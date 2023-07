‘Chennai hockey fans bring a lot of energy to every game,’ says former India drag flick icon VR Raghunath

Hockey India launches Chennai Chronicles to capture the city's enthusiasm towards hockey ahead of the forthcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023







New Delhi: There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 set to begin on August 3rd. Adding to the excitement, Hockey India's Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city's iconic matches, which have witnessed some mega rivalries unfold.