Dutch dominate in Belgium as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down to the wire





A rampant Netherlands men’s side romped to a 6-1 victory over Belgium in Antwerp, keeping their hopes of securing back-to-back FIH Hockey Pro League titles very much alive. The victory takes the Dutch to 32 points, meaning Great Britain can no longer win the league as they have the same number of points but fewer wins and no matches remaining. The Dutch can still add to their points tally with one more match to come. Despite the defeat, Belgium can still sneak to the top, if they win their final two matches – one again Spain and the other a rematch against the Netherlands. That all makes for a thrilling final few days of action ahead in Antwerp. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Dutch women ground out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a gritty Belgian side. While the Netherlands have already secured the women’s title, the Belgians remain in the hunt for a medal position with three matches remaining.



