Belgium men scupper Spanish hopes, German women trounce USA





A red-hot performance from Belgium’s men saw any Spanish hopes of clinching a first ever FIH Hockey Pro League title going up in flames as the final mini-tournament of the season got under way in Antwerp. The home side’s 7-2 victory saw the Olympic champions taking a step closer to Great Britain at the top of the table with three matches remaining. With Spain now out of the running, only GB, Belgium and the Netherlands remain in the hunt for the men’s title. Earlier in the afternoon, Germany’s women produced a clinical performance, demolishing the USA 6-0. The result means the Americans now only have three more matches to try and secure the three points needed to avoid relegation.



