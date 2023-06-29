 

 

 



EuroHockey5s Championship 2023 Women - 30 June

Walcz, Poland

All times GMT =2

29 Jun 2023 10:00     SVK v SWE (Pool A)     2 - 4 (1 - 2)
29 Jun 2023 11:00     AUT v NED (Pool A)     1 - 11 (0 - 4)
29 Jun 2023 12:00     SUI v GEO (Pool B)     19 - 0 (11 - 0)
29 Jun 2023 13:00     TUR v WAL (Pool B)     8 - 3 (3 - 2)
29 Jun 2023 16:00     SWE v AUT (Pool A)     1 - 8 (0 - 4)
29 Jun 2023 17:00     UKR v NED (Pool A)     2 - 5 (0 - 4)
29 Jun 2023 18:00     GEO v TUR (Pool B)     0 - 19 (0 - 8)
29 Jun 2023 19:00     POL v WAL (Pool B)     7 - 1 (3 - 1)

30 Jun 2023 09:30     NED v SVK (Pool A)
30 Jun 2023 10:30     AUT v UKR (Pool A)
30 Jun 2023 11:30     WAL v SUI (Pool B)
30 Jun 2023 12:30     TUR v POL (Pool B)
30 Jun 2023 16:30     3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (5th-8th Place)
30 Jun 2023 17:45     3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (5th-8th Place)
30 Jun 2023 19:00     1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF1)
30 Jun 2023 20:15     1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF2)     

