EuroHockey5s Championship 2023 Women - 29 June

Walcz, Poland
All times GMT +2
28 Jun 2023 10:00 UKR v SWE (Pool A) 10 - 0 (8 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 11:00 AUT v SVK (Pool A) 10 - 4 (4 - 2)
28 Jun 2023 12:00 TUR v SUI (Pool B) 3 - 5 (2 - 4)
28 Jun 2023 13:00 POL v GEO (Pool B) 21 - 1 (10 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 16:00 NED v SWE (Pool A) 15 - 2 (7 - 0)
28 Jun 2023 17:00 UKR v SVK (Pool A) 14 - 1 (5 - 1)
28 Jun 2023 18:00 WAL v GEO (Pool B) 8 - 2 (5 - 1)
28 Jun 2023 19:00 POL v SUI (Pool B) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)
29 Jun 2023 10:00 SVK v SWE (Pool A)
29 Jun 2023 11:00 AUT v NED (Pool A)
29 Jun 2023 12:00 SUI v GEO (Pool B)
29 Jun 2023 13:00 TUR v WAL (Pool B)
29 Jun 2023 16:00 SWE v AUT (Pool A)
29 Jun 2023 17:00 UKR v NED (Pool A)
29 Jun 2023 18:00 GEO v TUR (Pool B)
29 Jun 2023 19:00 POL v WAL (Pool B)
