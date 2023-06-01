Two new appointments for Hockey Ireland

Hockey Ireland is delighted to have recently appointed 2 new Development Staff in Munster and Connacht.







David Granero Fuertes brings a wealth of experience from club development from his role in Valencia Hockey Club as club coordinator. In this role David implemented a successful development programme in local schools while also enhancing the quality of existing players via a players development programme. David brought these skills to Connacht when he moved to Galway and has coached in Galway Hockey Club as well as Salerno School. David will work 3-days a week in the region.



