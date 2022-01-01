John-John Dohmen achieved 450 international matches

By Tariq Ali



Belgium defeated Spain by 7-2 in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 in Antwerp, Belgium, during the course of the match John-John Dohmen of Belgium completed 450 senior international men's hockey matches.



John-John Dohmen became the second player after Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands to achieve the landmark of 450 international field hockey matches.



The following is the list of players who have played more than 400 senior men's hockey international matches:

453 Teun de Nooijer, Netherlands

450 John-John Dohmen, Belgium

432 Barry Middleton, England, Great Britain

424 Eddie Ockenden, Australia

412 Dilip Tirkey, India

410 Waseem Ahmad, Pakistan

401 Jeroen Delmee, Netherlands