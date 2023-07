Matt Grahame Walks 630 Miles To Help Fund Hockey Pitch





Matt Grahame, a goalkeeper and umpire for Tavistock Hockey Club, walked 630 miles of southwest coastal path in just 41 days! Matt walked roughly 15-20 miles a day, passing through landmarks such as the Victorian Cliff railway which looked down onto Lynmouth from Lynton. This was to honour the memory of his late wife Jan Potter.