T&T lose to USA on penalties in Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup

Vidia Ramphal





Trinidad and Tobago lost 3-2 on penalties to the USA in the final of the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup on Sunday in Jamaica. T&T and the USA battled to a 2-2 draw in the finals before the USA prevailed in a thrilling final. (Pan American Hockey Federation)



Trinidad and Tobago gave up a 2-1 lead to lose to the USA on penalties in the men's final of the Hockey 5s Pan American Cup on Sunday in Kingston, Jamaica.