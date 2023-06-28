 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



EuroHockey5s Championship 2023 Women - 29 June

Walcz, Poland

All times GMT +2

28 Jun 2023 10:00     UKR v SWE (Pool A)     10 - 0 (8 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 11:00     AUT v SVK (Pool A)     10 - 4 (4 - 2)
28 Jun 2023 12:00     TUR v SUI (Pool B)         3 - 5 (2 - 4)
28 Jun 2023 13:00     POL v GEO (Pool B)     21 - 1 (10 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 16:00     NED v SWE (Pool A)     15 - 2 (7 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 17:00     UKR v SVK (Pool A)     14 - 1 (5 - 1)
28 Jun 2023 18:00     WAL v GEO (Pool B)     8 - 2 (5 - 1)
28 Jun 2023 19:00     POL v SUI (Pool B)         5 - 2 (3 - 1)

29 Jun 2023 10:00     SVK v SWE (Pool A)     
29 Jun 2023 11:00     AUT v NED (Pool A)     
29 Jun 2023 12:00     SUI v GEO (Pool B)
29 Jun 2023 13:00     TUR v WAL (Pool B)     
29 Jun 2023 16:00     SWE v AUT (Pool A)     
29 Jun 2023 17:00     UKR v NED (Pool A)     
29 Jun 2023 18:00     GEO v TUR (Pool B)     
29 Jun 2023 19:00     POL v WAL (Pool B)     

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre