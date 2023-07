Germany Tops USWNT Behind Early Goals in FIH Hockey Pro League



Images Taken by World Sport Pics



ANTWERP, Belgium – In the first game of the mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 5 Germany. Although the score line did not reflect the performance of the USA, Die Danas made the most of their opportunities on their way to a 6-0 victory.