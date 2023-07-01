FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: 1st minute Goal Records

By Tariq Ali



German women's hockey defeated USA by 6-0 in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League in Amsterdam in 30 June, 2023. During the course of the match Lisa Nolte of Germany scored her maiden goal in international hockey.







Lisa Nolte achieved a landmark when she scored her goal in the very first minute of the match.



Following is the list of the players who scored a goal in the opening minute of the match played in the FIH Hockey Pro League event.



Women's

Amy Robinson, New Zealand 1-3 Germany, Christchurch, 2019

Agustina Gorzelany, Argentina 6-1 USA, Buenos Aires, 2020-21

Lidewij Welten , Netherlands 2-0 Belgium, Amsterdam, 2021-22

Rajwinder Kaur, India 1-1(1-3) Netherlands, Bhubaneswar, 2021-22

Maria Granatto, Argentina 3-1 Germany, Berlin, 2021-22

Emma Puvrez, Belgium 3-3(4-3) Germany, Mendoza, 2022-23

Maria Granatto, Argentina 4-2 Germany, Mendoza, 2022-23

Madison Fitzpatrick, Australia 3-3(1-2) Germany, Sydney, 2022-23

Henna Granitzki, Germany 4-1 Great Britain, London, 2022-23

Stephanie vander Borre, Belgium 2-1 New Zealand, Antwerp, 2022-23

Lisa Nolte, Germany 6-0 USA, Antwerp, 2022-23



Men's

Daniel Beale, Australia 1-4 Belgium, Melbourne, 2019

Pau Quemada, Spain 3-3(4-2) New Zealand, Auckland, 2019

Pau Quemada, Spain 3-2 Great Britain, London, 2019

Cedric Charlier, Belgium 4-1 Argentina, Antwerp, 2019

Gurjant Singh, India 3-2 Netherlands, Bhubaneswar, 2020-21

Moritz Rothlander, Germany 3-5 Great Britain, London, 2020-21

Gonzalo Peillat, Germany 2-1 Spain, Monchengladbach, 2021-22

Derek de Vilder, Netherlands 6-3 England, London, 2021-22

Abhishek, India 1-2 Netherlands, Rotterdam, 2021-22

Akashdeep Singh , India 2-1 Argentina, Eindhoven, 2022-23





EuroHockey5s Championship 2023 Women

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



1 Jul 2023 09:00 SVK v GEO (9th/10th Place) 9 - 4 (3 - 0)

1 Jul 2023 10:15 WAL v SWE (7th/8th Place) 4 - 3 (3 - 1)

1 Jul 2023 11:30 AUT v TUR (5th/6th Place) 4 - 7 (3 - 4)

1 Jul 2023 12:45 SUI v UKR (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 6 (1 - 3)

1 Jul 2023 14:00 NED v POL (Final) 7 - 3 (3 - 1)



FIH Match Centre