NZ women claim shoot-out win over Germany, Dutch men continue title quest





The final day of the Amsterdam mini-tournament brought with it the 500th FIH Hockey Pro League match as New Zealand’s women took on Germany. Despite Germany’s dominance throughout, it was the Black Sticks who eventually prevailed 3-1 in a shoot-out after the match ended goalless, so keeping alive their hopes of avoiding relegation. Later in the day, the already relegated Black Sticks men couldn’t prevent the Netherlands from continuing their quest for FIH Hockey Pro League honours. The Dutch claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory to take a step closer to overtaking Great Britain at the top of the standings, with two matches remaining. Both Spain and Belgium also remain in the running for the men’s title, making for a thrilling final mini-tournament in Antwerp, starting on Friday.



