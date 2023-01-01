USA Field Hockey Sets Sights on Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A lot is on the horizon these next few months. The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team will be heavily preparing for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile taking place in October, which is their first opportunity to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With that, the USA Field Hockey Staff are building momentum off-field for another Olympic Games that is just around the corner – the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The organization, along with a LA28 Committee, are well underway working to make the domestically hosted Games the largest and most-watched field hockey event in history.



