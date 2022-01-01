FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: New Zealand ended campaign

By Tariq Ali
New Zealand men's and women's hockey teams finished all of their matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23.
New Zealand men's hockey team played 16 matches, won - nil, lost 14, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + lost 1). Points earned 3. Goals scored 26, Goals scored against 60. Goal Difference - 34. Secured the bottom place in the points table.
Points calculation:
3 points for each win
2 points for each win in the shootout
1 point for each lost in the shootout
Teams Matches Won. Shootout Points
Left
1 GBR 0. 24. 6+2. 32
2 IND. 0 24. 6+0. 30
3 NED. 2. 24. 2+3. 29
4 BEL. 4. 24. 0+0 24
5 GER 2. 18. 4+0. 22
6 ESP. 4 18. 0+3. 21
7 AUS. 0 15. 2+2. 19
8 ARG. 0. 9. 6+3. 18
8 NZL. 0 0. 2+1. 3
New Zealand women's hockey team played 16 matches, won 2, lost 11, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + 2 lost). Points 10. Goals scored 17, Goals scored against 48, Goal Difference - 31
Points calculation:
Teams Matches Won Shootout Points
Left
1 NED. 2 39. 0+1. 40
2 ARG. 0 30. 0+2. 32
3 AUS. 0 21. 8+2. 31
4 BEL. 4 18. 4+2 24
5 GER. 2 15. 6+2. 23
6 GBR. 0. 21. 0+0. 21
7 CHN. 0. 6. 2+2. 10
8 NZL. 0 6. 2+2. 10
9 USA. 4 3. 4+0. 7