FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: The last Mini Tournament in Antwerp

By Tariq Ali
The last Mini Tournament of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 will be held in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium from 30 June to 5 July, 2023.
The participating teams
Men's: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Spain
Women's: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, USA
The following is the past records of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches played in Antwerp, Belgium from the season 2019 to 2022-23
Men
Season Matches Decided in Decided in Goals Ave
Played. Full Time. Shootout
2019. 6. 5. 1. 29. 4.8
2020-21. 1. 1. 0. 5. 5.0
2021-22. 8. 6. 2. 41. 5.1
2022-23. 6. 5. 1. 29. 4.8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total. 21. 17. 4. 104 4.9
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Women
Seasons Matches Decided in Decided in Goals Ave
Played. Full Time. Shootout
2019. 6. 6. 0. 19. 3.1
2020-21. 3. 3. 0. 13. 4.3
2021-22. 8. 6. 2. 27. 3.3
2022-23. 6. 5. 1. 21. 3.5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total. 23. 20. 3. 80. 3.4
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------