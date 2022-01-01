FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: New Zealand ended campaign

By Tariq Ali



New Zealand men's and women's hockey teams finished all of their matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23.









New Zealand men's hockey team played 16 matches, won - nil, lost 14, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + lost 1). Points earned 3. Goals scored 26, Goals scored against 60. Goal Difference - 34. Secured the bottom place in the points table.



Points calculation:

3 points for each win

2 points for each win in the shootout

1 point for each lost in the shootout



Teams Matches Won. Shootout Points

Left

1 GBR 0. 24. 6+2. 32

2 IND. 0 24. 6+0. 30

3 NED. 2. 24. 2+3. 29

4 BEL. 4. 24. 0+0 24

5 GER 2. 18. 4+0. 22

6 ESP. 4 18. 0+3. 21

7 AUS. 0 15. 2+2. 19

8 ARG. 0. 9. 6+3. 18

8 NZL. 0 0. 2+1. 3



New Zealand women's hockey team played 16 matches, won 2, lost 11, drawn 3 (in shootout won 1 + 2 lost). Points 10. Goals scored 17, Goals scored against 48, Goal Difference - 31



Points calculation:

Teams Matches Won Shootout Points

Left

1 NED. 2 39. 0+1. 40

2 ARG. 0 30. 0+2. 32

3 AUS. 0 21. 8+2. 31

4 BEL. 4 18. 4+2 24

5 GER. 2 15. 6+2. 23

6 GBR. 0. 21. 0+0. 21

7 CHN. 0. 6. 2+2. 10

8 NZL. 0 6. 2+2. 10

9 USA. 4 3. 4+0. 7