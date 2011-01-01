Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team

Upton, who has previously worked with the Indian men's cricket team during its successful campaign in the 2011 World Cup, is scheduled to hold three-part mental conditioning sessions starting July 1 in Bengaluru.





Paddy Upton was the mental conditioning coach of the Indian men’s cricket team during its successful campaign at the 2011 World Cup. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY/The Hindu



Hockey India on Thursday roped in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for the Indian men’s team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the team will be vying for direct Olympic qualification.



