s story we take a look at the Netherlands men’s team, ranked #2 in the world.







Ireland Men’s Squad Announced for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







Ireland Men’s Head Coach Mark Tumilty has announced his 20-player squad to travel to Wavre, Belgium to compete in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, the Ireland Men’s first appearance in the competition since 2018.







Ireland Women’s Squad Announced for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







Ireland Women’s Head Coach Gareth Grundie has announced his 20-player squad to travel to Wavre, Belgium to compete in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Ireland men and women set for dual aims at FIH Hockey World Cup





Ireland men and women will compete at 2026 edition PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS Rodrigo Jaramillo No archive allowed



Ireland’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have confirmed their 20-player squads for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium.







Ireland's McFerran out of World Cup through injury





Ayeisha McFerran was part of the Ireland squad who collected silver medals in 2018. Image source, Inpho



Ireland's women must plan for the forthcoming World Cup without distinguished goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, who has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.







Pakistan name 20-man squad for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026



PHF expresses confidence in team despite winless Pro League campaign ahead of tournament in Netherlands and Belgium



Zulfiqar Baig





Photo: PHF



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced a 20-member squad for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, with the national side set to compete in the tournament to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.







Pakistan down South Korea to take 3-0 unassailable lead in hockey series



The hosts secured a 4-3 victory



Zulfiqar Baig





Pakistan fight back to edge South Korea 4-3 in hockey Test series. Photo: PHF



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat South Korea 4-3 in the third match of their four-test men's hockey series on Tuesday, clinching their third successive victory and taking an unassailable lead in the series.







Pakistan edge Korea to clinch hockey series



Kashif Abbasi





ISLAMABAD: Players of Pakistan and South Korea vie for the ball during the third Test at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star



ISLAMABAD: Maintaining their unbeaten run, Pakistan downed South Korea 4-3 in a thrilling third Test to win their four-match series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Pakistan edge past South Korea in third Hockey Test match to clinch series



Home side net two goals in final quarter through Rahman and Hannan to secure come-from-behind victory





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their third Hockey Test match against South Korea at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on August 4, 2026. — PHF



ISLAMABAD: Hosts Pakistan staged a late comeback to register an enthralling 4-3 victory over South Korea in the third Hockey Test match of the four-game home series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Pakistan rally to beat South Korea 4-3 in thrilling third hockey test







LAHORE - Pakistan produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat South Korea 4-3 in a thrilling third Test of the Pakistan-South Korea Hockey Series at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Pakistan record dramatic win to seal series against Korea



GLASGOW: Pakistan clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead in their four-match Test series against Korea on Tuesday, with a thrilling 4-3 victory in the third Test at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium.







Experienced core rallies behind India's FIH World Cup debutants



As India prepares for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026, experienced campaigners are helping a new generation embrace the challenge of hockey's biggest stage







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Team is gearing up for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, with several players ready to make their World Cup bow and a seasoned leadership group determined to help them thrive.







In conversation with Kookaburras legend Jamie Dwyer







With the FIH Hockey World Cup on the horizon, legendary Australian forward Jamie Dwyer is gearing up for a tournament that holds a deeply personal significance. For the Kookaburras icon, the World Cup sits on the pinnacle of international sport alongside the Olympic Games, as a stage defined by fierce rivalries, electric atmospheres, and unforgettable triumphs.







2026 Test Matches SCO v CHI (M)

Scotland



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2026 12:30 SCO v CHI 1 - 0

4 Aug 2026 19:30 SCO v CHI 2 - 0



FIH Match Centre







2026 CAC Games

Santo Domingo, Republica Dominicana



All times GMT -4



Men



4 Aug 2026 08:00 BAR v GUA (7/8) 3 - 0

4 Aug 2026 10:15 JAM v DOM (5/6) 1 - 4

4 Aug 2026 12:30 VEN v MEX (Bronce Medal) 1 - 5

4 Aug 2026 14:45 TTO v CUB (Gold Medal) 2 - 2 (1 - 2 SO)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Cuba Completes the Double as the Central American and Caribbean Hockey Competition Concludes







The Central American and Caribbean Games Hockey competition came to an exciting conclusion with the men's finals, as Cuba crowned a remarkable tournament by winning a second gold medal, adding the men's title to the women's championship claimed the previous day.







Calypso Stickmen fall in CAC hockey final



by Nigel Simon





T&T's senior men's hockey team led by captain Mickell Pierre, at back row, and his teammates and technical staff, celebrate men's silver medal after coming up short against Cuba in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at the Field Hockey Stadium, in Dominican Republic on Tuesday. Cuba won 2-1 on penalty-strokes after a 2-2 draw. PHOTO: PAN AM HOCKEY FEDERATION.



The Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team had to settle for the silver medal after going down to long-time rivals Cuba 2-1 on sudden-death penalty strokes after a 2-2 draw in their final of the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at the Field Hockey Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Tuesday.







Indian hockey jersey row: HI DG fails to respond, Secretary demands EB meeting



Secretary General Bholanath Singh reiterated that the Executive Board was the only forum to resolve all governance issues and sought a meeting to resolve matters.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: This comes on a day HI Director General Cdr. RK Srivastava failed to respond to the questionnaire sent by Dilip Tirkey (in picture), seeking a detailed reply on the timeline, process and documentary evidence over the decision to change jersey colour, within the stipulated deadline. | Photo Credit: PTI



The mess in Hockey India keeps getting worse.



On Tuesday, Secretary General Bholanath Singh reiterated that the Executive Board was the only forum to resolve all governance issues and sought a meeting to resolve matters.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Women's O-55







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Meet the Team: 2026 Masters World Cup, USA Men's O-65







In anticipation of the upcoming 2026 WMH World Cup, USA Field Hockey is highlighting athletes from each team.







Wake Forest Alumni Represent USA in World Masters Hockey World Cup



Kasold, Romansky and Misselhorn competed under Head Coach Jen Averill during the late 90s and early 00s.



By: Kenzie Pittenger







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Three former Wake Forest field hockey alumni represented the United States this past July at the World Masters Hockey World Cup in Schiedam and Rotterdam, Netherlands.







North Durban duo ready for masters hockey world cup challenge



Umgeni Park resident Wendy Horn (56) and uMdloti resident Robyn Wiggett (58) are representing the SA Masters hockey team (Over 55).



Shiraz Habbib





Robyn Wiggett (58) and Wendy Horn (56) will represent South Africa at the World Masters Hockey World Cup in Belgium.



TWO local residents are set to represent the SA Masters hockey team (Over 55) at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Belgium starting this week.







Jimmy returns as Gerhard narrows hockey squad







The Bangladesh national hockey team has reduced its preliminary squad from 38 players to 24 for the upcoming Asian Games. German head coach Peter Gerhard made the selections after testing the players during training.







Oman Hockey Association Enhances Focus on Age-Group Competitions for 2026/2027 Season







Oman Hockey Association continues its focus on developing the foundation of the game by expanding age-group competitions as part of its plans aimed at preparing a promising generation of players







Walcz welcomes EuroHockey 5s Championships for the third time



EuroHockey 5s Championships (Walcz, Poland) – August 6th to 9th







The EuroHockey 5s Championship returns to Walcz for the third time with hosts Poland looking to retain both the men’s and women’s titles this weekend.







Road to World Cup begins as Uganda U-18 Hockey Teams depart for Nairobi



by Grace Kemigisa







The road to the world stage officially began on Tuesday morning as Uganda’s Under-18 Hockey teams were ceremonially flagged off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Lugogo ahead of the 2026 Africa U18 Hockey Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.







Kenya unveils squads for inaugural Hockey 5s Youth Africa Cup



The tournament will also serve as the African qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey 5s World Cup, set for December 2026







The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has named the final men's and women's squads that will represent the country at the inaugural Hockey 5s Youth Africa Cup (YAC) 2026, with national secondary school champions and Most Valuable Players dominating the selections ahead of the continental showpiece in Nairobi.







Junior hockey player needs N$16 000 for national duty



Simon Salomon (back row fourth from left) with his national team mates. Photo: Contributed



By John Tuerijama



Junior national hockey player Simon Salamon needs assistance to raise the outstanding N$16 000 to make the national team scheduled to compete at the upcoming Zimbabwe Junior Test Series from 13 to 17 August in Harare.



