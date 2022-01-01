 

 

 



FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: New Zealand ended campaign

By Tariq Ali

New Zealand men's and women's hockey teams finished all of their matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23.



New Zealand men's hockey team played 16 matches, won - nil, lost 14, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + lost 1). Points earned 3. Goals scored 26, Goals scored against 60. Goal Difference - 34. Secured the bottom place in the points table.

Points calculation:
3 points for each win
2 points for each win in the shootout
1 point for each lost in the shootout

Teams Matches Won.   Shootout Points
                Left
1 GBR     0.           24.        6+2.        32
2 IND.     0            24.        6+0.        30
3 NED.    2.           24.        2+3.        29
4 BEL.     4.           24.        0+0         24
5 GER      2.          18.         4+0.        22
6 ESP.      4           18.         0+3.        21
7 AUS.     0           15.         2+2.        19
8 ARG.     0.            9.         6+3.        18
8 NZL.     0              0.         2+1.          3

New Zealand women's hockey team played 16 matches, won 2, lost 11, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + 2 lost). Points 10. Goals scored 17, Goals scored against  48, Goal Difference - 31

Teams Matches Won Shootout Points
                Left
1 NED.      2           39.      0+1.        40
2 ARG.      0           30.      0+2.        32
3 AUS.      0           21.      8+2.        31
4 BEL.       4           18.      4+2         24
5 GER.       2          15.      6+2.        23
6 GBR.       0.         21.      0+0.        21
7 CHN.      0.           6.       2+2.       10
8 NZL.       0            6.       2+2.       10
9 USA.       4            3.       4+0.         7