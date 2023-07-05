 

 

 



FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: The last Mini Tournament in Antwerp

By Tariq Ali

The last Mini Tournament of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 will be held in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium from 30 June to 5 July, 2023.


The participating teams
Men's: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Spain
Women's: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, USA

The following is the past records of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches played in Antwerp, Belgium from the season 2019 to 2022-23

Men
Season Matches Decided in Decided in Goals Ave
               Played.    Full Time.   Shootout
2019.          6.                5.                 1.        29.       4.8
2020-21.     1.                1.                 0.         5.        5.0
2021-22.     8.                6.                 2.        41.       5.1
2022-23.     6.                5.                 1.        29.       4.8
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total.         21.             17.                 4.       104       4.9
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Women
Seasons Matches Decided in Decided in Goals Ave
                  Played.   Full Time.  Shootout
2019.             6.              6.                 0.         19.      3.1
2020-21.        3.              3.                 0.         13.      4.3
2021-22.        8.              6.                 2.         27.      3.3
2022-23.        6.              5.                 1.         21.      3.5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total.            23.            20.                3.         80.      3.4
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------