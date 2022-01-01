John-John Dohmen achieved 450 international matches

By Tariq Ali
Belgium defeated Spain by 7-2 in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 in Antwerp, Belgium, during the course of the match John-John Dohmen of Belgium completed 450 senior international men's hockey matches.
John-John Dohmen became the second player after Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands to achieve the landmark of 450 international field hockey matches.
The following is the list of players who have played more than 400 senior men's hockey international matches:
453 Teun de Nooijer, Netherlands
450 John-John Dohmen, Belgium
432 Barry Middleton, England, Great Britain
424 Eddie Ockenden, Australia
412 Dilip Tirkey, India
410 Waseem Ahmad, Pakistan
401 Jeroen Delmee, Netherlands